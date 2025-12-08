Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today (Monday) that discussions in London with European leaders resulted in a unified stance on the importance of security guarantees and reconstruction, emphasizing that his country cannot give up its territories.



Zelensky clarified that he discussed with European leaders in London the joint diplomatic efforts with the United States to end the war with Russia, indicating that the talks in London were fruitful.



Progress Towards Peace is Minimal



He pointed out that there has been minimal progress towards peace, stressing that Ukraine cannot give up its territories, and the United States is trying to reach a settlement on the issue.



He noted that the Ukrainian-European proposal for peace would be ready (Tuesday) to share with the United States, which had presented a 28-point plan that received criticism from Ukraine and Europe, stipulating that Ukraine would concede the remaining territories of the Donbas region to Russia, which still controls about 30% of it.



Zelensky emphasized the importance of unity between Europe and Ukraine, as well as the unity of Europe, Ukraine, and the United States, adding: We had a detailed discussion about our joint diplomatic effort with the American side, and we coordinated a unified position on security guarantees and reconstruction, agreeing on the next steps.



Defensive Support for Ukraine



He noted that he discussed with them the provision of more defensive support for Ukraine.



London hosted a meeting that included Ukrainian President Zelensky, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.



For her part, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the coalition of willing supporters for Ukraine confirmed during the meeting its support for Kyiv and the enhancement of European defense readiness, indicating that Europe has the means and the will to pressure Russia to sit at the negotiating table.



Russian Assets



She emphasized by saying: "We all recognize the magnitude of the risks, and we know that we no longer have time to waste, especially since providing financial support contributes to ensuring Ukraine's survival, which is an important European defensive action," considering that the European proposal for compensation loans to Ukraine using Russian assets is complex, but at its core increases the cost of the war on Russia.



For its part, the British Prime Minister's Office stated that Keir Starmer and the leaders of France and Germany discussed the positive progress made regarding the use of frozen Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine, indicating that the leaders all agreed that this is a critical moment, and that we must continue to enhance support for Ukraine and increase economic pressure on Putin to end this brutal war.