من منا لم يَبتهِج فرحًا وسعادةً كبيرة عند مشاهدة كابتن منتخبنا السعودي سالم الدوسري متألّقًا في مباريات بطولة العرب المقامة حاليًا في دولة قطر الشقيقة؟ وتحديدًا أمام منتخب جزر القمر، ليُعيد للأذهان صورة غابت طويلًا للاعبٍ كبيرٍ زعلنا منه وعليه كثيرًا، وانتقدناه أكثر بسبب «غياب» نجوميته فترة ليست قصيرة أثناء تمثيله منتخب بلاده، في حين كنا نراه يصول ويجول ويبدع في كل مباراة يخوضها مع ناديه الهلال. ولسان حالنا – كنقّاد – يقول: نريدك يا سالم نجمًا أسطوريًا للكرة السعودية، لا للهلال فحسب.


-إنّ هذه الفرحة الغامرة التي أسعدت كل السعوديين، بل وكل العرب، لن تكتمل إلا بمشاهدة سالم في بطولة كأس العالم المقبلة وهو في أفضل حالاته؛ «مبهِرًا» كما كان أمام الأرجنتين في كأس العالم 2022. ولكيلا يُقال إن بروزه في بطولة العرب يعود لضعف المنتخبات المشاركة – وهو رأي بدأ بعضهم يروّج له – مع قناعتي أن هذا القول لا يستند إلى أساس، بقدر ما أن الحالة النفسية والمعنوية للاعب تحسّنت كثيرًا عمّا كانت عليه سابقًا، وبروح قتالية مختلفة «تشكّلت» مع مجموعة من زملائه عبر «تركيبة» منتخب لا تقتصر نجوميته على لاعب واحد، بل اتّسعت فيه مساحة «المنافسة»، وهذا هو السبب الحقيقي لتألقه الدائم مع ناديه، لوجود كوكبة من النجوم فرضت عليه روح التحدّي ليكون في مقدمتهم، و«يأكل الجو» عليهم، ويتفوق حتى على نجوم عالميين.


-لم نكن ظالمين لسالم حين انتقدناه بعد أن رأيناه مع المنتخب «شارِد الذهن» فاقدًا الكثير من «المهارات» الفنية وإبداعاته في هز الشباك، حتى في ركلات الترجيح كان يخفق في تسديدها. وقد أنصفناه حين عاد ذلك «السالم» الذي نعرفه، متألقًا مع منتخبنا الوطني، وبالتالي لم أكن مبالغًا حين كنت أول من منحه لقب «أسطورة الكرة السعودية»، وهو – برأيي – واحد من أربعة لاعبين سعوديين يستحقون هذا اللقب، وهم:


سعيد غراب، ماجد عبدالله، الحارس الأخطبوط محمد الدعيع، وسالم الدوسري.


-أما مَن يأتي في مقدمتهم، فذلك ما سأتناوله في لقاءٍ آخر وموعد بعد مشاركة الاخضر في نهائيات بطولة كاس العالم أُحدّد حينها مَن من الأربعة يستحق هذا اللقب «منفردًا» متميزاً عن الثلاثة الآخرين مع امنياتي لقائد منتخبنا السعودي وزملائه بالتوفيق فيما تبقى من مباريات بطولة العرب ومن ثم تحقيق اللقب.