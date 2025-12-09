لا أبحث عن مجدٍ على حساب آخرين، فوطني هو المجد. ملمح أردت من خلاله الإجابة عن سؤال أربك صاحبه بعد أن أربكته إجابتي..!


نحن نؤمن بأننا اليوم مصدر إشعاع في الرياضة وغيرها، وعليه ينبغي أن نستوعب كل الآراء، أستثني منها الحاقدة التي يبطن أصحابها ما لا يظهرون..!


يقود مسيرة الوطن شاب سعودي، يعرف ماذا يفعل، ويدرك أن كل ساعة تمر دون إنجاز لا تشبهه ولا تشبه طموحاته التي هي مثار إعجاب وتقدير العالم.


كرياضي لم أكن أحلم أن أرى بيننا نجوماً بهذا الحجم، ولم أكن أتوقع أن نملك دوريّاً بهذه القوة..!


بعد أن حمل الأمير محمد بن سلمان مشعل النهضة بات المستحيل واقعاً.


والواقع الذي نعيشه لم يكن يتأتى لولا إرادة محمد وقرار محمد، ومن هنا يحق لنا أن نقول المستحيل ليس سعودياً..!


من حقنا أن نتباهى بهذه النهضة التي تعيشها بلادنا، ومن حقنا أن نفخر ونفاخر بشاب هو من غيّر ولم يتغيّر، بل ما زال يبحث عن مستقبل يعتبر ما تحقق اليوم هو (بدايته)؛ ولهذا نردد دوماً المستحيل ليس منا ولا يشبهنا.


قال كاتب عربي: حب السعودية أو أكرهها كما شئت، لكنها تبقى دولة استثنائية في مكانتها...


(2)


هناك مثل روسي يقول: «في الماء الهادئ تسكن الشياطين».


‏- لا تغتر بالظاهر، فما تخفي النفوس لا يُعرف إلا بالتجربة.


وتجاربنا جعلتنا نعرف حقيقة ناس «تخفي سواد قلوبها في بياض سنونها».


• ومضة:


العمر مرة والمساعي توافيق


‏واللہ يعوض كل من طال صبره.