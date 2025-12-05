The coach of the Qatari national team, "Julen Lopetegui," called on the International Football Federation "FIFA" to monitor the match between Syria and Palestine in the third round of Group A in the Arab Cup, especially since the opportunity for qualification to the second round is available for all four teams (Qatar, Tunisia, Syria, and Palestine). He stated in the press conference that followed his team's match against the Saudi national team, which took place at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha during the second round of the group stage of the Arab Cup Qatar 2025 and ended in a positive draw (1 - 1): "I urge FIFA to implement fair play rules in the tournament in general and specifically in the match between Syria and Palestine. We will do our part to try to win against Tunisia, but it is essential to play fairly." This statement raised many doubts about the intentions of the Spanish coach, who clearly hinted at the existence of facilitation for the Palestinian team from some other teams in the group. Both the Qatari and Tunisian teams need to win their match next Sunday, provided that the match between Syria and Palestine does not end in a draw to ensure qualification for the quarter-finals.