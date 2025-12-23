The Italian Competition and Markets Authority announced today (Tuesday) a financial penalty of 255 million euros and 761 thousand on the Irish company Ryanair, for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the air transport market to and from Italy.

This fine is considered one of the largest penalties imposed by the authority on an airline, and comes after a lengthy investigation that revealed a complex strategy that lasted from April 2023 until at least April 2025.

According to the authority, Ryanair – which holds a market share of 38-40% in domestic and European flights from Italy – implemented a series of measures to obstruct both online and traditional travel agencies, including requiring facial recognition for customers booking through agencies, banning payment methods used by agencies, deleting group accounts, and intermittently blocking bookings.

Practices Weakening Competition

The company also forced agencies to sign partnership agreements that prohibited the integration of Ryanair flights with flights from other companies or additional services such as insurance and hotels, accompanied by aggressive media campaigns labeling non-compliant agencies as "pirate agencies."

These practices partially ended in April 2025, when Ryanair introduced technological integration solutions that allowed for better integration, but the authority deemed that the damage had already occurred, reducing competition and harming consumers by limiting options and diversity in tourism offerings.

For its part, Ryanair immediately announced its intention to appeal the decision in court, describing it as "strange and legally unsound," noting that its direct sales model through its website provides lower prices for consumers, as previously acknowledged by a Milan court in January 2024.

Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary confirmed that the fine "contradicts consumer protection" and will be overturned in the appeal.

A Blow to the Largest Airline

Ryanair is considered the largest low-cost airline in Europe, transporting over 184 million passengers annually, and holds a significant market share in Italy with major bases in Milan Bergamo and others, contributing to price reductions and boosting tourism, but it faces repeated criticism for its bold commercial policies, such as imposing additional fees and battling with online agencies that charge higher commissions to customers.

This is not the first time Ryanair has faced penalties in Italy; in 2019, it was fined 3 million euros for hand luggage fees, but the court later annulled it.

At the European level, the company is facing similar investigations in other countries regarding its practices with agencies, amid increasing regulatory focus on dominant companies in digital markets.