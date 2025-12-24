Russian President Vladimir Putin received Syrian Foreign Minister and Expatriates Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani and Defense Minister Major General Marhaf Abu Qasra in Moscow today (Tuesday).



The Syrian news agency (SANA) reported that Putin discussed various political, military, and economic issues of mutual interest between the two countries during the meeting, with a particular focus on strategic cooperation in the military industries.



The agency indicated that the meeting addressed ways to develop military and technical partnership, enhancing the defensive capabilities of the Syrian army, and keeping pace with modern developments in military industries, particularly in areas such as modernizing military equipment, transferring technical and professional expertise, and collaborating in research and development, which contributes to strengthening the national defense system and supporting security and stability in Syria and the region.



The agency noted that the meeting discussed updates on regional and international situations, emphasizing the importance of political and diplomatic coordination between Damascus and Moscow in international forums.



Both sides stressed the necessity of respecting the principles of international law and rejecting foreign interventions in the internal affairs of countries.



Regarding the economic aspect, the agency clarified that the meeting explored prospects for expanding economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, including supporting reconstruction projects, developing infrastructure sectors, and encouraging investments in Syria, in addition to enhancing trade exchange and facilitating partnerships, which positively impacts the Syrian economy and contributes to improving living conditions.



The agency stated that President Putin affirmed Russia's steadfast support for Syria during the meeting, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the unity of Syrian territory and its full sovereignty.



The agency reported that Putin reiterated his rejection of any projects aimed at dividing Syria or undermining its independent national decision, indicating that the Russian president renewed Moscow's position against the repeated Israeli violations of Syrian territory, considering them a direct threat to stability and security in the region.