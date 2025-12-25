The Israeli Knesset approved today (Thursday), in a preliminary reading, a bill that grants the government the authority to form a commission of inquiry into the failures of the October 7 attack, despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to establish a judicial committee.



Netanyahu insisted on rejecting the formation of a judicial inquiry committee, proposing instead a committee made up of both the coalition and the opposition, which he sees as a guarantee of neutrality.



The opposition announced its boycott of the committee, considering it a political cover-up attempt aimed at protecting the government rather than uncovering the facts.



Fifty-three members of the Knesset out of 120 voted in favor of the bill, while 48 opposed it, after the proposal was presented by Knesset member Ariel Kallner from the ruling Likud party, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was absent from the voting session.



The bill will be referred to a parliamentary committee before being put to a vote in the first reading, with no date specified, especially since the legislative process in Israel requires passing through three readings before final approval.



The bill emphasizes the formation of a joint national inquiry committee of 6 or 7 members, appointed by consensus between the government and the opposition, with the government determining the committee's scope of work, which can be expanded or reduced at the committee's request, and it must submit its report and publish its findings to the public.



Opponents accused Netanyahu of refusing to establish an official inquiry committee for fear of being held responsible for the failures of October 7.



Opponents described what occurred as the largest intelligence and military failure that significantly harmed Israel and its army's image before the world.