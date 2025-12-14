اعتبرت صحيفة «صنداي تايمز» أنه في الظروف الحالية، يبدو تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من خطة السلام لإنهاء الحرب في غزة «أمرا مستحيلا» لعدة أسباب متشابكة ومعقدة.


وتنص هذه المرحلة على نزع سلاح حماس، تشكيل سلطة حاكمة جديدة في القطاع، وانسحاب جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي.


لقاء ترمب - بنتنياهو


وفي هذا السياق، نقلت الصحيفة البريطانية عن الصحفي والمؤرخ المتخصص في شؤون الدفاع والشؤون الخارجية مارك أوربان قوله: يقول إن الجهود تُبذل لتحديد مستقبل غزة ومن سيعزز السيطرة عليها قبل اللقاء المقرر بين الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ورئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو في 29 من الشهر الجاري.


ولفت إلى تحذير رئيس الوزراء القطري محمد بن عبد الرحمن أخيرا من عواقب تجميد الانسحاب الإسرائيلي، واحتمال تجدد الصراع.


فيما أفاد نائب مستشار الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي السابق إران إيتزيون، بأن نتنياهو قد يكون يستهدف تفشيل الخطة واستغلال تردد حماس من أجل تجميد العملية.


نزع سلاح حماس


ومن التحديات الكبرى، وفق أوربان، نزع سلاح حماس التي أعلنت أنها قد تتخلى عن الأسلحة الثقيلة وترفض التخلص من الأسلحة النارية، لافتا إلى إعلان أحد مسؤوليها إمكانية تجميد أو تخزين الأسلحة.


ويعتقد الكاتب أن جزءا كبيرا من المشكلة يتركز في تحديد دور القوة الدولية المستقرة والجهات التي ستراقب عملية نزع السلاح.


وينسب إلى المسؤول في حماس رفضه وجود قوة دولية تقوم بالإشراف على نزع سلاح حماس، مؤكدا أن دورها يجب أن يكون على الحدود فقط لمنع التصعيد.


ويعتقد أوربان أن موقف حماس يمثل إشكالا يؤثر على استعداد الدول لإرسال قوات تستقر في غزة، إذ إن الدول مثل أذربيجان وإندونيسيا وباكستان تواجه تحديات سياسية داخلية تمنعها من المشاركة في هذه المهمة.


شكوك ومقترحات للبحث


ولفت إلى المقترحات المطروحة ومنها استبدال وحدات حماس المسلحة بقوة شرطة فلسطينية جديدة، ليقول إذا كانت هذه القوة تتكون من مقاتلين سابقين من الفصائل المسلحة، فإنه يشكك في قدرتها على نزع سلاح حماس، مضيفا أن هذه النقطة تزيد من تعقيد الوضع وتجعل الأمور أكثر غموضا حول مدى جدية واستدامة أي حلول مستقبلية.


وقال إن الأمر الذي يزيد الشكوك حول استمرار وقف إطلاق النار والانتقال إلى المرحلة التالية من خطة السلام هو استمرار العنف بين الجيش الإسرائيلي وحماس منذ بدء وقف إطلاق النار في العاشر من أكتوبر الماضي.


وأضاف أن تصريحات قائد الجيش الإسرائيلي أيال زمير زادت من شكوك الدبلوماسيين، إذ أشار إلى أن الخط الأصفر قد يصبح الحدود الجديدة مع غزة، ما يعني أن إسرائيل قد تحتفظ بنصف القطاع بشكل دائم، وهذا يعيق أي تقدم نحو السلام الشامل.


تردد الدول المشاركة


وحسب الصحيفة، فإن من المشاكل الأساسية في تنفيذ الخطة معارضة حماس وجود قوات أجنبية، يجعل من الصعب جذب الدول للمشاركة في قوة استقرار دولية. وحتى الآن، فإن الدول التي كانت مستعدة في البداية بدأت تشكك في مشاركتها بسبب الشروط غير المحددة لمهمات وقوانين الاشتباك الخاصة بالقوة الدولية.


واستبعدت أن تقدم الولايات المتحدة قوات برية على الرغم من محاولتها تشجيع حلفائها عبر تقديم جنرال أمريكي لقيادة القوة، بسبب معارضة قاعدة الرئيس ترمب «ماغا» للحروب الخارجية.