أطلق المركز الوطني للأرصاد 3 تحذيرات حمراء تشمل مناطق الرياض، القصيم، والشرقية. وتتضمن التحذيرات رياحاً شديدة السرعة، وانعداماً في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية.


وتوقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم، استمرار هطول الأمطار الرعدية من متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، القصيم، الرياض، الشرقية والحدود الشمالية، في حين تكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من مناطق حائل، تبوك، الجوف، كذلك على أجزاء من المرتفعات الجنوبية الغربية للمملكة، مع فرصة لتكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق.


ألوان الإنذارات


وتضمن الإنذار المبكر تنبيهات تحمل ألواناً معينة، إذ يقدم معلومة مختلفة فيما يتعلق بالحالة الجوية. واللون الأصفر: (تنبيه) يدل على احتمالية تأثر منطقة ما بظاهرة جوية، فيما يدل اللون البرتقالي (تنبيه متقدم) على تأثر منطقة ما بظاهرة جوية مع وجوب أخذ الحيطة والحذر. ويدل اللون الأحمر (تحذير)، وهو أعلى مراحل التنبيه، على تأثر منطقة ما بظاهرة جوية شديدة أو سيول مع وجوب أخذ الحيطة والحذر والالتزام بتعليمات الدفاع المدني.