استقبل الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين اليوم (الثلاثاء) وزير الخارجية والمغتربين السوري أسعد حسن الشيباني، ووزير الدفاع اللواء مرهف أبو قصرة في موسكو.


وذكرت وكالة الأنباء السورية (سانا) أن بوتين بحث في اجتماع مختلف القضايا السياسية والعسكرية والاقتصادية ذات الاهتمام المشترك بين البلدين، مع تركيز خاص على التعاون الإستراتيجي في مجال الصناعات العسكرية.


وأشارت الوكالة إلى أن اللقاء ناقش سبل تطوير الشراكة العسكرية والتقنية، بما يعزز قدرات الجيش السوري الدفاعية، ويواكب التطورات الحديثة في الصناعات العسكرية، ولا سيما في مجالات تحديث العتاد العسكري، ونقل الخبرات الفنية والتقنية، والتعاون في مجالات البحث والتطوير، بما يسهم في تعزيز منظومة الدفاع الوطني ودعم الأمن والاستقرار في سورية والمنطقة.


وأشارت الوكالة إلى أن اللقاء ناقش مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية والدولية، مبينة أن اللقاء أكد أهمية التنسيق السياسي والدبلوماسي بين دمشق وموسكو في المحافل الدولية.


وشدد الجانبان على ضرورة احترام مبادئ القانون الدولي ورفض التدخلات الخارجية في الشؤون الداخلية للدول.


وفي ما يتعلق بالجانب الاقتصادي، أوضحت الوكالة أن اللقاء بحث آفاق توسيع التعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري بين البلدين، بما يشمل دعم مشاريع إعادة الإعمار، وتطوير قطاعات البنية التحتية، وتشجيع الاستثمارات في سورية، إضافة إلى تعزيز التبادل التجاري وتسهيل الشراكات، بما ينعكس إيجاباً على الاقتصاد السوري ويساهم في تحسين الظروف المعيشية.


وأوضحت الوكالة أن الرئيس بوتين أكد خلال اللقاء دعم روسيا الثابت لسورية، مشدداً على أهمية الحفاظ على وحدة الأراضي السورية وسيادتها الكاملة.


وذكرت الوكالة أن بوتين أكد رفضه أي مشاريع تهدف إلى تقسيم سورية أو المساس بقرارها الوطني المستقل، مبينة أن الرئيس الروسي جدد موقف موسكو الرافض للانتهاكات الإسرائيلية المتكررة للأراضي السورية، واعتبرها تهديداً مباشراً للاستقرار والأمن في المنطقة.