Not long ago, the Sheikh of the tribe or the deputy or the tribal identifier was the reference and refuge and held the highest word among his people. His house was open to guests, his heart was wide for the needy, his hand extended to orphans, and his sword was drawn in defense of his tribe's dignity.



The Sheikh had a status and a presence built on actions, not positions, and on inherited glory, not claimed glory.



But time has passed, and by the grace of God, the state unified under the leadership of the founder - may God have mercy on him - and under his hand, tribalism became a thing of the past.



Today, as we live under a great state that has gathered the scattered, unified the ranks, raised the banner of monotheism, and made "Saudi Arabia" one tribe, the role of the Sheikh of the tribe or the deputy has diminished, replaced by the electronic application "Absher," which is no longer just a service platform but has become a contemporary symbol of the state's justice, its quick response, and the comprehensiveness of its services.



In times past, a citizen would wait for the council of his tribal Sheikh to present his needs, which might be met or postponed. But today, all a citizen has to do is log into "Absher" from his home and find that his government listens and responds to him, granting him his rights without mediation or favor.



Yes... "Absher" has become the Sheikh of the tribe, a testament to the state's justice and its concern for the comfort and well-being of its people.



This would not have happened without God's success, and then the clear and firm vision laid out by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and implemented with unwavering determination by his trustworthy Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.



The state's justice today is no longer dependent on the mood of a Sheikh, but governed by a system based on the principle of "the citizen first, and rights before everything."



From the south to the north, and from the east to the west, there is no difference between the son of a tribe or the son of a city. There is no status to be offered, nor lineage to be favored, but one electronic platform that ensures fairness for all.



Yes... in this era and under this state, we hope that some Sheikhs will perform their duties with sincerity and neutrality, because there are still those who act as traditional Sheikhs, treating their tribes as private preserves, distancing themselves from their responsibilities and duties assigned to them by the rulers.



For a tribal Sheikh to be esteemed in the eyes of his tribe's sons, brothers, and cousins, he must possess wisdom and gentleness, work towards reconciling differences, extinguishing family disputes within the tribe, embracing both the young and the old, representing his tribe before the state and other communities, identifying and assisting the needy and humble, reporting land thieves and opportunists, supporting annual gatherings such as holidays and social occasions, and honoring those deserving recognition from the tribe, such as the memorizers of the Quran and students of knowledge, and those who play a positive role in enhancing the tribe's reputation and representing it well. Otherwise, he is unworthy of this position or role, as glory cannot be bought or granted through a paper or signature.



So, O you who seek prestige...



Come and see the meaning of transparency in "Absher."



And O you who seek a position or status...



Read the history of Salman and reflect on the vision of Mohammed bin Salman...



For today, we are all sons of one nation, under the banner of there is no god but Allah, and under a just and firm leadership, and the true Sheikh of the tribe is the system, citizenship, justice, and "Absher."