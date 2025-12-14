أعلنت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، إنهاء برنامج الحماية المؤقتة، الممنوح للمواطنين الإثيوبيين المقيمين في الولايات المتحدة، في خطوة جديدة ضمن حملتها الواسعة لتشديد سياسات الهجرة القانونية والغير قانونية.
وكشفت وزيرة الأمن الداخلي كريستي نوم عن القرار في إشعار نشر في السجل الفيدرالي، مشيرة إلى أن «الظروف في إثيوبيا لم تعد تشكل تهديداً خطيراً على سلامة العائدين الإثيوبيين».
ويؤثر القرار على نحو 5000 مواطن إثيوبي يحملون حالياً هذه الحماية، حيث يُمنحون مهلة 60 يوماً لمغادرة الأراضي الأمريكية طوعاً، وإلا يواجهون الاعتقال والترحيل القسري اعتباراً من 13 فبراير 2026.
وبررت الإدارة الأمريكية الخطوة بتحسن الوضع الأمني في إثيوبيا، مستشهدة باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في إقليم تيغراي عام 2022، واتفاق السلام الموقع في ديسمبر 2024 بين حكومة إقليم أوروميا وفصيل من جيش تحرير أورومو، الذي أدى إلى دخول مئات المقاتلين إلى مراكز إعادة التأهيل.
كما أشارت إلى مخاوف أمنية وطنية، بما في ذلك معدلات تجاوز التأشيرات الإثيوبية التي تفوق المتوسط العالمي، وبعض التحقيقات الأمنية المتعلقة ببعض حاملي برنامج الحماية المؤقتة.
يأتي هذا القرار ضمن سلسلة إنهاءات لبرنامج الحماية المؤقتة شملت دولاً أخرى مثل فنزويلا وهايتي وسوريا وميانمار وجنوب السودان، في إطار وعود ترمب بترحيل ملايين المهاجرين واستعادة «سلامة نظام الهجرة».
وبرنامج الحماية المؤقتة هو آلية إنسانية أمريكية تمنح حماية مؤقتة من الترحيل وتصاريح عمل لمواطني دول تواجه نزاعات مسلحة أو كوارث طبيعية أو ظروف استثنائية. منحت إثيوبيا هذه الحماية عام 2022 بسبب النزاع في تيغراي والجفاف الشديد، وتم تمديدها سابقاً.
لكن منظمات حقوقية ودعاة الهجرة ينتقدون القرار، مشيرين إلى أن إثيوبيا لا تزال تواجه عنفاً متقطعاً واضطرابات مدنية، وفي تناقض ملحوظ، تحافظ وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية على تحذير سفر من المستوى 3 (إعادة النظر في السفر) لإثيوبيا، محذرة مواطنيها من مخاطر النزاع المسلح والإرهاب والخطف والاضطرابات المدنية، مع قيود على حركة موظفي السفارة في بعض المناطق.