أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي اليوم (الإثنين)، أن مباحثات لندن مع القادة الأوروبيين خرجت بموقف موحد بشأن أهمية الضمانات الأمنية وإعادة الإعمار، مؤكداً أن بلاده لا يمكن أن تتخلى عن أراضيها.
وأوضح زيلينسكي أنه ناقش مع القادة الأوروبيين في لندن الجهود الدبلوماسية المشتركة مع الولايات المتحدة لإنهاء الحرب مع روسيا، مبيناً أن المحادثات في لندن كانت مثمرة.
التقدم نحو السلام ضئيل
وأشار إلى أن هناك تقدماً ضئيلاً نحو السلام، مشدداً بالقول: أوكرانيا لا يمكنها أن تتخلى عن أراضيها، والولايات المتحدة تحاول التوصل إلى تسوية بشأن القضية.
وأشار إلى أن المقترح الأوكراني الأوروبي، للسلام، سيكون جاهزاً (الثلاثاء)، لمشاركته مع الولايات المتحدة، التي كانت قد قدمت خطة من 28 بنداً لاقت انتقادات أوكرانية وأوروبية والتي تنص على تنازل أوكرانيا عن بقية أراضي إقليم دونباس لروسيا، والتي لا تزال تسيطر على نحو 30% منه.
وشدد زيلينسكي على أهمية وحدة أوروبا مع أوكرانيا، وكذلك وحدة أوروبا وأوكرانيا والولايات المتحدة، مضيفاً: أجرينا مناقشة مفصلة بشأن جهدنا الدبلوماسي المشترك مع الجانب الأمريكي، ونسّقنا موقفاً موحّداً حول ضمانات الأمن وإعادة الإعمار، واتفقنا على الخطوات القادمة.
الدعم الدفاعي لأوكرانيا
ولفت إلى أنه ناقش معهم توفير المزيد من الدعم الدفاعي لأوكرانيا.
وكانت لندن قد احتضنت اجتماع ضم الرئيس الأوكراني زيلينسكي ورئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر والرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، والمستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس.
من جهتها، قالت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية، أورسولا فون دير لاين، إن تحالف الراغبين الداعم لأوكرانيا أكد خلال الاجتماع دعمه لكييف، وتعزيز التأهب الدفاعي الأوروبي، مبينة أن أوروبا تمتلك الوسائل والإرادة اللازمة للضغط على روسيا للجلوس إلى طاولة المفاوضات.
الأصول الروسية
وشددت بالقول: «ندرك جميعاً حجم المخاطر، ونعلم أنه لم يعد لدينا وقت نضيعه، خصوصاً أن توفير الدعم المالي يسهم في ضمان بقاء أوكرانيا، وهو عمل دفاعي أوروبي مهم»، معتبرة أن الاقتراح الأوروبي لقرض التعويضات لأوكرانيا باستخدام الأصول الروسية معقد، لكنه في جوهره يزيد من تكلفة الحرب على روسيا.
من جانبه، قال مكتب رئاسة الوزراء البريطانية إن كير ستارمر وقادة فرنسا وألمانيا ناقشوا التقدم الإيجابي المحرز بشأن استخدام الأصول السيادية الروسية المجمّدة لدعم أوكرانيا، مبيناً أن القادة اتفقوا جميعاً على أن هذه لحظة حاسمة، وأنه يجب علينا مواصلة تعزيز الدعم لأوكرانيا وزيادة الضغط الاقتصادي على بوتين من أجل إنهاء هذه الحرب الوحشية.
