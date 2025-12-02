The Nigerian presidency announced the resignation of Defense Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar for health reasons, effective immediately, at a time when the country is experiencing a wave of security violence that has led to the kidnapping of hundreds of people, mostly children in schools, reflecting the mounting pressures on the Nigerian government.

The presidency issued an official statement through the president's media and strategy advisor, Bayo Onanuga, confirming that Tinubu accepted the resignation, expressing gratitude to Abubakar for his "dedicated services to the nation."

The statement clarified that the president will inform Parliament of the minister's successor later this week for ratification, in the context of a severe security crisis, as recent kidnapping incidents have led to the closure of dozens of schools in the north, raising fears of a collapse of the educational system in rural areas.

National Security Emergency in Nigeria

The announcement from the Nigerian presidency came just a few days after President Bola Tinubu declared a national security emergency, calling for the recruitment of tens of thousands of new police officers to confront armed groups that trade in kidnapping as a profitable industry, describing the situation as a "national emergency."

Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa with over 220 million people, has been suffering from a chronic security crisis rooted in more than a decade, where mass kidnapping has become a key tool for armed groups like Boko Haram and its terrorist affiliates, in addition to "bandit" gangs in the northwest and central regions.



The infamous disaster began with the kidnapping of 276 girls from the town of Chibok in Borno State in 2014 by Boko Haram, which sparked international outrage and led to a campaign that did not stop the bleeding. Since then, thousands of cases have been recorded, mostly in the north where poverty and government weakness dominate rural areas, leading to internal migration and the collapse of the local economy.

The Terrifying Kidnapping Scenario

On November 17, the situation peaked when armed men kidnapped 24 Muslim girls from a school in Kebbi State, who were later partially rescued. Then, on November 20, armed men attacked a church in Kwara State, killing two and kidnapping 38, who were released days later. However, the greatest tragedy occurred days later when armed men kidnapped 303 students and 12 teachers from St. Mary's Catholic School in Baberi, Niger State, in the largest kidnapping operation in years.

In response, Tinubu declared a national security emergency on November 26, calling for the recruitment of 20,000 new police officers to raise the total to 50,000, redeploying 100,000 police officers from guarding politicians to hot spots, and using national youth camps as training centers.