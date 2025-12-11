The Bolivian police arrested former president Luis Alberto Arce Catacora yesterday (Wednesday), who served as the head of state from 2020 to 2025, in a surprise security operation in the Subocachi neighborhood of the capital La Paz. He was transferred to the headquarters of the Special Crime Unit for investigation in a major corruption case.

Bolivian media reported, citing judicial sources, that the arrest comes based on an order issued by the Public Prosecutor's Office as part of an investigation into the "Indigenous Original Campesino Fund," which is considered one of the largest corruption scandals in modern Bolivian history.

Arce - who was Minister of Economy during Evo Morales's presidency (2006-2019) - is accused of authorizing illegal financial transfers from state funds to personal accounts, including the account of former deputy Lidia Pati, who is still currently detained.

During the period from 2006 to 2014, the fund received approximately 460 million US dollars from direct hydrocarbon taxes, aimed at financing development projects in rural and indigenous areas. However, investigations revealed fictitious projects, inflated costs, and unjustified transfers, leading to massive losses for the public treasury.

Maria Nela Prada, the former president of the presidential office and a close associate of Arce, released a video on "Facebook" describing the arrest as "completely illegal kidnapping."

She stated, "I want to inform the Bolivian people and the international community that former president Luis Arce has just been kidnapped in the Subocachi neighborhood," adding that she was heading immediately to the headquarters of the Special Crime Unit to check on his status, noting that the operation was carried out without official notification or the presence of relatives.

This development comes less than two months after Arce's term ended on November 8, 2025, and amid the victory of centrist candidate Rodrigo Paz Pereira in the presidential elections, who pledged to combat corruption in state institutions.

The development reflects the intense tension within the "Movement for Socialism" party, which has been divided since 2023 between the Evo Morales faction and the Arce faction, leading to the left's defeat in the recent elections.

Bolivian authorities have not yet issued a detailed official statement regarding the specific charges or subsequent procedures, but Bolivian law requires former presidents to remain in the country for at least three months after their term ends to avoid impunity in corruption cases.