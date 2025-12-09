منذ زمن ليس ببعيد كان شيخ الشمل أو نائب أو معرّف القبيلة هو المرجع والملجأ وصاحب الكلمة العليا بين قومه.. كان بيته مفتوحاً للضيف، وصدره يتسع للمحتاجين، ويده ممدودة للأيتام، وسيفه مشرعاً دفاعاً عن كرامة قبيلته.


كان للشيخ مقام وهيبة تُبنى على المواقف لا المناصب، وعلى المجد المتوارث لا المجد المُدّعى.


لكن الزمن دار، وبفضل الله توحّدت الدولة تحت قيادة المؤسس -رحمه الله-، وعلى يده أصبحت العصبية القبلية من الماضي.


واليوم ونحن نعيش في ظل دولة عظيمة جمعت الشتات، ووحّدت الصف، وأعلت راية التوحيد، وجعلت من «السعودية» قبيلة واحدة.. ومع عدالة القانون خَفَتَ دور شيخ الشمل أو نائب القبيلة، وحلّ محلّه التطبيق الإلكتروني «أبشر» الذي لم يعد مجرد منصة خدمات، بل أصبح رمزاً معاصراً لعدالة الدولة، وسرعة استجابتها، وشمول خدماتها.


في زمن مضى، كان المواطن ينتظر مجلس شيخ قبيلته ليعرض حاجته، وقد تُقضى وقد تُؤجّل.. أما اليوم فما على المواطن إلا أن يدخل «أبشر» من بيته، ويجد أن حكومته تسمع وتستجيب له، وتمنحه حقّه بلا وساطة ولا منّة.


نعم.. لقد أصبح «أبشر» هو شيخ شمل القبيلة، وهو دليل على عدالة الدولة واهتمامها براحة ورفاهية شعبها.


وهذا لم يكن ليحدث لولا توفيق الله، ثم الرؤية الواضحة والحازمة التي رسمها خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ونفّذها بعزم لا يلين ولي عهده الأمين الأمير محمد بن سلمان.


إن عدالة الدولة اليوم لم تعد مرهونة بمزاج شيخ، بل محكومة بنظام وقائمة على مبدأ «المواطن أولاً، والحق قبل كل شيء».


من الجنوب إلى الشمال، ومن الشرق إلى الغرب، لا فرق بين ابن قبيلة أو ابن مدينة.. لا جاه يُقدّم، ولا نسب يُرجّح، بل منصة إلكترونية واحدة تُنصف الجميع.


نعم.. في هذا العصر وفي ظل هذه الدولة نتمنى من بعض المشايخ أن يمارس وظيفته بصدق وحيادية، لأن هناك من لا يزال يمارس دوره كشيخ تقليدي.. يتعامل مع قبيلته كمحمية خاصة، وابتعد عن مسؤولياته ومهماته الوظيفية التي كُلف بها من قبل ولاة الأمر.


وحتى يكبر شيخ القبيلة في عيون أبناء قبيلته وإخوانه وبني عمه؛ لابد أن يتحلى بالحكمة ولين الجانب، وإصلاح ذات البين، وإطفاء الفتن والخلافات الأسرية في القبيلة، واحتواء الكبير والصغير، وتمثيل قبيلته أمام الدولة والمجتمعات الأخرى، وأن يتلمس المحتاجين المتعففين، ويبلغ عن لصوص الأراضي والمنتفعين، ويدعم الملتقيات السنوية مثل الأعياد والمناسبات الاجتماعية، ويقوم بتكريم من يستحق التكريم من أبناء القبيلة من حفَظَة كتاب الله وطلاب العلم، ومن له دور إيجابي في رفع سمعة القبيلة وتمثيلها خير تمثيل.. أما خلاف ذلك فهو ليس أهلاً لهذا المنصب أو الوظيفة، إذ إن المجد لا يشترى، ولا يُمنح بورقة أو توقيع.


فيا من تبحث عن وجاهة..


تعال لترى معنى الشفافية في «أبشر».


ويا من تطلب منصباً أو مكانة..


اقرأ تاريخ سلمان وتأمل رؤية محمد بن سلمان..


فنحن اليوم كلنا أبناء وطن واحد، تحت راية لا إله إلا الله، وقيادة عادلة وحازمة، وشيخ القبيلة الحقيقي؛ النظام، والمواطنة، والعدالة، و«أبشر».