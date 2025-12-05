The Saudi national team under 23 years old is playing today (Friday) its first match in the Gulf Cup under 23 years old 2025 in Qatar.



The Green will face the Bahrain national team at exactly 3 PM, at Stadium Number 1 in the Aspire Academy in Qatar.



On the field, the national team conducted its training yesterday evening (Thursday) under the supervision of Italian coach Luigi Di Biagio, where tactical exercises were worked on to organize the lines of play, followed by training on set pieces.



On another note, the coach of the under 23 national team excluded player Saif Rajab due to injury, while player Farha Al-Shamrani was called up to join the camp.



It is worth mentioning that the under 23 national team is in Group A of the Gulf Cup, alongside the teams of Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.



Additionally, Italian coach Luigi Di Biagio confirmed during the press conference the importance of the match between the Green and the Bahrain national team in their first match of the tournament, pointing out the importance of entering with high focus in the first step to show a distinguished technical level and achieve a positive result.



Di Biagio noted the high technical level of all the participating teams in the tournament, indicating that it will reflect a high technical impact on the players and elevate their level of challenge.



Luigi Di Biagio added: "Certainly, we will enter the tournament with the goal of competing to win it, in addition to it being an important part of the preparation for the Asian Cup under 23 years old, which the Kingdom will host at the beginning of next month, as this tournament will enhance the readiness of the Green with the presence of teams with high technical value, all of which are striving to compete for the title."