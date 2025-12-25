صادق الكنيست الإسرائيلي اليوم (الخميس)، في قراءة أولية، على مشروع قانون يمنح الحكومة صلاحية تشكيل لجنة تحقيق في إخفاقات هجوم 7 أكتوبر، رغم رفض رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو تشكيل لجنة قضائية.


وأصر نتنياهو، على رفض تشكيل لجنة تحقيق قضائية، مقترحاً بدلاً منها لجنة من الائتلاف والمعارضة، وهو ما يراه نتنياهو ضمانة للحياد.


وأعلنت المعارضة مقاطعتها للجنة، معتبرة إياها محاولة تستر سياسي تهدف إلى حماية الحكومة لا كشف الحقائق.


وصوت 53 نائبا من أصل 120 لصالح المشروع، في حين عارضه 48، وذلك بعد أن قدم المقترح عضو الكنيست عن حزب «الليكود» الحاكم أرييل كيلنر، بينما غاب رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو عن جلسة التصويت.


وسيحال المشروع إلى لجنة برلمانية قبل طرحه للتصويت بالقراءة الأولى، دون تحديد موعد، خصوصاً أن النظام التشريعي في إسرائيل يشترط المرور بـ3 قراءات قبل إقراره نهائيا.


ويشدد مشروع القانون على تشكيل لجنة تحقيق وطنية مشتركة من 6 أو 7 أعضاء، تعيَن بالتوافق بين الحكومة والمعارضة، وتحدد الحكومة نطاق عمل اللجنة مع إمكانية توسيعه أو تقليصه بناء على طلب اللجنة، على أن تقدم تقريرها وتنشر نتائجه للعامة.


واتهم معارضون نتنياهو برفض إنشاء لجنة تحقيق رسمية خشية تحميله المسؤولية عن إخفاقات 7 أكتوبر.


ووصف معارضون ما جرى أكبر فشل استخباراتي وعسكري ألحق ضررا كبيرا بصورة إسرائيل وجيشها أمام العالم.