طالب مدرب منتخب قطر «جولين لوبتيغي»الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «FIFA» بمراقبة مباراة سورية وفلسطين ضمن الجولة الـ3 من المجموعة الأولى بكأس العرب، لاسيما وأن فرصة التأهل للدور الثاني متاحة للفرق الأربعة (قطر وتونس وسورية وفلسطين)، وقال في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي أعقب مباراة فريقه أمام المنتخب السعودي والتي جمعتهما على استاد خليفة الدولي بالدوحة، في الجولة الثانية من منافسات المجموعة الأولى لبطولة كأس العرب قطر 2025 وانتهت بالتعادل الإيجابي (1 - 1): «أطالب الفيفا بتطبيق نظام اللعب العادل في البطولة بشكل عام وفي مواجهة سورية و فلسطين على وجه الخصوص، وسنقوم بدورنا في محاولة تحقيق الفوز أمام تونس لكن لابد من اللعب بعدل»، إذ أثار هذا التصريح الكثير من الشكوك حول نوايا المدرب الإسباني الذي ألمح بشكل واضح لوجود تسهيلات للمنتخب الفلسطيني من بعض المنتخبات الأخرى في المجموعة، حيث يحتاج المنتخبان القطري والتونسي للفوز في مباراتهما يوم الأحد القادم، بشرط ألا تنتهي مواجهة سورية وفلسطين بالتعادل لضمان التأهل إلى دور الثمانية.