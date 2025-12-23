أعلنت هيئة المنافسة والأسواق الإيطالية، اليوم (الثلاثاء) فرض غرامة مالية قدرها 255 مليون يورو و761 ألفاً على شركة رايان إير الإيرلندية، بتهمة إساءة استخدام موقعها المهيمن في سوق النقل الجوي من وإلى إيطاليا.

وتعتبر هذه الغرامة واحدة من أكبر العقوبات التي تفرضها الهيئة على شركة طيران، وتأتي بعد تحقيق مطول كشف عن إستراتيجية معقدة استمرت من أبريل 2023 حتى أبريل 2025 على الأقل.

ووفقاً للهيئة، نفذت رايان إير – التي تحمل حصة سوقية تصل إلى 38-40% في الرحلات الداخلية والأوروبية من إيطاليا – سلسلة من الإجراءات لعرقلة وكالات السفر عبر الإنترنت والتقليدية، شملت فرض التعرف على الوجه للعملاء الذين يحجزون عبر وكالات، حظر طرق الدفع المستخدمة من قبل الوكالات، حذف حسابات جماعية، وحظر الحجوزات بشكل متقطع.

ممارسات لضعف المنافسة

كما أجبرت الشركة الوكالات على توقيع اتفاقيات شراكة تحظر دمج رحلات رايان إير مع رحلات شركات أخرى أو خدمات إضافية مثل التأمين والفنادق، مع حملات إعلامية عدائية تسمي الوكالات غير الملتزمة «وكالات قراصنة».

وانتهت هذه الممارسات جزئياً في أبريل 2025، عندما قدمت رايان إير حلول تكامل تقنية تسمح بدمج أفضل، لكن الهيئة اعتبرت أن الضرر قد وقع بالفعل، مما قلل المنافسة وأضر بالمستهلكين من خلال تقليل الخيارات والتنوع في العروض السياحية.

من جانبها، أعلنت رايان إير فوراً عزمها على الاستئناف الفوري أمام المحاكم، ووصفت القرار بـ«الغريب وغير السليم قانونياً»، مشيرة إلى أن نموذج البيع المباشر عبر موقعها يوفر أسعاراً أقل للمستهلكين، كما أقرته محكمة ميلانو سابقاً في يناير 2024.

وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة رايان إير مايكل أوليري أن الغرامة «تتعارض مع حماية المستهلك» وستُلغى في الاستئناف.

صفعة لأكبر شركة طيران

وتعتبر رايان إير أكبر شركة طيران منخفض التكلفة في أوروبا، تنقل أكثر من 184 مليون راكب سنوياً، وتسيطر على حصة كبيرة في إيطاليا بقواعد رئيسية في ميلانو بيرغامو وغيرها، وساهمت في خفض الأسعار وتعزيز السياحة، لكنها تواجه انتقادات متكررة بسبب سياساتها التجارية الجريئة، مثل فرض رسوم إضافية ومعارك مع الوكالات عبر الإنترنت التي تفرض عمولات أعلى على العملاء.

وهذه ليست المرة الأولى التي تواجه فيها رايان إير عقوبات في إيطاليا؛ ففي 2019 غُرمت 3 ملايين يورو بسبب رسوم الأمتعة اليدوية، لكن المحكمة ألغتها لاحقاً.

وعلى المستوى الأوروبي، تواجه الشركة تحقيقات مشابهة في دول أخرى حول ممارساتها مع الوكالات، في ظل تزايد التركيز التنظيمي على الشركات المهيمنة في الأسواق الرقمية.