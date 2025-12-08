استهل الموفد الرئاسي الفرنسي جان إيف لودريان زيارة رسمية إلى بيروت اليوم (الإثنين) بلقاء الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون ووزير الخارجية يوسف رجي، في محطة تحمل أهمية خاصة قبل الاجتماع الثلاثي المرتقب في باريس الأسبوع القادم بين فرنسا والولايات المتحدة والسعودية، تمهيداً للمؤتمر المنتظر لدعم الجيش اللبناني ووضع «خارطة طريق» لتثبيت وقف إطلاق نار طويل الأجل.


الزيارة التي تُستكمل غداً (الثلاثاء)، تتقدم في اتجاه واحد؛ جمع المواقف اللبنانية قبل الدخول في مرحلة حاسمة من المفاوضات المرتبطة بعمل لجنة الميكانيزم وما تحتاجه من دعم دولي لتطبيق القرار 1701 بفعالية أكبر.


وأكد لودريان أن هدف زيارته هو الاطلاع على الموقف اللبناني في هذه اللحظة السياسية الحساسة، مشدداً على أهمية إيجاد آلية تتيح التحقق من التقدم المحرز فعلياً لحصر السلاح بيد الدولة. وأوضح أن الاجتماع الثلاثي في باريس يشكل فرصة لتنسيق الجهود بين الدول الثلاث تحضيراً للمؤتمر المخصص لدعم الجيش اللبناني وتعزيز دوره في تثبيت وقف النار.


في المقابل، أبلغ الرئيس جوزيف عون الموفد الفرنسي ترحيب لبنان بأي دور تقوم به فرنسا ضمن لجنة الميكانيزم بما يساهم في تحقيق الأهداف الأساسية للمفاوضات.


وجدد عون رفضه للاتهامات التي تدعي عدم قيام الجيش بدوره كاملاً جنوب الليطاني، مؤكداً أن قيادة اليونيفيل والميكانيزم وسفراء دول مجلس الأمن لمسوا بوضوح أن الجيش ينفذ التزاماته.


وأضاف أن لبنان يؤيد أي تدقيق تجريه لجنة الميكانيزم في الإجراءات المطبقة جنوب الليطاني وفق القرار 1701.


أما وزير الخارجية يوسف رجي، فأكد بعد لقائه لودريان أن الجيش اللبناني يقوم بمهمات كبيرة رغم ضعف إمكاناته، مشدداً على ضرورة توفير الدعم اللازم لتعزيز قدراته وتمكينه من تنفيذ الخطة الحكومية بكل مراحلها لبسط سيطرته وحصر السلاح على كامل الأراضي اللبنانية.


واعتبر تعيين السفير سيمون كرم لرئاسة وفد لبنان في لجنة الميكانيزم خطوة إيجابية، آملاً أن تسهم في منع أي تصعيد إسرائيلي كبير.