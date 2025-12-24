استقبل الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين اليوم (الثلاثاء) وزير الخارجية والمغتربين السوري أسعد حسن الشيباني، ووزير الدفاع اللواء مرهف أبو قصرة في موسكو.
وذكرت وكالة الأنباء السورية (سانا) أن بوتين بحث في اجتماع مختلف القضايا السياسية والعسكرية والاقتصادية ذات الاهتمام المشترك بين البلدين، مع تركيز خاص على التعاون الإستراتيجي في مجال الصناعات العسكرية.
وأشارت الوكالة إلى أن اللقاء ناقش سبل تطوير الشراكة العسكرية والتقنية، بما يعزز قدرات الجيش السوري الدفاعية، ويواكب التطورات الحديثة في الصناعات العسكرية، ولا سيما في مجالات تحديث العتاد العسكري، ونقل الخبرات الفنية والتقنية، والتعاون في مجالات البحث والتطوير، بما يسهم في تعزيز منظومة الدفاع الوطني ودعم الأمن والاستقرار في سورية والمنطقة.
وأشارت الوكالة إلى أن اللقاء ناقش مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية والدولية، مبينة أن اللقاء أكد أهمية التنسيق السياسي والدبلوماسي بين دمشق وموسكو في المحافل الدولية.
وشدد الجانبان على ضرورة احترام مبادئ القانون الدولي ورفض التدخلات الخارجية في الشؤون الداخلية للدول.
وفي ما يتعلق بالجانب الاقتصادي، أوضحت الوكالة أن اللقاء بحث آفاق توسيع التعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري بين البلدين، بما يشمل دعم مشاريع إعادة الإعمار، وتطوير قطاعات البنية التحتية، وتشجيع الاستثمارات في سورية، إضافة إلى تعزيز التبادل التجاري وتسهيل الشراكات، بما ينعكس إيجاباً على الاقتصاد السوري ويساهم في تحسين الظروف المعيشية.
وأوضحت الوكالة أن الرئيس بوتين أكد خلال اللقاء دعم روسيا الثابت لسورية، مشدداً على أهمية الحفاظ على وحدة الأراضي السورية وسيادتها الكاملة.
وذكرت الوكالة أن بوتين أكد رفضه أي مشاريع تهدف إلى تقسيم سورية أو المساس بقرارها الوطني المستقل، مبينة أن الرئيس الروسي جدد موقف موسكو الرافض للانتهاكات الإسرائيلية المتكررة للأراضي السورية، واعتبرها تهديداً مباشراً للاستقرار والأمن في المنطقة.
Russian President Vladimir Putin received Syrian Foreign Minister and Expatriates Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani and Defense Minister Major General Marhaf Abu Qasra in Moscow today (Tuesday).
The Syrian news agency (SANA) reported that Putin discussed various political, military, and economic issues of mutual interest between the two countries during the meeting, with a particular focus on strategic cooperation in the military industries.
The agency indicated that the meeting addressed ways to develop military and technical partnership, enhancing the defensive capabilities of the Syrian army, and keeping pace with modern developments in military industries, particularly in areas such as modernizing military equipment, transferring technical and professional expertise, and collaborating in research and development, which contributes to strengthening the national defense system and supporting security and stability in Syria and the region.
The agency noted that the meeting discussed updates on regional and international situations, emphasizing the importance of political and diplomatic coordination between Damascus and Moscow in international forums.
Both sides stressed the necessity of respecting the principles of international law and rejecting foreign interventions in the internal affairs of countries.
Regarding the economic aspect, the agency clarified that the meeting explored prospects for expanding economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, including supporting reconstruction projects, developing infrastructure sectors, and encouraging investments in Syria, in addition to enhancing trade exchange and facilitating partnerships, which positively impacts the Syrian economy and contributes to improving living conditions.
The agency stated that President Putin affirmed Russia's steadfast support for Syria during the meeting, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the unity of Syrian territory and its full sovereignty.
The agency reported that Putin reiterated his rejection of any projects aimed at dividing Syria or undermining its independent national decision, indicating that the Russian president renewed Moscow's position against the repeated Israeli violations of Syrian territory, considering them a direct threat to stability and security in the region.