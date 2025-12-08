أعلنت الخطوط الجوية اليمنية استئناف رحلاتها الجوية في مطار عدن الدولي مساء اليوم (الإثنين) بإقلاع طائرة تابعة للخطوط الجوية اليمنية على رحلة رقم 648 على خط عدن - عمان - عدن، مؤكدة أن التوقف كان لخلل فني.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) عن مصدر مسؤول في وزارة النقل قوله إن استئناف الرحلات جاء عقب توقف رحلات الطيران في المطار لأسباب فنية، مؤكداً أن قيادة الوزارة، وهيئة الطيران والخطوط الجوية اليمنية بذلتا جهوداً كبيرة أثمرت عن استئناف الرحلات.


وأعرب المصدر عن اعتذار الوزارة للمسافرين على هذا التأخير الذي كان لأسباب خارجة عن الإرادة، مؤكداً أنه تمت إعادة جدولة رحلات الناقل اليمني لمواصلة نشاطها الملاحي بعد توقف دام يوماً.