I do not seek glory at the expense of others; my homeland is the glory. This is a glimpse through which I wanted to answer a question that confused its asker after my answer confused him..!



We believe that today we are a source of radiance in sports and beyond, and therefore we must embrace all opinions, except for the hateful ones whose owners conceal what they do not show..!



A young Saudi leads the nation's journey, knows what he is doing, and realizes that every hour that passes without achievement does not resemble him or his ambitions, which are a source of admiration and appreciation for the world.



As an athlete, I never dreamed of seeing stars of this caliber among us, nor did I expect us to have a league of such strength..!



After Prince Mohammed bin Salman took up the torch of renaissance, the impossible has become a reality.



The reality we live in would not have been possible without Mohammed's will and decision, and from here we have the right to say that the impossible is not Saudi..!



It is our right to take pride in this renaissance that our country is experiencing, and it is our right to be proud and boast of a young man who has changed and has not changed, but is still searching for a future considering what has been achieved today as his (beginning); and that is why we always repeat that the impossible is not from us and does not resemble us.



An Arab writer said: Love Saudi Arabia or hate it as you wish, but it remains an exceptional country in its status...



(2)



There is a Russian proverb that says: "In still water, devils dwell."



- Do not be deceived by appearances, for what souls conceal is known only through experience.



Our experiences have made us aware of the truth about people who "hide the darkness of their hearts behind the whiteness of their teeth."



• A Flash:



Life is once, and endeavors are opportunities.



And may Allah compensate everyone who has endured patience.