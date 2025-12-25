وسط تزايد الصراع داخل الأروقة السياسية الإسرائيلية على خلفية أحداث 7 أكتوبر، كشفت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، اليوم (الخميس)، عزم المستشارة القانونية للحكومة الإسرائيلية غالي بهراف ميارا الطلب من المحكمة العليا إلزام رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو بدراسة إقالة وزير الأمن القومي إيتمار بن غفير.


وقالت هيئة البث الرسمية: «تعتزم المستشارة القانونية للحكومة غالي بهراف ميارا التوجه إلى المحكمة العليا بطلب إصدار أمر قضائي يلزم رئيس الحكومة بنيامين نتنياهو بدراسة إمكانية إقالة وزير الأمن القومي إيتمار بن غفير»، موضحة أن خطوة المستشارة القانونية تأتي في إطار الالتماسات المقدمة ضد استمرار «بن غفير» في منصبه.


يتدخل في شؤون أجهزة إنفاذ القانون


وأشارت الهيئة إلى أن ميارا ستدفع بأن سلوك الوزير وتدخله المباشر في عمل الشرطة والتحقيقات الجنائية لا يمكن تجاهله، ويشكل مساساً خطيراً باستقلالية أجهزة إنفاذ القانون.


وذكرت الهيئة أن المستشارة شددت على أنه في حال قرر نتنياهو عدم إقالة الوزير، فإن عليه تقديم تبرير قانوني واضح ومفصل لهذا القرار.


وذكرت الهيئة أن هناك تقديرات قانونية بإصدار المحكمة أمراً مبدئياً في القضية، في ظل ما يوصف بالتناقض بين تعهدات «بن غفير» العلنية بعدم التدخل في عمل الشرطة وتدخله فعلياً في تحقيقات وقرارات عملياتية.


وأشارت الهيئة إلى أنه في حال قررت المحكمة المضي قدماً في الإجراء، فمن المتوقع أن يتم توسيع هيئة القضاة التي ستنظر الملف، لحساسيته الدستورية والسياسية.


معارضة نتنياهو لإقالته


ونقلت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية، عن مصدر مقرب من رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي، قوله إن نتنياهو لا ينوي إقالة «بن غفير» في هذه المرحلة، وقد رفض طلب ميارا عقد لقاء مباشر معها.


وتوقعت الهيئة أن يبدأ المسار القضائي بإصدار أمر يلزم رئيس الحكومة بدراسة المسألة رسمياً وتقديم موقفه المعلل، دون فرض نتيجة مسبقة عليه، مبينة أن المستشارة القضائية لا تملك صلاحية إصدار قرار إقالة بشكل مباشر، والمحكمة العليا بهيئتها الاعتيادية لا تتدخل عادة في قرارات من هذا النوع.


وتعارض ميارا آراء توجهات حكومة نتنياهو اليمينية، وتتهم وزراء بممارسة سلطتها وفرض أراء يسارية.


وكانت الحكومة الإسرائيلية قد قررت إقالة ميارا لكن المحكمة العليا ألغت القرار.


يذكر أن «بن غفير»، زعيم حزب «القوة اليهودية» اليميني المتطرف وزير الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي، لا يزال يتباهى بالتنكيل بالأسرى الفلسطينيين في سجون إسرائيل، ويحرّض على استئناف حرب الإبادة في قطاع غزة.