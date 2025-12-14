The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump announced the termination of the Temporary Protected Status program granted to Ethiopian citizens residing in the United States, in a new step within its extensive campaign to tighten legal and illegal immigration policies.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen revealed the decision in a notice published in the Federal Register, indicating that "conditions in Ethiopia no longer pose a serious threat to the safety of returning Ethiopians."

The decision affects approximately 5,000 Ethiopian citizens currently holding this protection, who are given a 60-day grace period to voluntarily leave U.S. territory, or else face detention and forced deportation starting February 13, 2026.

The U.S. administration justified the move by citing improvements in the security situation in Ethiopia, referencing the ceasefire agreement in the Tigray region in 2022 and the peace agreement signed in December 2024 between the Oromia regional government and a faction of the Oromo Liberation Army, which led to the entry of hundreds of fighters into rehabilitation centers.

It also pointed to national security concerns, including Ethiopian visa overstay rates that exceed the global average, and some security investigations related to certain holders of the Temporary Protected Status program.

This decision comes as part of a series of terminations of the Temporary Protected Status program that included other countries such as Venezuela, Haiti, Syria, Myanmar, and South Sudan, in line with Trump's promises to deport millions of immigrants and restore "the integrity of the immigration system."

The Temporary Protected Status program is a U.S. humanitarian mechanism that grants temporary protection from deportation and work permits to citizens of countries facing armed conflicts, natural disasters, or extraordinary conditions. Ethiopia was granted this protection in 2022 due to the conflict in Tigray and severe drought, and it had been previously extended.

However, human rights organizations and immigration advocates criticize the decision, pointing out that Ethiopia still faces intermittent violence and civil unrest. In a notable contradiction, the U.S. State Department maintains a Level 3 travel advisory (reconsider travel) for Ethiopia, warning its citizens of the risks of armed conflict, terrorism, kidnapping, and civil unrest, with restrictions on embassy staff movement in certain areas.