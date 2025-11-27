إصابة 66 طفلاً في حادث تصادم حافلة مدرسية وسيارة خاصة في ألمانيا

In a shocking incident that shook the state of Baden-Württemberg in southwestern Germany, more than 66 children were injured yesterday (Wednesday) after a violent collision between a school bus and a private car in the town of March, part of the Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald district, which caused a wave of terror among families and the local community.

The accident occurred around 7:30 AM in the Neurübsen neighborhood of the city of March, during the morning rush hour. According to local police reports, the school bus carrying about 70 children aged between 6 and 12 years old, heading to schools in the area, was traveling normally on the main road when a private car of the "Volkswagen" model suddenly approached without yielding, prompting the bus driver to make an emergency brake to avoid a direct collision.

66 Students Miraculously Escape Death

The sudden braking caused many children inside the bus to fall, resulting in injuries among them, including bruises, scratches, and sprains in limbs and heads, in addition to some experiencing psychological shock.

Ambulance, fire, and police teams rushed to the scene of the accident, and the 66 injured were transported to hospitals in Freiburg and nearby March for medical examination. Medical authorities confirmed that all injuries were minor and did not require major surgical interventions, and that most children were discharged after a few hours to return home under the supervision of doctors.

No fatalities or serious injuries were reported, and the 45-year-old driver of the private car, who was unharmed, is being investigated for traffic negligence and violating right-of-way rules.

Urgent Action by the Ministry of Education

This incident is considered the most concerning in Baden-Württemberg in years, as the green rural area in southwestern Germany is known for its narrow and congested roads during peak hours, especially with students commuting to schools in Freiburg.

The state Ministry of Education expressed its deep shock and ordered a comprehensive inspection of the school bus fleet in the area, along with enhancing awareness campaigns for private car drivers regarding respecting the right-of-way for school transportation.