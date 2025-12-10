The National Center of Meteorology has issued 3 red alerts covering the regions of Riyadh, Qassim, and the Eastern Province. The alerts include strong winds, a lack of horizontal visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms.



The National Center of Meteorology predicted in its weather report for today that thunderstorms will continue, ranging from moderate to heavy, leading to flash floods accompanied by hail showers and active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, Riyadh, Eastern Province, and Northern Borders regions, while lighter to moderate rains are expected in parts of the Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jawf regions, as well as in parts of the southwestern highlands of the Kingdom, with a chance of fog formation in parts of those areas.



Alert Colors



The early warning includes alerts that carry specific colors, each providing different information regarding the weather conditions. The yellow color: (Alert) indicates the possibility of a region being affected by a weather phenomenon, while the orange color (Advanced Alert) indicates that a region is affected by a weather phenomenon with a need for caution. The red color (Warning), which is the highest level of alert, indicates that a region is affected by severe weather phenomena or floods, with a necessity for caution and adherence to civil defense instructions.