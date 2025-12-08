British media revealed today (Monday) the withdrawal of former Prime Minister Tony Blair from his candidacy for membership in the Peace Council in Gaza.



The Financial Times reported that Blair was excluded from the list of candidates to join the Peace Council announced by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the administration of the Gaza Strip, attributing the reasons to objections from several Arab and Islamic countries.



Blair's Support for Trump's Plan



It is worth noting that Blair was the only individual revealed as a potential member of the council when Trump announced his 20-point plan to end the Israeli war on the Palestinian territory in late September.



Trump described him as a “very good man,” while Blair considered Trump's plan to be “bold and smart,” expressing his willingness to join the council, which is set to be personally chaired by Trump.



The newspaper clarified that there were Arab and Islamic countries that expressed their rejection of Blair's participation in the council, partly due to the damage to his reputation in the Middle East resulting from his strong support for the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, in addition to concerns about marginalizing the Palestinians in the proposed government structure.



Trump acknowledged in October the possibility of opposition to Blair's appointment, saying: “I have always liked Tony, but I want to make sure he is an acceptable choice for everyone.”



Who is Blair?



Blair served as a special envoy to the Middle East after leaving the British premiership in 2007, working on plans related to Gaza for over a year individually, using his institute, the Tony Blair Institute, to formulate his ideas.



U.S. President Donald Trump tasked former British Prime Minister Tony Blair with the mission of rallying regional and international parties behind his proposal to establish a transitional body to manage Gaza, with Blair collaborating in this context with Jared Kushner, the U.S. President's son-in-law and his envoy to the Middle East during his first term.



Blair's office declined to comment to the newspaper on his withdrawal; however, one of his close associates confirmed that the former Prime Minister would not be a member of the “Peace Council” and that the council would include current state leaders, with a smaller executive council operating under its umbrella.



The associate indicated that Blair is expected to join the executive committee alongside Kushner, Trump advisor Steve Witkoff, and senior officials from Arab and Western countries.