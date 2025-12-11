أوقفت الشرطة البوليفية أمس (الأربعاء) الرئيس السابق لويس ألبرتو آرسي كاتاكورا، الذي تولى رئاسة البلاد في الفترة من 2020 حتى 2025 في عملية أمنية مفاجئة في حي سوبوكاتشي إلى بالعاصمة لا باز، ونُقل إلى مقر وحدة مكافحة الجريمة الخاصة للتحقيق في قضية فساد كبرى.
ونقلت وسائل إعلام بوليفية عن مصادر قضائية، أن التوقيف يأتي بناءً على أمر صادر عن النيابة العامة ضمن تحقيق في قضية «الصندوق الإنديجيني الأصلي الكامبيسينو»، الذي يُعتبر أحد أكبر فضائح الفساد في تاريخ بوليفيا الحديث.
ويُتهم آرسي -الذي كان وزيراً للاقتصاد خلال حكم إيفو موراليس (2006-2019)- بأنه أذن بتحويلات مالية غير مشروعة من أموال الدولة إلى حسابات شخصية، بما في ذلك حساب النائبة السابقة ليديا باتي، التي لا تزال محتجزة حالياً.
وخلال الفترة 2006-2014، تلقى الصندوق حوالى 460 مليون دولار أمريكي من ضريبة الهيدروكربونات المباشرة، بهدف تمويل مشاريع تنموية في المناطق الريفية والإنديجينية. إلا أن التحقيقات كشفت عن مشاريع وهمية، وتكاليف مبالغ فيها، وتحويلات غير مبررة، مما أدى إلى خسائر هائلة للخزينة العامة.
وأصدرت ماريا نيلا برادا، الرئيسة السابقة لديوان الرئاسة والمقربة من آرسي، تسجيلاً مصوراً على «فيسبوك» وصفت فيه التوقيف بأنه «اختطاف غير قانوني تماماً».
وقالت: «أريد أن أبلغ الشعب البوليفي والمجتمع الدولي أن الرئيس السابق لويس آرسي قد اختُطف للتو في حي سوبوكاتشي»، وأضافت أنها متوجهة فوراً إلى مقر وحدة مكافحة الجريمة الخاصة للتأكد من وضعه، مشيرة إلى أن العملية تمت دون إخطار رسمي أو وجود أقارب.
يأتي هذا التطور بعد أقل من شهرين على انتهاء ولاية آرسي التي انتهت في 8 نوفمبر 2025، وفي ظل فوز المرشح الوسطي رودريغو باز بيرا في الانتخابات الرئاسية، الذي تعهد بمكافحة الفساد في مؤسسات الدولة.
وعكس التطور التوتر الشديد داخل حزب «الحركة من أجل الاشتراكية»، الذي انقسم منذ 2023 بين تيار إيفو موراليس وتيار آرسي، مما أدى إلى هزيمة اليسار في الانتخابات الأخيرة.
ولم تصدر السلطات البوليفية حتى الآن بياناً رسمياً مفصلاً عن التهم الدقيقة أو الإجراءات اللاحقة، لكن القانون البوليفي يفرض على الرؤساء السابقين البقاء داخل البلاد ثلاثة أشهر على الأقل بعد انتهاء الولاية لتجنب الإفلات من العقاب في قضايا الفساد.
The Bolivian police arrested former president Luis Alberto Arce Catacora yesterday (Wednesday), who served as the head of state from 2020 to 2025, in a surprise security operation in the Subocachi neighborhood of the capital La Paz. He was transferred to the headquarters of the Special Crime Unit for investigation in a major corruption case.
Bolivian media reported, citing judicial sources, that the arrest comes based on an order issued by the Public Prosecutor's Office as part of an investigation into the "Indigenous Original Campesino Fund," which is considered one of the largest corruption scandals in modern Bolivian history.
Arce - who was Minister of Economy during Evo Morales's presidency (2006-2019) - is accused of authorizing illegal financial transfers from state funds to personal accounts, including the account of former deputy Lidia Pati, who is still currently detained.
During the period from 2006 to 2014, the fund received approximately 460 million US dollars from direct hydrocarbon taxes, aimed at financing development projects in rural and indigenous areas. However, investigations revealed fictitious projects, inflated costs, and unjustified transfers, leading to massive losses for the public treasury.
Maria Nela Prada, the former president of the presidential office and a close associate of Arce, released a video on "Facebook" describing the arrest as "completely illegal kidnapping."
She stated, "I want to inform the Bolivian people and the international community that former president Luis Arce has just been kidnapped in the Subocachi neighborhood," adding that she was heading immediately to the headquarters of the Special Crime Unit to check on his status, noting that the operation was carried out without official notification or the presence of relatives.
This development comes less than two months after Arce's term ended on November 8, 2025, and amid the victory of centrist candidate Rodrigo Paz Pereira in the presidential elections, who pledged to combat corruption in state institutions.
The development reflects the intense tension within the "Movement for Socialism" party, which has been divided since 2023 between the Evo Morales faction and the Arce faction, leading to the left's defeat in the recent elections.
Bolivian authorities have not yet issued a detailed official statement regarding the specific charges or subsequent procedures, but Bolivian law requires former presidents to remain in the country for at least three months after their term ends to avoid impunity in corruption cases.