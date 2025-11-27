في حادث صادم هز ولاية بادن فورتمبيرغ جنوب غرب ألمانيا، أصيب أكثر من 66 طفلاً، أمس (الأربعاء)، بعد تصادم عنيف بين حافلة مدرسية وسيارة خاصة في بلدة مارش التابعة لمنطقة برايسغاو هوخشفارتسالد، ما أثار موجة من الرعب بين العائلات والمجتمع المحلي.

وقع الحادث حوالى الساعة 7:30 صباحاً في حي نيورسبهاوزن التابع لمدينة مارش، خلال ساعة الذروة المرورية الصباحية، ووفقاً لتقارير الشرطة المحلية، كانت الحافلة المدرسية التي تحمل نحو 70 طفلاً تراوح أعمارهم بين 6 و12 عاماً متجهين إلى مدارس في المنطقة، تسير بشكل طبيعي على الطريق الرئيسي، عندما انقضت عليها سيارة خاصة من طراز «فولكس فاجن» دون إعطاء الأسبقية، ما دفع سائق الحافلة إلى إجراء كبح طارئ مفاجئ لتجنب الاصطدام المباشر.

إصابة 66 طفلاً في حادث تصادم حافلة مدرسية وسيارة خاصة في ألمانيا

66 طالباً ينجون من الموت بأعجوبة

وأدى الكبح الشديد إلى سقوط العديد من الأطفال داخل الحافلة، ما تسبب في إصابات بينهم تشمل كدمات، وخدوشاً، والتواءات في الأطراف والرؤوس، إضافة إلى حالات صدمة نفسية لدى بعضهم.

أسرعت فرق الإسعاف والإطفاء والشرطة إلى مكان الحادث، وتم نقل الإصابات الـ66 إلى مستشفيات في فرايبورغ ومارش القريبة للفحص الطبي، وأكدت السلطات الطبية أن جميع الإصابات خفيفة ولا تتطلب تدخلات جراحية كبرى، وأن معظم الأطفال تم إخراجهم بعد ساعات قليلة للعودة إلى منازلهم تحت إشراف الأطباء.

ولم تُسجل أي حالة وفاة أو إصابات خطيرة، وتم التحقيق مع سائق السيارة الخاصة، البالغ من العمر 45 عاماً، الذي لم يصب بأذى، بتهمة الإهمال المروري والإخلال بقواعد الأسبقية.

تحرك عاجل لوزارة التعليم

ويُعد هذا الحادث الأكثر إثارة للقلق في ولاية بادن فورتمبيرغ منذ سنوات، إذ تُعرف المنطقة الريفية الخضراء في جنوب غرب ألمانيا بطرقها الضيقة والمزدحمة خلال ساعات الذروة، خصوصاً مع انتقال الطلاب إلى المدارس في فرايبورغ.

وأعربت وزارة التعليم الولائية عن صدمتها العميقة، وأمرت بإجراء فحص شامل لأسطول الحافلات المدرسية في المنطقة، مع تعزيز حملات التوعية المرورية لسائقي السيارات الخاصة حول احترام أسبقية وسائل النقل المدرسية.