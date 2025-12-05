Pierluigi Collina, the chairman of the refereeing committee in UEFA and supervisor of the refereeing committee in FIFA, expressed his support for the idea of using video technology in controversial corner kick situations during the 2026 World Cup.



Collina pointed out that the goal is to make matches fairer, especially in cases where it is difficult for referees to make direct judgments. The International Football Association Board had previously decided to allow the review of yellow cards via video, but the idea of applying it to corner kicks was rejected at that time due to implementation difficulties. Discussions on this idea are expected to resume next month.