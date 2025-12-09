Who among us did not rejoice with great joy and happiness when watching our Saudi national team captain, Salem Al-Dosari, shining in the matches of the Arab Championship currently taking place in the brotherly state of Qatar? Specifically against the Comoros Islands team, bringing back memories of a long-gone image of a great player we were often upset with and criticized more due to his "absence" of stardom for a considerable period while representing his national team, even though we saw him excel and shine in every match he played with his club, Al-Hilal. Our hearts as critics say: We want you, Salem, to be a legendary star for Saudi football, not just for Al-Hilal.



- This overwhelming joy that delighted all Saudis, and indeed all Arabs, will not be complete without seeing Salem in the upcoming World Cup in his best form; "impressive" as he was against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup. And to avoid the claim that his emergence in the Arab Championship is due to the weakness of the participating teams – a view that some have begun to promote – I firmly believe that this statement lacks foundation, as much as the psychological and moral state of the player has improved significantly compared to before, with a fighting spirit that has "formed" with a group of his teammates through a "composition" of a national team whose stardom is not limited to just one player, but has expanded the space for "competition." This is the real reason for his constant brilliance with his club, as a constellation of stars has imposed a spirit of challenge on him to be at the forefront, "stealing the spotlight" from them, and even surpassing some global stars.



- We were not unfair to Salem when we criticized him after seeing him with the national team "absent-minded," losing many of his "skills" and creativity in finding the net; even in penalty kicks, he was failing to convert them. We did him justice when that "Salem" we know returned, shining with our national team, and thus I was not exaggerating when I was the first to grant him the title of "Legend of Saudi Football," and he is – in my opinion – one of four Saudi players deserving of this title, namely:



Saed Ghareeb, Majed Abdullah, the octopus goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Deayea, and Salem Al-Dosari.



- As for who comes at the forefront, that is what I will address in another meeting and time after the green team's participation in the World Cup finals, at which point I will determine who among the four deserves this title "individually," distinguished from the other three, with my best wishes for our Saudi national team captain and his teammates for success in the remaining matches of the Arab Championship and then achieving the title.