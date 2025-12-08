اتهم الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع اليوم (الإثنين) نظام الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد بتأسيس كيان قائم على «اللاقانون»، مبيناً أنه عمد لنشر الفتن وأقام سدوداً من الخوف والرعب بين السوريين.
وقال الشرع خلال احتفال رسمي بقصر الشعب بالعاصمة دمشق بمناسبة الذكرى الأولى للتحرير إن النظام البائد زرع التفرقة بين أبناء الشعب السوري، واصفاً حقبة الأسد بـ«صفحة سوداء في تاريخ سورية».
وأضاف: «فقدنا الشام درة الشرق لأكثر من 5 عقود، وحاولوا سلخها عن عمقها التاريخي»، معلناً قطيعة تاريخية لموروث النظام البائد.
ولفت إلى أن نهاية معركته مع النظام البائد هي بداية لمعركة الجد والاجتهاد والعمل والبناء، مشيراً إلى أن حكومته رفعت مستوى الدخل تدريجياً، وعقدت شراكات تمهد لتعافي سورية اقتصادياً.
ولفت إلى أن الشراكات الاستراتيجية التي عقدها وشملت مجالات عدة بينها الطاقة هدفها تعزيز التعافي الاقتصادي
وشدد بالقول: «نريد سورية قوية تعيد تموضعها بمحيطها العربي والإقليمي»، مضيفاً: «الشعب أودع سورية لنا أمانة ومسؤولية».
وجدد الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع التزام حكومته بالعدالة الانتقالية، وعدم تكرار أي انتهاكات في بلاده.
ووعد الشرع بالبحث عن المفقودين بلا توقف.
Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara today (Monday) accused the regime of former President Bashar al-Assad of establishing a entity based on "lawlessness," indicating that it sought to spread discord and created barriers of fear and terror among the Syrians.
Al-Shara said during an official celebration at the People's Palace in the capital, Damascus, on the occasion of the first anniversary of liberation that the fallen regime sowed division among the Syrian people, describing the Assad era as a "black page in the history of Syria."
He added: "We lost Damascus, the jewel of the East, for more than 5 decades, and they tried to sever it from its historical depth," announcing a historical break from the legacy of the fallen regime.
He pointed out that the end of his battle with the fallen regime is the beginning of a battle of effort, diligence, work, and construction, noting that his government has gradually raised the income level and established partnerships that pave the way for Syria's economic recovery.
He emphasized that the strategic partnerships he has formed, which include various fields such as energy, aim to enhance economic recovery.
He stressed by saying: "We want a strong Syria that repositions itself within its Arab and regional surroundings," adding: "The people have entrusted Syria to us as a trust and responsibility."
Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara renewed his government's commitment to transitional justice and to not repeating any violations in his country.
Al-Shara promised to continue searching for the missing without pause.