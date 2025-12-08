The Yemeni Airlines announced the resumption of its flights at Aden International Airport this evening (Monday) with the departure of a Yemeni Airlines plane on flight number 648 on the Aden - Amman - Aden route, confirming that the halt was due to a technical malfunction.



The Yemeni News Agency (Saba) quoted a responsible source in the Ministry of Transport as saying that the resumption of flights came after the suspension of flights at the airport for technical reasons, confirming that the leadership of the ministry, the aviation authority, and Yemeni Airlines made significant efforts that resulted in the resumption of flights.



The source expressed the ministry's apology to travelers for this delay, which was due to circumstances beyond control, confirming that the schedule of the Yemeni carrier's flights has been rearranged to continue its operational activities after a halt that lasted for a day.