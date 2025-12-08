Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara today (Monday) accused the regime of former President Bashar al-Assad of establishing a entity based on "lawlessness," indicating that it sought to spread discord and created barriers of fear and terror among the Syrians.



Al-Shara said during an official celebration at the People's Palace in the capital, Damascus, on the occasion of the first anniversary of liberation that the fallen regime sowed division among the Syrian people, describing the Assad era as a "black page in the history of Syria."



He added: "We lost Damascus, the jewel of the East, for more than 5 decades, and they tried to sever it from its historical depth," announcing a historical break from the legacy of the fallen regime.



He pointed out that the end of his battle with the fallen regime is the beginning of a battle of effort, diligence, work, and construction, noting that his government has gradually raised the income level and established partnerships that pave the way for Syria's economic recovery.



He emphasized that the strategic partnerships he has formed, which include various fields such as energy, aim to enhance economic recovery.



He stressed by saying: "We want a strong Syria that repositions itself within its Arab and regional surroundings," adding: "The people have entrusted Syria to us as a trust and responsibility."



Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara renewed his government's commitment to transitional justice and to not repeating any violations in his country.



Al-Shara promised to continue searching for the missing without pause.