إصابة 66 طفلاً في حادث تصادم حافلة مدرسية وسيارة خاصة في ألمانيا

في حادث صادم هز ولاية بادن فورتمبيرغ جنوب غرب ألمانيا، أصيب أكثر من 66 طفلاً، أمس (الأربعاء)، بعد تصادم عنيف بين حافلة مدرسية وسيارة خاصة في بلدة مارش التابعة لمنطقة برايسغاو هوخشفارتسالد، ما أثار موجة من الرعب بين العائلات والمجتمع المحلي.
وقع الحادث حوالى الساعة 7:30 صباحاً في حي نيورسبهاوزن التابع لمدينة مارش، خلال ساعة الذروة المرورية الصباحية، ووفقاً لتقارير الشرطة المحلية، كانت الحافلة المدرسية التي تحمل نحو 70 طفلاً تراوح أعمارهم بين 6 و12 عاماً متجهين إلى مدارس في المنطقة، تسير بشكل طبيعي على الطريق الرئيسي، عندما انقضت عليها سيارة خاصة من طراز «فولكس فاجن» دون إعطاء الأسبقية، ما دفع سائق الحافلة إلى إجراء كبح طارئ مفاجئ لتجنب الاصطدام المباشر.
66 طالباً ينجون من الموت بأعجوبة
وأدى الكبح الشديد إلى سقوط العديد من الأطفال داخل الحافلة، ما تسبب في إصابات بينهم تشمل كدمات، وخدوشاً، والتواءات في الأطراف والرؤوس، إضافة إلى حالات صدمة نفسية لدى بعضهم.
أسرعت فرق الإسعاف والإطفاء والشرطة إلى مكان الحادث، وتم نقل الإصابات الـ66 إلى مستشفيات في فرايبورغ ومارش القريبة للفحص الطبي، وأكدت السلطات الطبية أن جميع الإصابات خفيفة ولا تتطلب تدخلات جراحية كبرى، وأن معظم الأطفال تم إخراجهم بعد ساعات قليلة للعودة إلى منازلهم تحت إشراف الأطباء.
ولم تُسجل أي حالة وفاة أو إصابات خطيرة، وتم التحقيق مع سائق السيارة الخاصة، البالغ من العمر 45 عاماً، الذي لم يصب بأذى، بتهمة الإهمال المروري والإخلال بقواعد الأسبقية.
تحرك عاجل لوزارة التعليم
ويُعد هذا الحادث الأكثر إثارة للقلق في ولاية بادن فورتمبيرغ منذ سنوات، إذ تُعرف المنطقة الريفية الخضراء في جنوب غرب ألمانيا بطرقها الضيقة والمزدحمة خلال ساعات الذروة، خصوصاً مع انتقال الطلاب إلى المدارس في فرايبورغ.
وأعربت وزارة التعليم الولائية عن صدمتها العميقة، وأمرت بإجراء فحص شامل لأسطول الحافلات المدرسية في المنطقة، مع تعزيز حملات التوعية المرورية لسائقي السيارات الخاصة حول احترام أسبقية وسائل النقل المدرسية.
In a shocking incident that shook the state of Baden-Württemberg in southwestern Germany, more than 66 children were injured yesterday (Wednesday) after a violent collision between a school bus and a private car in the town of March, part of the Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald district, which caused a wave of terror among families and the local community.
The accident occurred around 7:30 AM in the Neurübsen neighborhood of the city of March, during the morning rush hour. According to local police reports, the school bus carrying about 70 children aged between 6 and 12 years old, heading to schools in the area, was traveling normally on the main road when a private car of the "Volkswagen" model suddenly approached without yielding, prompting the bus driver to make an emergency brake to avoid a direct collision.
66 Students Miraculously Escape Death
The sudden braking caused many children inside the bus to fall, resulting in injuries among them, including bruises, scratches, and sprains in limbs and heads, in addition to some experiencing psychological shock.
Ambulance, fire, and police teams rushed to the scene of the accident, and the 66 injured were transported to hospitals in Freiburg and nearby March for medical examination. Medical authorities confirmed that all injuries were minor and did not require major surgical interventions, and that most children were discharged after a few hours to return home under the supervision of doctors.
No fatalities or serious injuries were reported, and the 45-year-old driver of the private car, who was unharmed, is being investigated for traffic negligence and violating right-of-way rules.
Urgent Action by the Ministry of Education
This incident is considered the most concerning in Baden-Württemberg in years, as the green rural area in southwestern Germany is known for its narrow and congested roads during peak hours, especially with students commuting to schools in Freiburg.
The state Ministry of Education expressed its deep shock and ordered a comprehensive inspection of the school bus fleet in the area, along with enhancing awareness campaigns for private car drivers regarding respecting the right-of-way for school transportation.