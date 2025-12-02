أعلنت الرئاسة النيجيرية استقالة وزير الدفاع محمد بدارو أبو بكر لأسباب صحية، مع فوري التأثير، في وقت تشهد فيه البلاد موجة عنف أمني أدت إلى خطف مئات الأشخاص، غالبيتهم أطفال في المدارس، وذلك في تطور يعكس الضغوط المتفاقمة على الحكومة النيجيرية.

وأصدرت الرئاسة بيانًا رسميًا عبر مستشار الرئيس للإعلام والإستراتيجية، بايو أونانوغا، أكد فيه قبول تينوبو الاستقالة، معبرًا عن شكره لأبو بكر على «خدماته المخلصة للوطن».

وأوضح البيان أن الرئيس سيعلم البرلمان بخليفة الوزير لاحقا هذا الأسبوع للمصادقة عليه، وذلك في سياق أزمة أمنية حادة، حيث أدت عمليات الخطف الأخيرة إلى إغلاق عشرات المدارس في الشمال، مما أثار مخاوف من انهيار النظام التعليمي في المناطق الريفية.

طوارئ أمنية وطنية في نيجيريا

وجاء إعلان الرئاسة النيجيرية بعد أيام قليلة من إعلان الرئيس بولا تينوبو حالة طوارئ أمنية وطنية، مطالبًا بتوظيف عشرات الآلاف من الشرطيين الجدد لمواجهة الجماعات المسلحة التي تتاجر بالخطف كصناعة ربحية، ووصفه الوضع بأنه «طوارئ وطنية».

وتعاني نيجيريا، أكبر دولة في أفريقيا من حيث عدد السكان أكثر من 220 مليون نسمة، من أزمة أمنية مزمنة تعود جذورها إلى أكثر من عقد، حيث أصبح الخطف الجماعي أداة رئيسية للجماعات المسلحة مثل بوكو حرام وفروعها الإرهابية، بالإضافة إلى عصابات «اللصوص» في الشمال الغربي والوسط.


بدأت الكارثة الشهيرة بخطف 276 فتاة من مدينة تشيبوك في ولاية بورنو عام 2014 على يد بوكو حرام، مما أثار غضبًا دوليًا وأدى إلى حملة لكنها لم توقف النزيف، ومنذ ذلك الحين، سُجلت آلاف الحالات، معظمها في الشمال حيث يسيطر الفقر والضعف الحكومي على المناطق الريفية، وأدت إلى هجرة داخلية وانهيار الاقتصاد المحلي.

سيناريو الخطف المرعب

وفي 17 نوفمبر الماضي، بلغ الوضع ذروته حيث خطف مسلحون 24 فتاة مسلمة في مدرسة بولاية كيبي، أُنقذن لاحقًا جزئيًا، ثم في 20 نوفمبر، هاجم مسلحون كنيسة في ولاية كوارا، وقتلوا اثنين وخطفوا 38 أُطلق سراحهم بعد أيام، لكن الفاجعة الأكبر كانت بعدها بأيام حيث خطف مسلحون 303 طلاب و12 معلمًا من مدرسة القديسة ماري الكاثوليكية في بابيري بولاية نايجر، في أكبر عملية خطف منذ سنوات.

وردًا على ذلك، أعلن تينوبو في 26 نوفمبر حالة الطوارئ الأمنية الوطنية، مطالبًا بتوظيف 20,000 شرطي جديد لرفع العدد إلى 50,000، وإعادة نشر 100,000 شرطي من حراسة السياسيين إلى المناطق الساخنة، واستخدام معسكرات الشباب الوطني كمراكز تدريب.