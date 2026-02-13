شهدت تركيا موجة اعتقالات مفاجئة اليوم (الجمعة) بعد الكشف عن شبكة ضخمة لغسل الأموال من خلال محتوى فاضح على الإنترنت، خصوصاً عبر منصة «أونلي فانز»، حيث تم توقيف 16 شخصاً ومصادرة أصول تقدر بنحو 300 مليون ليرة تركية (6.9 مليون دولار).
قاد التحقيق إدارة جرائم تمويل الإرهاب وغسل الأموال، وشمل 25 مشتبهاً بهم وشركتين تعملان في 8 أقاليم مختلفة، بينها إسطنبول وأنقرة وأنطاليا. وأوضحت السلطات التركية أن المشتبه بهم كانوا يحققون أرباحاً ضخمة من نشر محتوى جنسي وتحويل المتابعين إلى منصات مدفوعة، مستخدمين كذلك تطبيقات مراسلة خاصة مثل تيليغرام لتوسيع نشاطهم.
ورغم حظر «أونلي فانز» في تركيا منذ يونيو 2023، تمكن هؤلاء من الوصول إلى المنصة عبر شبكات افتراضية خاصة، ما دفع السلطات إلى مصادرة 10 عقارات، و 14 سيارة، وشركتين مرتبطة بهم، في خطوة غير مسبوقة للحد من نشاط هذه الشبكات.
كما تبين أن الأموال المشبوهة تم غسلها عبر استثمارات في البيتكوين والذهب، ما يسلط الضوء على حجم التجارة المليونية التي حققتها هذه القنوات عبر الإنترنت، رغم القيود القانونية.
وأثارت القضية صدمة واسعة في المجتمع التركي، الذي عبر أفراده عن استغرابهم من قدرة هذه الشبكات على العمل لفترات طويلة قبل كشفها، فيما يستمر التحقيق للكشف عن تفاصيل إضافية قد تظهر أبعاداً أكبر لهذه العمليات المريبة.
Turkey witnessed a wave of sudden arrests today (Friday) following the revelation of a massive money laundering network through explicit online content, particularly via the "OnlyFans" platform, where 16 individuals were detained and assets estimated at around 300 million Turkish lira (6.9 million dollars) were seized.
The investigation was led by the Terrorism Financing and Money Laundering Crimes Unit and involved 25 suspects and two companies operating in 8 different provinces, including Istanbul, Ankara, and Antalya. Turkish authorities clarified that the suspects were making huge profits from publishing sexual content and directing followers to paid platforms, also using private messaging applications like Telegram to expand their activities.
Despite the ban on "OnlyFans" in Turkey since June 2023, these individuals managed to access the platform through virtual private networks, prompting authorities to seize 10 properties, 14 vehicles, and two companies linked to them, in an unprecedented move to curb the activities of these networks.
It was also revealed that the suspicious funds were laundered through investments in Bitcoin and gold, highlighting the scale of the millions in trade that these online channels achieved, despite legal restrictions.
The case has caused widespread shock in Turkish society, with individuals expressing their astonishment at the ability of these networks to operate for extended periods before being uncovered, while the investigation continues to uncover additional details that may reveal larger dimensions of these dubious operations.