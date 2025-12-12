صادقت سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على 19 مستوطنة جديدة في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، بعضها بؤر استيطانية قائمة، وأخرى سيتم بناؤها في المستقبل.


مستوطنات شملها القرار


ومن بين المستوطنات التي شملها القرار الجديد، مستوطنتا غنيم وكيديم، اللتان تم إخلاؤهما من شمال الضفة الغربية عام 2005، بموجب خطة فك الارتباط عن قطاع غزة وشمال الضفة.


وأفادت وكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية (وفا)، بأن المستوطنات التي جرت المصادقة على إقامتها هي: إش كودِش، اللنبي، غفعات هرئيل، غنيم، هار بيزك، ياعر إل كيرن، ياتسيف، ييتاف غرب، كديم، كوخاف هشاحر شمال، كيدا، مشعول، ناحال دورون، باني كيدم، ريحانيت، روش هعاين شرق، شالم، وطمون.


ولفتت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، اليوم (الجمعة)، إلى أن من بين المستوطنات التي تمت المصادقة عليها مستوطنات قديمة إلى جانب أخرى في مراحل متقدمة من إقامتها.


خرق فاضح للشرعية الدولية


وبحسب صحيفة «يديعوت أحرنوت»، فإن تنسيقاً مسبقاً تم بين إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة بشأن المصادقة على هذه المستوطنات، في اجتماع الكابينيت.


وقال رئيس المجلس الوطني الفلسطيني روحي فتوح إن قرار الكابينيت بالمصادقة على إقامة 19 مستوطنة جديدة، بينها مستعمرتان سبق إخلاؤهما، يشكل انتهاكاً مضاعفاً للقانون الدولي، وخرقاً فاضحاً لقرارات الشرعية الدولية وفتاوى الهيئات القضائية الدولية، وعلى رأسها قرارات مجلس الأمن.


وأكد في بيان أن ما جرى يمثل توسعاً ممنهجاً لبنية استعمارية تحاول فرض وقائع قسرية على الأرض عبر ما يمكن وصفه بسلطة استعمار أمر واقع، وهي سلطة محظورة بموجب قواعد القانون الدولي العام، وبموجب نظام روما الأساسي.


تقويض جهود وقف العنف


وكانت الرئاسة الفلسطينية أدانت قرار إسرائيل توسيع 3 مستوطنات في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، واعتبرته استمراراً لمحاولات إسرائيلية «لتقويض جميع الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى وقف العنف والتصعيد وتحقيق الاستقرار في المنطقة».


وكان وزير المالية الإسرائيلي بتسلئيل سموتريتش أعلن خطة لتخصيص نحو 837 مليون دولار، في إطار ميزانية عام 2026، لإقامة 17 مستوطنة جديدة في الضفة الغربية خلال السنوات الخمس القادمة.


وحسب صحيفة «تايمز أوف إسرائيل»، بلغ العدد الإجمالي للمستوطنات والبؤر الاستيطانية التي تمت الموافقة عليها وشرعنتها في عهد الحكومة الحالية 49 مستوطنة.


وكشفت حركة «السلام الآن» اليسارية في إسرائيل المناهضة للاستيطان، أن 174 بؤرة استيطانية غير قانونية أُقيمت خلال السنوات الثلاث من ولاية حكومة نتنياهو الحالية.


ومن بين هذه البؤر، 120 بؤرة رعي، إذ يقوم المستوطنون برعي المواشي على مساحات واسعة من أراضي الضفة الغربية المحتلة، لطرد المجتمعات الفلسطينية.


تزايد هجمات المستوطنين


وتؤكد معظم القوى العالمية أن المستوطنات على الأراضي الفلسطينية، التي احتلتها إسرائيل في حرب 1967، غير شرعية، ودعت قرارات كثيرة صادرة عن مجلس الأمن الدولي إسرائيل إلى وقف جميع الأنشطة الاستيطانية.


وتزايدت هجمات المستوطنين الإسرائيليين على الفلسطينيين، بحسب تقرير للأمم المتحدة، أشار إلى بلاغات عن 264 هجوماً على الأقل في الضفة الغربية على الفلسطينيين خلال شهر أكتوبر فقط، وهو أكبر عدد شهري منذ أن بدأ مسؤولو الأمم المتحدة في رصد مثل هذه الوقائع في العام 2006.


واستغل المستوطنون والحكومة الإسرائيلية الحرب على غزة للقيام بحملة تهجير وطرد للفلسطينيين مع توسع استيطاني واسع في هذه المناطق.