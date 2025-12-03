The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in his speech at the 46th Gulf Summit held in Bahrain, affirmed that the Gulf Cooperation Council has overcome complex regional and international circumstances and significant challenges, achieving stability through collective security and a shared destiny.



Crossing Challenges Towards Peace



He stated in his speech before the 46th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council that, based on the council's pivotal position as an effective political and economic force regionally and internationally, the Gulf Cooperation Council assures its generations that unity and mutual efforts are the ways to cross challenges towards peace.



Solidarity with Doha



The Emir of Kuwait strongly condemned "the brutal Israeli aggression against the sisterly State of Qatar," affirming full solidarity with Doha. He emphasized that any aggression against the council's states represents a direct aggression against all countries, asserting that the security, stability, and aspirations of the Gulf states are an indivisible whole.



Continuing Work with Iraq



Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad reiterated Kuwait's firm commitment to continue working with Iraq and implementing bilateral agreements, including the completion of maritime border demarcation beyond marker (162) in accordance with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982.



An Independent Palestinian State



Regarding the Palestinian issue, the Emir of Kuwait affirmed his country's condemnation of "the brutal Israeli occupation of Palestinian land," calling for its necessity to end while adhering to the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. He praised all international efforts made to implement the two-state solution and end the aggression on Gaza.