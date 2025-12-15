كشفت صحيفة «الغارديان»، أن الرئيس السوري المخلوع بشار الأسد الذي يعيش في عزلة شبه تامة في موسكو، شرع في دراسة اللغة الروسية استعدادا لصقل خبرته في طب العيون، في إشارة إلى إمكانية عودته لممارسة المهنة في العاصمة الروسية.


على مقاعد الدراسة


وحسب مصادر الصحيفة البريطانية، فإن زوجته أسماء التي كانت تعاني من«اللوكيميا» تعافت بعد خضوعها لعلاج تجريبي تحت إشراف الأجهزة الأمنية الروسية.


وكشف مصدر مطلع أن الأسد يجلس الآن في قاعة الدراسة، يتلقى دروسًا في طب العيون. ونقلت عن أحد أصدقاء عائلة الأسد قوله: إن بشار يدرس اللغة الروسية ويعيد مراجعة طب العيون، ولا يحتاج إلى المال.


ورجح مصدران مطلعان أن العائلة تقيم على الأرجح في منطقة «روبلوفكا» المرموقة، حيث يعيش الرئيس الأوكراني السابق فيكتور يانوكوفيتش، الذي فرّ من كييف عام 2014.


ووفق المعلومات، فإن العائلة لا تعاني نقصاً في المال، إذ وضعت عائلة الأسد معظم ثروتها في موسكو، حيث لا يمكن للجهات الغربية الوصول إليها، بعد العقوبات الغربية عام 2011.


معزولة عن الدوائر السورية


وأفاد التقرير بأن الأسرة تعيش معزولة عن دوائر النخبة السورية والروسية التي كانت تستمتع بها سابقًا. فقد ترك فرار بشار المفاجئ من سوريا حلفاءه يشعرون بالخيانة، كما أن المسؤولين الروس يمنعونه من التواصل مع كبار مسؤولي النظام السابق. وقال صديق للعائلة: إنها حياة هادئة جدًا.. ليس لدى الأسد أي اتصال تقريباً مع العالم الخارجي، سوى مع شخصين كانا في القصر، مثل منصور عزام وزير شؤون رئاسة الجمهورية السابق، ويسار إبراهيم أبرز رجل الأعمال.


ظهور إعلامي ينتظر الموافقة


مصدر قريب من الكرملين، أعلن أن الأسد أصبح «غير مهم» بالنسبة للرئيس فلاديمير بوتين والنخبة السياسية. وأضاف أن «بوتين لا يتحلى بالصبر تجاه القادة الذين يفقدون قبضتهم على السلطة، ولم يعد يُنظر إلى الأسد كشخصية مؤثرة أو حتى كضيف مثير للاهتمام يُدعى إلى العشاء».


وأوضحت المعلومات أن بشار يسعى إلى سرد روايته لما حصل. فقد رتّب مقابلات مع قناة «روسيا اليوم» ومع بودكاست أمريكي يميني شهير، لكنه ينتظر موافقة السلطات الروسية للظهور إعلاميًا، لكن يبدو أن روسيا منعت الأسد من أي ظهور علني.