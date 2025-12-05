يخوض المنتخب الوطني السعودي تحت 23 عامًا اليوم (الجمعة) أولى مبارياته ضمن بطولة كأس الخليج تحت 23 عامًا 2025 في قطر.


ويلاقي الأخضر منتخب البحرين في تمام الساعة الثالثة مساءً، على ملعب رقم 1 في أكاديمية أسباير في قطر.


على الصعيد الميداني، أجرى المنتخب الوطني تدريباته مساء أمس (الخميس) تحت إشراف المدرب الإيطالي لويجي دي بياجو، حيث تم العمل على تمارين تكتيكية في تنظيم خطوط اللعب، أعقبها مران على الكرات الثابتة.


من جهة أخرى، استبعد مدرب المنتخب الوطني تحت 23 عامًا اللاعب سيف رجب نظير الإصابة، فيما استدعى اللاعب فرحة الشمراني للالتحاق بالمعسكر.


يُذكر أن المنتخب الوطني تحت 23 عامًا يأتي ضمن المجموعة الأولى في بطولة كأس الخليج، وإلى جانبه منتخبات قطر، البحرين، والكويت.


من جانب آخر أكد المدرب الإيطالي لويجي دي بياجو خلال المؤتمر الصحفي على أهمية المباراة التي تجمع الأخضر بمنتخب البحرين في أولى مبارياتهما في البطولة، مشيرًا إلى أهمية الدخول بتركيزٍ عالٍ في الخطوة الأولى للظهور بمستوى فني مميز وتحقيق النتيجة الإيجابية.


وأشار دي بياجو إلى المستوى الفني العالي لجميع المنتخبات المشاركة في البطولة، مبينًا أنها ستعكس الأثر الفني العالي على اللاعبين وترفع من مستوى التحدي لديهم.


وأضاف لويجي دي بياجو: «بكل تأكيد سندخل البطولة وهدفنا المنافسة على تحقيقها بالإضافة إلى كونها جزءاً مهماً من الإعداد لكأس آسيا تحت 23 عامًا التي تستضيفها المملكة مطلع الشهر القادم، حيث سترفع هذه البطولة الجاهزية للأخضر بوجود المنتخبات ذات القيمة الفنية العالية، والتي تسعى جميعها للمنافسة على تحقيق اللقب».