أطلق المركز الوطني للأرصاد 3 تحذيرات حمراء تشمل مناطق الرياض، القصيم، والشرقية. وتتضمن التحذيرات رياحاً شديدة السرعة، وانعداماً في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية.
وتوقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم، استمرار هطول الأمطار الرعدية من متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، القصيم، الرياض، الشرقية والحدود الشمالية، في حين تكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من مناطق حائل، تبوك، الجوف، كذلك على أجزاء من المرتفعات الجنوبية الغربية للمملكة، مع فرصة لتكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق.
ألوان الإنذارات
وتضمن الإنذار المبكر تنبيهات تحمل ألواناً معينة، إذ يقدم معلومة مختلفة فيما يتعلق بالحالة الجوية. واللون الأصفر: (تنبيه) يدل على احتمالية تأثر منطقة ما بظاهرة جوية، فيما يدل اللون البرتقالي (تنبيه متقدم) على تأثر منطقة ما بظاهرة جوية مع وجوب أخذ الحيطة والحذر. ويدل اللون الأحمر (تحذير)، وهو أعلى مراحل التنبيه، على تأثر منطقة ما بظاهرة جوية شديدة أو سيول مع وجوب أخذ الحيطة والحذر والالتزام بتعليمات الدفاع المدني.
The National Center of Meteorology has issued 3 red alerts covering the regions of Riyadh, Qassim, and the Eastern Province. The alerts include strong winds, a lack of horizontal visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms.
The National Center of Meteorology predicted in its weather report for today that thunderstorms will continue, ranging from moderate to heavy, leading to flash floods accompanied by hail showers and active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, Riyadh, Eastern Province, and Northern Borders regions, while lighter to moderate rains are expected in parts of the Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jawf regions, as well as in parts of the southwestern highlands of the Kingdom, with a chance of fog formation in parts of those areas.
Alert Colors
The early warning includes alerts that carry specific colors, each providing different information regarding the weather conditions. The yellow color: (Alert) indicates the possibility of a region being affected by a weather phenomenon, while the orange color (Advanced Alert) indicates that a region is affected by a weather phenomenon with a need for caution. The red color (Warning), which is the highest level of alert, indicates that a region is affected by severe weather phenomena or floods, with a necessity for caution and adherence to civil defense instructions.