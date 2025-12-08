The French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian began an official visit to Beirut today (Monday) with a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Foreign Minister Youssef Raji, in a phase that carries special significance ahead of the upcoming tripartite meeting in Paris next week between France, the United States, and Saudi Arabia, in preparation for the anticipated conference to support the Lebanese army and establish a "roadmap" for a long-term ceasefire.



The visit, which will continue tomorrow (Tuesday), is focused on gathering Lebanese positions before entering a critical phase of negotiations related to the work of the mechanism committee and what it needs in terms of international support to implement Resolution 1701 more effectively.



Le Drian confirmed that the aim of his visit is to understand the Lebanese position at this sensitive political moment, emphasizing the importance of finding a mechanism that allows for verification of actual progress in restricting weapons to the state. He explained that the tripartite meeting in Paris represents an opportunity to coordinate efforts among the three countries in preparation for the conference dedicated to supporting the Lebanese army and enhancing its role in establishing a ceasefire.



In turn, President Joseph Aoun informed the French envoy of Lebanon's welcome for any role that France plays within the mechanism committee that contributes to achieving the core objectives of the negotiations.



Aoun reiterated his rejection of accusations claiming that the army is not fulfilling its full role south of the Litani River, affirming that the leadership of UNIFIL, the mechanism, and ambassadors of Security Council member states have clearly observed that the army is fulfilling its commitments.



He added that Lebanon supports any scrutiny conducted by the mechanism committee regarding the procedures applied south of the Litani River in accordance with Resolution 1701.



As for Foreign Minister Youssef Raji, he confirmed after his meeting with Le Drian that the Lebanese army is undertaking significant missions despite its limited capabilities, stressing the necessity of providing the required support to enhance its capabilities and enable it to implement the government's plan in all its stages to assert control and restrict weapons across all Lebanese territory.



He considered the appointment of Ambassador Simon Karam to head Lebanon's delegation in the mechanism committee a positive step, hoping it would help prevent any major Israeli escalation.