وسط تزايد الصراع داخل الأروقة السياسية الإسرائيلية على خلفية أحداث 7 أكتوبر، كشفت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، اليوم (الخميس)، عزم المستشارة القانونية للحكومة الإسرائيلية غالي بهراف ميارا الطلب من المحكمة العليا إلزام رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو بدراسة إقالة وزير الأمن القومي إيتمار بن غفير.
وقالت هيئة البث الرسمية: «تعتزم المستشارة القانونية للحكومة غالي بهراف ميارا التوجه إلى المحكمة العليا بطلب إصدار أمر قضائي يلزم رئيس الحكومة بنيامين نتنياهو بدراسة إمكانية إقالة وزير الأمن القومي إيتمار بن غفير»، موضحة أن خطوة المستشارة القانونية تأتي في إطار الالتماسات المقدمة ضد استمرار «بن غفير» في منصبه.
يتدخل في شؤون أجهزة إنفاذ القانون
وأشارت الهيئة إلى أن ميارا ستدفع بأن سلوك الوزير وتدخله المباشر في عمل الشرطة والتحقيقات الجنائية لا يمكن تجاهله، ويشكل مساساً خطيراً باستقلالية أجهزة إنفاذ القانون.
وذكرت الهيئة أن المستشارة شددت على أنه في حال قرر نتنياهو عدم إقالة الوزير، فإن عليه تقديم تبرير قانوني واضح ومفصل لهذا القرار.
وذكرت الهيئة أن هناك تقديرات قانونية بإصدار المحكمة أمراً مبدئياً في القضية، في ظل ما يوصف بالتناقض بين تعهدات «بن غفير» العلنية بعدم التدخل في عمل الشرطة وتدخله فعلياً في تحقيقات وقرارات عملياتية.
وأشارت الهيئة إلى أنه في حال قررت المحكمة المضي قدماً في الإجراء، فمن المتوقع أن يتم توسيع هيئة القضاة التي ستنظر الملف، لحساسيته الدستورية والسياسية.
معارضة نتنياهو لإقالته
ونقلت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية، عن مصدر مقرب من رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي، قوله إن نتنياهو لا ينوي إقالة «بن غفير» في هذه المرحلة، وقد رفض طلب ميارا عقد لقاء مباشر معها.
وتوقعت الهيئة أن يبدأ المسار القضائي بإصدار أمر يلزم رئيس الحكومة بدراسة المسألة رسمياً وتقديم موقفه المعلل، دون فرض نتيجة مسبقة عليه، مبينة أن المستشارة القضائية لا تملك صلاحية إصدار قرار إقالة بشكل مباشر، والمحكمة العليا بهيئتها الاعتيادية لا تتدخل عادة في قرارات من هذا النوع.
وتعارض ميارا آراء توجهات حكومة نتنياهو اليمينية، وتتهم وزراء بممارسة سلطتها وفرض أراء يسارية.
وكانت الحكومة الإسرائيلية قد قررت إقالة ميارا لكن المحكمة العليا ألغت القرار.
يذكر أن «بن غفير»، زعيم حزب «القوة اليهودية» اليميني المتطرف وزير الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي، لا يزال يتباهى بالتنكيل بالأسرى الفلسطينيين في سجون إسرائيل، ويحرّض على استئناف حرب الإبادة في قطاع غزة.
Amid the increasing conflict within the Israeli political corridors following the events of October 7, Israeli media revealed today (Thursday) that the legal advisor to the Israeli government, Gali Baharav-Miara, intends to request the Supreme Court to compel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to consider dismissing National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.
The official broadcasting authority stated: “The legal advisor to the government, Gali Baharav-Miara, intends to approach the Supreme Court with a request for a court order compelling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to consider the possibility of dismissing National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir,” explaining that the legal advisor's move comes in the context of petitions submitted against Ben Gvir's continued position.
Interfering in Law Enforcement Affairs
The authority pointed out that Miara will argue that the minister's behavior and his direct interference in police work and criminal investigations cannot be ignored and constitutes a serious infringement on the independence of law enforcement agencies.
It was mentioned that the legal advisor emphasized that if Netanyahu decides not to dismiss the minister, he must provide a clear and detailed legal justification for this decision.
The authority noted that there are legal estimates regarding the court issuing a preliminary order in the case, given what is described as the contradiction between Ben Gvir's public commitments not to interfere in police work and his actual interference in operational investigations and decisions.
It was indicated that if the court decides to proceed with the procedure, it is expected that the panel of judges reviewing the case will be expanded due to its constitutional and political sensitivity.
Netanyahu's Opposition to His Dismissal
The Israeli broadcasting authority quoted a source close to the Israeli Prime Minister as saying that Netanyahu does not intend to dismiss Ben Gvir at this stage and has rejected Miara's request for a direct meeting with her.
The authority anticipated that the judicial process would begin with an order compelling the Prime Minister to officially consider the matter and present his reasoned position, without imposing a prior outcome on him, indicating that the legal advisor does not have the authority to issue a dismissal decision directly, and the Supreme Court in its usual form does not typically intervene in such decisions.
Miara opposes the right-wing tendencies of Netanyahu's government and accuses ministers of exercising their authority and imposing leftist opinions.
It is worth noting that the Israeli government had decided to dismiss Miara, but the Supreme Court overturned the decision.
It is noted that Ben Gvir, the leader of the far-right "Jewish Power" party and Israeli National Security Minister, continues to boast about the mistreatment of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons and incites the resumption of the genocide in the Gaza Strip.