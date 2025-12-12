The Israeli occupation authorities have approved 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, some of which are existing settlement outposts, while others will be built in the future.



Settlements Included in the Decision



Among the settlements included in the new decision are the settlements of Ganim and Kadim, which were evacuated from northern West Bank in 2005, under the disengagement plan from Gaza and northern West Bank.



The Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) reported that the settlements that were approved for establishment are: Ish Kodesh, Alonby, Givat Harel, Ganim, Har Bezek, Ya'ar El Keren, Yatziv, Yitaf West, Kadim, Kochav Hashachar North, Kida, Mash'ul, Nahal Doron, Bani Kedem, Reihanit, Rosh Ha'ayin East, Shalem, and Tamun.



Israeli media pointed out today (Friday) that among the settlements that were approved are old settlements alongside others that are in advanced stages of establishment.



Flagrant Violation of International Legitimacy



According to the newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth," prior coordination took place between Israel and the United States regarding the approval of these settlements during a cabinet meeting.



The Chairman of the Palestinian National Council, Ruhi Fattouh, stated that the cabinet's decision to approve the establishment of 19 new settlements, including two that were previously evacuated, constitutes a double violation of international law and a blatant breach of international legitimacy decisions and rulings from international judicial bodies, foremost among them the Security Council resolutions.



He emphasized in a statement that what has occurred represents a systematic expansion of a colonial structure attempting to impose coercive realities on the ground through what can be described as a de facto colonial authority, which is prohibited under the rules of public international law and under the Rome Statute.



Undermining Efforts to Stop Violence



The Palestinian presidency condemned Israel's decision to expand three settlements in the occupied West Bank, considering it a continuation of Israeli attempts "to undermine all international efforts aimed at stopping violence and escalation and achieving stability in the region."



Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced a plan to allocate about $837 million, as part of the 2026 budget, to establish 17 new settlements in the West Bank over the next five years.



According to the "Times of Israel," the total number of settlements and outposts that have been approved and legalized during the current government’s term is 49 settlements.



The leftist anti-settlement movement "Peace Now" in Israel revealed that 174 illegal outposts were established during the three years of Netanyahu's current government.



Among these outposts, 120 are grazing outposts, where settlers graze livestock over large areas of occupied West Bank land, aiming to expel Palestinian communities.



Increase in Settler Attacks



Most global powers affirm that the settlements on Palestinian land, which Israel occupied in the 1967 war, are illegal, and many resolutions issued by the United Nations Security Council have called on Israel to cease all settlement activities.



Attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians have increased, according to a UN report, which indicated reports of at least 264 attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank during the month of October alone, the highest monthly number since UN officials began monitoring such incidents in 2006.



Settlers and the Israeli government have exploited the war on Gaza to carry out a campaign of displacement and expulsion of Palestinians alongside extensive settlement expansion in these areas.