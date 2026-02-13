هنّأ أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود، بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي الكريم بتعيينه نائبًا لأمير منطقة المدينة.
الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود

الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود

وأكد أمير منطقة المدينة أن هذا التعيين يجسد الثقة الملكية الكريمة، ويعزز مسيرة التنمية الشاملة التي تشهدها المنطقة، متمنيًا لسموه التوفيق والسداد في خدمة الدين ثم المليك والوطن.

ودعا سموه الله أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين، وأن يديم على المملكة أمنها واستقرارها.