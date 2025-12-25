Amid the increasing conflict within the Israeli political corridors following the events of October 7, Israeli media revealed today (Thursday) that the legal advisor to the Israeli government, Gali Baharav-Miara, intends to request the Supreme Court to compel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to consider dismissing National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.



The official broadcasting authority stated: “The legal advisor to the government, Gali Baharav-Miara, intends to approach the Supreme Court with a request for a court order compelling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to consider the possibility of dismissing National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir,” explaining that the legal advisor's move comes in the context of petitions submitted against Ben Gvir's continued position.



Interfering in Law Enforcement Affairs



The authority pointed out that Miara will argue that the minister's behavior and his direct interference in police work and criminal investigations cannot be ignored and constitutes a serious infringement on the independence of law enforcement agencies.



It was mentioned that the legal advisor emphasized that if Netanyahu decides not to dismiss the minister, he must provide a clear and detailed legal justification for this decision.



The authority noted that there are legal estimates regarding the court issuing a preliminary order in the case, given what is described as the contradiction between Ben Gvir's public commitments not to interfere in police work and his actual interference in operational investigations and decisions.



It was indicated that if the court decides to proceed with the procedure, it is expected that the panel of judges reviewing the case will be expanded due to its constitutional and political sensitivity.



Netanyahu's Opposition to His Dismissal



The Israeli broadcasting authority quoted a source close to the Israeli Prime Minister as saying that Netanyahu does not intend to dismiss Ben Gvir at this stage and has rejected Miara's request for a direct meeting with her.



The authority anticipated that the judicial process would begin with an order compelling the Prime Minister to officially consider the matter and present his reasoned position, without imposing a prior outcome on him, indicating that the legal advisor does not have the authority to issue a dismissal decision directly, and the Supreme Court in its usual form does not typically intervene in such decisions.



Miara opposes the right-wing tendencies of Netanyahu's government and accuses ministers of exercising their authority and imposing leftist opinions.



It is worth noting that the Israeli government had decided to dismiss Miara, but the Supreme Court overturned the decision.



It is noted that Ben Gvir, the leader of the far-right "Jewish Power" party and Israeli National Security Minister, continues to boast about the mistreatment of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons and incites the resumption of the genocide in the Gaza Strip.