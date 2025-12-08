اتهم الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع اليوم (الإثنين) نظام الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد بتأسيس كيان قائم على «اللاقانون»، مبيناً أنه عمد لنشر الفتن وأقام سدوداً من الخوف والرعب بين السوريين.


وقال الشرع خلال احتفال رسمي بقصر الشعب بالعاصمة دمشق بمناسبة الذكرى الأولى للتحرير إن النظام البائد زرع التفرقة بين أبناء الشعب السوري، واصفاً حقبة الأسد بـ«صفحة سوداء في تاريخ سورية».


وأضاف: «فقدنا الشام درة الشرق لأكثر من 5 عقود، وحاولوا سلخها عن عمقها التاريخي»، معلناً قطيعة تاريخية لموروث النظام البائد.


ولفت إلى أن نهاية معركته مع النظام البائد هي بداية لمعركة الجد والاجتهاد والعمل والبناء، مشيراً إلى أن حكومته رفعت مستوى الدخل تدريجياً، وعقدت شراكات تمهد لتعافي سورية اقتصادياً.


ولفت إلى أن الشراكات الاستراتيجية التي عقدها وشملت مجالات عدة بينها الطاقة هدفها تعزيز التعافي الاقتصادي


وشدد بالقول: «نريد سورية قوية تعيد تموضعها بمحيطها العربي والإقليمي»، مضيفاً: «الشعب أودع سورية لنا أمانة ومسؤولية».


وجدد الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع التزام حكومته بالعدالة الانتقالية، وعدم تكرار أي انتهاكات في بلاده.


ووعد الشرع بالبحث عن المفقودين بلا توقف.