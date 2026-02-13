شهدت تركيا موجة اعتقالات مفاجئة اليوم (الجمعة) بعد الكشف عن شبكة ضخمة لغسل الأموال من خلال محتوى فاضح على الإنترنت، خصوصاً عبر منصة «أونلي فانز»، حيث تم توقيف 16 شخصاً ومصادرة أصول تقدر بنحو 300 مليون ليرة تركية (6.9 مليون دولار).

قاد التحقيق إدارة جرائم تمويل الإرهاب وغسل الأموال، وشمل 25 مشتبهاً بهم وشركتين تعملان في 8 أقاليم مختلفة، بينها إسطنبول وأنقرة وأنطاليا. وأوضحت السلطات التركية أن المشتبه بهم كانوا يحققون أرباحاً ضخمة من نشر محتوى جنسي وتحويل المتابعين إلى منصات مدفوعة، مستخدمين كذلك تطبيقات مراسلة خاصة مثل تيليغرام لتوسيع نشاطهم.

ورغم حظر «أونلي فانز» في تركيا منذ يونيو 2023، تمكن هؤلاء من الوصول إلى المنصة عبر شبكات افتراضية خاصة، ما دفع السلطات إلى مصادرة 10 عقارات، و 14 سيارة، وشركتين مرتبطة بهم، في خطوة غير مسبوقة للحد من نشاط هذه الشبكات.

كما تبين أن الأموال المشبوهة تم غسلها عبر استثمارات في البيتكوين والذهب، ما يسلط الضوء على حجم التجارة المليونية التي حققتها هذه القنوات عبر الإنترنت، رغم القيود القانونية.

وأثارت القضية صدمة واسعة في المجتمع التركي، الذي عبر أفراده عن استغرابهم من قدرة هذه الشبكات على العمل لفترات طويلة قبل كشفها، فيما يستمر التحقيق للكشف عن تفاصيل إضافية قد تظهر أبعاداً أكبر لهذه العمليات المريبة.