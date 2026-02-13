Turkey witnessed a wave of sudden arrests today (Friday) following the revelation of a massive money laundering network through explicit online content, particularly via the "OnlyFans" platform, where 16 individuals were detained and assets estimated at around 300 million Turkish lira (6.9 million dollars) were seized.

The investigation was led by the Terrorism Financing and Money Laundering Crimes Unit and involved 25 suspects and two companies operating in 8 different provinces, including Istanbul, Ankara, and Antalya. Turkish authorities clarified that the suspects were making huge profits from publishing sexual content and directing followers to paid platforms, also using private messaging applications like Telegram to expand their activities.

Despite the ban on "OnlyFans" in Turkey since June 2023, these individuals managed to access the platform through virtual private networks, prompting authorities to seize 10 properties, 14 vehicles, and two companies linked to them, in an unprecedented move to curb the activities of these networks.

It was also revealed that the suspicious funds were laundered through investments in Bitcoin and gold, highlighting the scale of the millions in trade that these online channels achieved, despite legal restrictions.

The case has caused widespread shock in Turkish society, with individuals expressing their astonishment at the ability of these networks to operate for extended periods before being uncovered, while the investigation continues to uncover additional details that may reveal larger dimensions of these dubious operations.