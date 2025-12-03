أكد أمير الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، في كلمته في أعمال القمة الخليجية الـ46 المنعقدة في البحرين، أن منظومة دول الخليج تجاوزت ظروفاً إقليمية ودولية معقدة، وتحديات جسيمة، كما حقق الاستقرار عبر الأمن الجماعي، والمصير المشترك.
عبور التحديات نحو السلام
وقال في كلمته أمام اجتماع الدورة الـ 46 للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون الخليجي بأنه انطلاقاً من مكانة المجلس المحورية كقوة سياسية واقتصادية فاعلة إقليمياً، ودولياً، يؤكد مجلس التعاون الخليجي لأجياله أن الوحدة وتآزر الجهود سبيلان لعبور التحديات نحو السلام.
التضامن مع الدوحة
وأدان أمير الكويت بأشد العبارات «العدوان الإسرائيلي الغاشم على دولة قطر الشقيقة»، مؤكداً التضامن الكامل مع الدوحة. وشدد على أن أي عدوان ضد دول المجلس يمثل عدواناً مباشراً على جميع الدول، مؤكداً بأن أمن دول الخليج، واستقرارها وتطلعات شعوبها كل لا يتجزأ.
مواصلة العمل مع العراق
وجدد الشيخ مشعل الأحمد التأكيد على التزام الكويت الثابت بمواصلة العمل مع العراق وتنفيذ الاتفاقات الثنائية، ومنها استكمال ترسيم الحدود البحرية لما بعد العلامة (162) وفقاً للقانون الدولي واتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لقانون البحار لعام 1982.
دولة فلسطينية مستقلة
وفيما يتعلق بقضية فلسطين، أكد أمير الكويت إدانة بلاده «للاحتلال الإسرائيلي الغاشم على أرض فلسطين»، داعياً إلى ضرورة إنهائه مع التمسك بحق الشعب الفلسطيني في تقرير مصيره وإقامة دولته المستقلة على حدود الرابع من يونيو 1967 وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وأشاد بكل الجهود الدولية المبذولة لتنفيذ حل الدولتين وإنهاء العدوان على غزة.
The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in his speech at the 46th Gulf Summit held in Bahrain, affirmed that the Gulf Cooperation Council has overcome complex regional and international circumstances and significant challenges, achieving stability through collective security and a shared destiny.
Crossing Challenges Towards Peace
He stated in his speech before the 46th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council that, based on the council's pivotal position as an effective political and economic force regionally and internationally, the Gulf Cooperation Council assures its generations that unity and mutual efforts are the ways to cross challenges towards peace.
Solidarity with Doha
The Emir of Kuwait strongly condemned "the brutal Israeli aggression against the sisterly State of Qatar," affirming full solidarity with Doha. He emphasized that any aggression against the council's states represents a direct aggression against all countries, asserting that the security, stability, and aspirations of the Gulf states are an indivisible whole.
Continuing Work with Iraq
Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad reiterated Kuwait's firm commitment to continue working with Iraq and implementing bilateral agreements, including the completion of maritime border demarcation beyond marker (162) in accordance with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982.
An Independent Palestinian State
Regarding the Palestinian issue, the Emir of Kuwait affirmed his country's condemnation of "the brutal Israeli occupation of Palestinian land," calling for its necessity to end while adhering to the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. He praised all international efforts made to implement the two-state solution and end the aggression on Gaza.