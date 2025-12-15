The Guardian revealed that the ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, who lives in near-total isolation in Moscow, has begun studying the Russian language in preparation to refine his expertise in ophthalmology, indicating the possibility of his return to practicing the profession in the Russian capital.



In the Classroom



According to sources from the British newspaper, his wife Asma, who had been suffering from leukemia, has recovered after undergoing experimental treatment under the supervision of Russian security agencies.



A knowledgeable source disclosed that Assad is now sitting in a classroom, receiving lessons in ophthalmology. It was reported by a friend of the Assad family that Bashar is studying the Russian language and reviewing ophthalmology, and he does not need money.



Two informed sources suggested that the family is likely residing in the prestigious "Rublovka" area, where former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych lives, who fled Kyiv in 2014.



According to the information, the family does not suffer from a lack of money, as the Assad family has placed most of its wealth in Moscow, where Western entities cannot access it, following Western sanctions in 2011.



Isolated from Syrian Circles



The report indicated that the family lives isolated from the Syrian and Russian elite circles they previously enjoyed. Bashar's sudden flight from Syria left his allies feeling betrayed, and Russian officials prevent him from communicating with senior officials of the former regime. A family friend stated: "It is a very quiet life... Assad has almost no contact with the outside world, except for two people who were in the palace, such as Mansour Azzam, the former Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Yasar Ibrahim, a prominent businessman."



Media Appearance Awaiting Approval



A source close to the Kremlin announced that Assad has become "unimportant" to President Vladimir Putin and the political elite. He added that "Putin is not patient with leaders who lose their grip on power, and Assad is no longer seen as an influential figure or even as an interesting guest to be invited to dinner."



The information clarified that Bashar is seeking to narrate his version of what happened. He has arranged interviews with RT and a popular right-wing American podcast, but he is awaiting approval from the Russian authorities for a media appearance, although it seems that Russia has prevented Assad from any public appearance.