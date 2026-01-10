أعلن مصدر مسؤول بمكتب رئاسة الجمهورية اليمنية اليوم (السبت) تسجيل انقطاع شبه كامل خلال الأسابيع الماضية لعضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي فرج البحسني.


وقال المصدر إن قيادة الدولة تتابع بمسؤولية عالية ما شاب المرحلة الماضية من اختلالات في مبدأ المسؤولية الجماعية داخل المجلس، في ظروف استثنائية بالغة الحساسية، كانت تتطلب أعلى درجات الانضباط، والتماسك المؤسسي، مبيناً أن سكرتارية مجلس القيادة الرئاسي سجلت خلال الأسابيع الماضية انقطاعاً شبه كامل في التواصل مع عضو المجلس فرج سالمين البحسني، وتغيباً مستمراً عن أداء مهماته الدستورية دون ذكر الأسباب، رغم تكرار الاتصال به في وقت كانت فيه الدولة تخوض جهوداً مكثفة لاحتواء تصعيد خطير في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، وحماية المدنيين، والسلم الأهلي في البلاد.


وأضاف المصدر: «لاحظنا من خلال تغريداته في حسابه على منصة (إكس) لغة تشجع على التصعيد في المحافظتين خارج نطاق الدولة، كما أظهر مواقف متضاربة بشأن دعوة المملكة للحضور إلى الرياض بهدف التشاور، وأبدى موافقته في البداية على تلبية الدعوة منتصف شهر ديسمبر الماضي، إلا أنه لم يحضر، مفيداً بمنعه من صعود الطائرة، ثم بارك الخطوات المقترحة من المملكة بالدعوة لعقد مؤتمر حول القضية الجنوبية، ثم اختفى وتعذر التواصل معه حتى الآن».


وأضاف المصدر أن الرئاسة تعاملت مع هذا الوضع بأقصى درجات الحكمة، ومنحت الوقت الكافي لتغليب المعالجة المسؤولة، وتفادي أي خطوات قد تفسر على أنها خارج سياقها المؤسسي، غير أن استمرار الغياب، وتأييد إجراءات أحادية خارج إطار الدولة، وتعطيل اجتماعات المجلس صار وضعاً مثيراً للقلق، ولا يمكن القبول باستمراره.


وأكد المصدر أن عضوية مجلس القيادة الرئاسي مسؤولية دستورية عليا، تقوم على الالتزام الصارم بإعلان نقل السلطة، والقواعد المنظمة لعمل المجلس، ولا يمكن اختزالها في تمثيل سياسي، أو جغرافي، ولا يجوز تعطيلها، أوتعليقها بفعل مواقف فردية، أو حسابات خارج إطار الدولة.


وفي هذا السياق، طالب المصدر أبوظبي بالسماح لعضو مجلس القيادة فرج البحسني بمغادرة أراضيها إلى مدينة الرياض، للعمل مع قيادة المجلس، والمشاركة في الجهود الجارية التي ترعاها المملكة العربية السعودية من أجل معالجة الأوضاع في البلاد، وبما يزيل أي غموض، أو التباس قائم.


وشدد المصدر على أن رئاسة مجلس القيادة الرئاسي لا تزال حريصة على تغليب الحلول المؤسسية، انطلاقاً من إدراكها لحساسية المرحلة، وحرصها على وحدة الصف، والقرار السيادي، مؤكداً مضي الدولة في ترسيخ هيبة مؤسساتها، ومنع أي تعطيل لأعمالها.


وأشار إلى أن المرحلة الراهنة تتطلب وضوحاً، والتزاماً كاملاً بالمرجعيات الحاكمة للمرحلة الانتقالية، وبما يضمن وحدة الصف وحشد كافة الطاقات من أجل معركة استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، وإنهاء المعاناة الإنسانية التي صنعتها الجماعة الحوثية.