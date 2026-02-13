The Prince of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, congratulated Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud on the occasion of the royal decree appointing him as Deputy Prince of the Medina Region.



الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود

The Prince of the Medina Region affirmed that this appointment reflects the royal trust and enhances the comprehensive development journey that the region is witnessing, wishing him success and guidance in serving the religion, then the king, and the nation.

His Highness prayed to God to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, and to maintain the security and stability of the Kingdom.