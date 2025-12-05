أعرب بيرلويجي كولينا، رئيس لجنة التحكيم في الاتحاد الأوروبي ومشرف لجنة التحكيم في فيفا، عن دعمه لفكرة استخدام تقنية الفيديو في حالات منح ركلات الزاوية المثيرة للجدل خلال كأس العالم 2026 .


وأشار كولينا إلى أنّ الهدف هو جعل المباريات أكثر عدالة، خصوصاً في الحالات التي يصعب على الحكام الحكم فيها بشكل مباشر. وكان مجلس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم قد قرر سابقاً السماح بمراجعة البطاقات الصفراء عبر الفيديو، لكن فكرة تطبيقه على ركلات الزاوية تم رفضها آنذاك بسبب صعوبة التنفيذ. ومن المتوقع أن تُستأنف المناقشات حول هذه الفكرة في الشهر القادم.