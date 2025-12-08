كشفت وسائل إعلام بريطانية اليوم (الإثنين) انسحاب رئيس الوزراء السابق توني بلير من ترشحه لعضوية مجلس السلام في غزة.


وذكرت صحيفة فايننشال تايمز البريطانية أن بلير تم تم استبعاده من قائمة المرشحين للانضمام إلى مجلس السلام الذي أعلنه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن تولي إدارة قطاع غزة، معزية الأسباب إلى اعتراضات من عدة دول عربية وإسلامية.


دعم بلير لخطة ترمب


يذكر أن بلير الشخصية الوحيدة التي تم الكشف عنها كعضو محتمل في المجلس عندما أعلن ترمب خطته المكونة من 20 بنداً لإنهاء الحرب الإسرائيلية على القطاع الفلسطيني في أواخر سبتمبر الماضي.


ووصفه الرئيس الأمريكي بـ«رجل جيد جداً»، فيما اعتبر بلير خطة ترمب «جريئة وذكية»، وأبدى استعداده للانضمام إلى المجلس الذي من المقرر أن يترأسه ترمب شخصياً.


وأوضحت الصحيفة أن هناك دولاً عربية وإسلامية أبدت رفضها لمشاركة بلير في المجلس، جزئياً بسبب تضرر سمعته في الشرق الأوسط نتيجة دعمه القوي للغزو الأمريكي للعراق عام 2003، إضافة إلى مخاوف من تهميش الفلسطينيين في هيكل الحكومة المقترح.


وكان ترمب قد أقر في أكتوبر بإمكانية وجود معارضة لتعيين بلير، قائلاً: «لطالما أحببت توني، لكنني أريد أن أتأكد من أنه خيار مقبول لدى الجميع».


من هو بلير؟


وشغل بلير منصب مبعوث خاص إلى الشرق الأوسط بعد مغادرته رئاسة الوزراء البريطانية عام 2007، وعمل على وضع خطط تتعلق بغزة لأكثر من عام بصفة فردية، مستخدماً مؤسسته معهد توني بلير لصياغة أفكاره.


فوض الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب رئيس الوزراء البريطاني السابق توني بلير بمهمة حشد الأطراف الإقليمية والدولية خلف مقترحه لإنشاء هيئة انتقالية تتولى إدارة غزة، وتعاون بلير في هذا الإطار مع جاريد كوشنر، صهر الرئيس الأمريكي، ومبعوثه إلى الشرق الأوسط خلال ولايته الأولى.


ورفض مكتب بلير التعليق للصحيفة على انسحابه، غير أن أحد المقربين منه أكد أن رئيس الوزراء السابق لن يكون عضواً في «مجلس السلام» وأن المجلس سيضم قادة دول حاليين، وأن هناك مجلساً تنفيذياً أصغر سيكون تحت مظلته.


وأفاد المقرب من بلير بأنه من المتوقع أن ينضم بلير إلى اللجنة التنفيذية إلى جانب كوشنر، ومستشار ترمب ستيف ويتكوف، إضافة إلى مسؤولين كبار من دول عربية وغربية.