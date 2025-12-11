أوقفت الشرطة البوليفية أمس (الأربعاء) الرئيس السابق لويس ألبرتو آرسي كاتاكورا، الذي تولى رئاسة البلاد في الفترة من 2020 حتى 2025 في عملية أمنية مفاجئة في حي سوبوكاتشي إلى بالعاصمة لا باز، ونُقل إلى مقر وحدة مكافحة الجريمة الخاصة للتحقيق في قضية فساد كبرى.

ونقلت وسائل إعلام بوليفية عن مصادر قضائية، أن التوقيف يأتي بناءً على أمر صادر عن النيابة العامة ضمن تحقيق في قضية «الصندوق الإنديجيني الأصلي الكامبيسينو»، الذي يُعتبر أحد أكبر فضائح الفساد في تاريخ بوليفيا الحديث.

ويُتهم آرسي -الذي كان وزيراً للاقتصاد خلال حكم إيفو موراليس (2006-2019)- بأنه أذن بتحويلات مالية غير مشروعة من أموال الدولة إلى حسابات شخصية، بما في ذلك حساب النائبة السابقة ليديا باتي، التي لا تزال محتجزة حالياً.

وخلال الفترة 2006-2014، تلقى الصندوق حوالى 460 مليون دولار أمريكي من ضريبة الهيدروكربونات المباشرة، بهدف تمويل مشاريع تنموية في المناطق الريفية والإنديجينية. إلا أن التحقيقات كشفت عن مشاريع وهمية، وتكاليف مبالغ فيها، وتحويلات غير مبررة، مما أدى إلى خسائر هائلة للخزينة العامة.

وأصدرت ماريا نيلا برادا، الرئيسة السابقة لديوان الرئاسة والمقربة من آرسي، تسجيلاً مصوراً على «فيسبوك» وصفت فيه التوقيف بأنه «اختطاف غير قانوني تماماً».

وقالت: «أريد أن أبلغ الشعب البوليفي والمجتمع الدولي أن الرئيس السابق لويس آرسي قد اختُطف للتو في حي سوبوكاتشي»، وأضافت أنها متوجهة فوراً إلى مقر وحدة مكافحة الجريمة الخاصة للتأكد من وضعه، مشيرة إلى أن العملية تمت دون إخطار رسمي أو وجود أقارب.

يأتي هذا التطور بعد أقل من شهرين على انتهاء ولاية آرسي التي انتهت في 8 نوفمبر 2025، وفي ظل فوز المرشح الوسطي رودريغو باز بيرا في الانتخابات الرئاسية، الذي تعهد بمكافحة الفساد في مؤسسات الدولة.

وعكس التطور التوتر الشديد داخل حزب «الحركة من أجل الاشتراكية»، الذي انقسم منذ 2023 بين تيار إيفو موراليس وتيار آرسي، مما أدى إلى هزيمة اليسار في الانتخابات الأخيرة.

ولم تصدر السلطات البوليفية حتى الآن بياناً رسمياً مفصلاً عن التهم الدقيقة أو الإجراءات اللاحقة، لكن القانون البوليفي يفرض على الرؤساء السابقين البقاء داخل البلاد ثلاثة أشهر على الأقل بعد انتهاء الولاية لتجنب الإفلات من العقاب في قضايا الفساد.