أعلنت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، إنهاء برنامج الحماية المؤقتة، الممنوح للمواطنين الإثيوبيين المقيمين في الولايات المتحدة، في خطوة جديدة ضمن حملتها الواسعة لتشديد سياسات الهجرة القانونية والغير قانونية.
وكشفت وزيرة الأمن الداخلي كريستي نوم عن القرار في إشعار نشر في السجل الفيدرالي، مشيرة إلى أن «الظروف في إثيوبيا لم تعد تشكل تهديداً خطيراً على سلامة العائدين الإثيوبيين».
ويؤثر القرار على نحو 5000 مواطن إثيوبي يحملون حالياً هذه الحماية، حيث يُمنحون مهلة 60 يوماً لمغادرة الأراضي الأمريكية طوعاً، وإلا يواجهون الاعتقال والترحيل القسري اعتباراً من 13 فبراير 2026.
وبررت الإدارة الأمريكية الخطوة بتحسن الوضع الأمني في إثيوبيا، مستشهدة باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في إقليم تيغراي عام 2022، واتفاق السلام الموقع في ديسمبر 2024 بين حكومة إقليم أوروميا وفصيل من جيش تحرير أورومو، الذي أدى إلى دخول مئات المقاتلين إلى مراكز إعادة التأهيل.
كما أشارت إلى مخاوف أمنية وطنية، بما في ذلك معدلات تجاوز التأشيرات الإثيوبية التي تفوق المتوسط العالمي، وبعض التحقيقات الأمنية المتعلقة ببعض حاملي برنامج الحماية المؤقتة.
يأتي هذا القرار ضمن سلسلة إنهاءات لبرنامج الحماية المؤقتة شملت دولاً أخرى مثل فنزويلا وهايتي وسوريا وميانمار وجنوب السودان، في إطار وعود ترمب بترحيل ملايين المهاجرين واستعادة «سلامة نظام الهجرة».
وبرنامج الحماية المؤقتة هو آلية إنسانية أمريكية تمنح حماية مؤقتة من الترحيل وتصاريح عمل لمواطني دول تواجه نزاعات مسلحة أو كوارث طبيعية أو ظروف استثنائية. منحت إثيوبيا هذه الحماية عام 2022 بسبب النزاع في تيغراي والجفاف الشديد، وتم تمديدها سابقاً.
لكن منظمات حقوقية ودعاة الهجرة ينتقدون القرار، مشيرين إلى أن إثيوبيا لا تزال تواجه عنفاً متقطعاً واضطرابات مدنية، وفي تناقض ملحوظ، تحافظ وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية على تحذير سفر من المستوى 3 (إعادة النظر في السفر) لإثيوبيا، محذرة مواطنيها من مخاطر النزاع المسلح والإرهاب والخطف والاضطرابات المدنية، مع قيود على حركة موظفي السفارة في بعض المناطق.
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump announced the termination of the Temporary Protected Status program granted to Ethiopian citizens residing in the United States, in a new step within its extensive campaign to tighten legal and illegal immigration policies.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen revealed the decision in a notice published in the Federal Register, indicating that "conditions in Ethiopia no longer pose a serious threat to the safety of returning Ethiopians."
The decision affects approximately 5,000 Ethiopian citizens currently holding this protection, who are given a 60-day grace period to voluntarily leave U.S. territory, or else face detention and forced deportation starting February 13, 2026.
The U.S. administration justified the move by citing improvements in the security situation in Ethiopia, referencing the ceasefire agreement in the Tigray region in 2022 and the peace agreement signed in December 2024 between the Oromia regional government and a faction of the Oromo Liberation Army, which led to the entry of hundreds of fighters into rehabilitation centers.
It also pointed to national security concerns, including Ethiopian visa overstay rates that exceed the global average, and some security investigations related to certain holders of the Temporary Protected Status program.
This decision comes as part of a series of terminations of the Temporary Protected Status program that included other countries such as Venezuela, Haiti, Syria, Myanmar, and South Sudan, in line with Trump's promises to deport millions of immigrants and restore "the integrity of the immigration system."
The Temporary Protected Status program is a U.S. humanitarian mechanism that grants temporary protection from deportation and work permits to citizens of countries facing armed conflicts, natural disasters, or extraordinary conditions. Ethiopia was granted this protection in 2022 due to the conflict in Tigray and severe drought, and it had been previously extended.
However, human rights organizations and immigration advocates criticize the decision, pointing out that Ethiopia still faces intermittent violence and civil unrest. In a notable contradiction, the U.S. State Department maintains a Level 3 travel advisory (reconsider travel) for Ethiopia, warning its citizens of the risks of armed conflict, terrorism, kidnapping, and civil unrest, with restrictions on embassy staff movement in certain areas.