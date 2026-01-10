أعلن مصدر مسؤول بمكتب رئاسة الجمهورية اليمنية اليوم (السبت) تسجيل انقطاع شبه كامل خلال الأسابيع الماضية لعضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي فرج البحسني.
وقال المصدر إن قيادة الدولة تتابع بمسؤولية عالية ما شاب المرحلة الماضية من اختلالات في مبدأ المسؤولية الجماعية داخل المجلس، في ظروف استثنائية بالغة الحساسية، كانت تتطلب أعلى درجات الانضباط، والتماسك المؤسسي، مبيناً أن سكرتارية مجلس القيادة الرئاسي سجلت خلال الأسابيع الماضية انقطاعاً شبه كامل في التواصل مع عضو المجلس فرج سالمين البحسني، وتغيباً مستمراً عن أداء مهماته الدستورية دون ذكر الأسباب، رغم تكرار الاتصال به في وقت كانت فيه الدولة تخوض جهوداً مكثفة لاحتواء تصعيد خطير في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، وحماية المدنيين، والسلم الأهلي في البلاد.
وأضاف المصدر: «لاحظنا من خلال تغريداته في حسابه على منصة (إكس) لغة تشجع على التصعيد في المحافظتين خارج نطاق الدولة، كما أظهر مواقف متضاربة بشأن دعوة المملكة للحضور إلى الرياض بهدف التشاور، وأبدى موافقته في البداية على تلبية الدعوة منتصف شهر ديسمبر الماضي، إلا أنه لم يحضر، مفيداً بمنعه من صعود الطائرة، ثم بارك الخطوات المقترحة من المملكة بالدعوة لعقد مؤتمر حول القضية الجنوبية، ثم اختفى وتعذر التواصل معه حتى الآن».
وأضاف المصدر أن الرئاسة تعاملت مع هذا الوضع بأقصى درجات الحكمة، ومنحت الوقت الكافي لتغليب المعالجة المسؤولة، وتفادي أي خطوات قد تفسر على أنها خارج سياقها المؤسسي، غير أن استمرار الغياب، وتأييد إجراءات أحادية خارج إطار الدولة، وتعطيل اجتماعات المجلس صار وضعاً مثيراً للقلق، ولا يمكن القبول باستمراره.
وأكد المصدر أن عضوية مجلس القيادة الرئاسي مسؤولية دستورية عليا، تقوم على الالتزام الصارم بإعلان نقل السلطة، والقواعد المنظمة لعمل المجلس، ولا يمكن اختزالها في تمثيل سياسي، أو جغرافي، ولا يجوز تعطيلها، أوتعليقها بفعل مواقف فردية، أو حسابات خارج إطار الدولة.
وفي هذا السياق، طالب المصدر أبوظبي بالسماح لعضو مجلس القيادة فرج البحسني بمغادرة أراضيها إلى مدينة الرياض، للعمل مع قيادة المجلس، والمشاركة في الجهود الجارية التي ترعاها المملكة العربية السعودية من أجل معالجة الأوضاع في البلاد، وبما يزيل أي غموض، أو التباس قائم.
وشدد المصدر على أن رئاسة مجلس القيادة الرئاسي لا تزال حريصة على تغليب الحلول المؤسسية، انطلاقاً من إدراكها لحساسية المرحلة، وحرصها على وحدة الصف، والقرار السيادي، مؤكداً مضي الدولة في ترسيخ هيبة مؤسساتها، ومنع أي تعطيل لأعمالها.
وأشار إلى أن المرحلة الراهنة تتطلب وضوحاً، والتزاماً كاملاً بالمرجعيات الحاكمة للمرحلة الانتقالية، وبما يضمن وحدة الصف وحشد كافة الطاقات من أجل معركة استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، وإنهاء المعاناة الإنسانية التي صنعتها الجماعة الحوثية.
A responsible source at the Yemeni Presidential Office announced today (Saturday) that there has been a near-complete communication breakdown over the past few weeks with Presidential Leadership Council member Faraj Al-Bahsani.
The source stated that the state leadership is closely monitoring the significant disruptions in the principle of collective responsibility within the council during an exceptionally sensitive period that required the highest levels of discipline and institutional cohesion. It was noted that the Secretariat of the Presidential Leadership Council recorded a near-complete communication breakdown with council member Faraj Salmeen Al-Bahsani over the past few weeks, as well as his continuous absence from performing his constitutional duties without providing reasons, despite repeated attempts to contact him during a time when the state was engaged in intensive efforts to contain a serious escalation in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahrah, and to protect civilians and public peace in the country.
The source added: “We noticed through his tweets on his account on the platform (X) a language that encourages escalation in the two governorates outside the state's framework. He also showed conflicting positions regarding the Kingdom's invitation to attend in Riyadh for consultations. Initially, he agreed to respond to the invitation in mid-December last year, but he did not attend, claiming he was prevented from boarding the plane. He then endorsed the proposed steps from the Kingdom to convene a conference on the southern issue, and then disappeared, making communication with him impossible until now.”
The source indicated that the presidency dealt with this situation with the utmost wisdom, allowing sufficient time for responsible handling and avoiding any steps that could be interpreted as outside its institutional context. However, the continued absence, support for unilateral actions outside the state's framework, and the disruption of council meetings have become a concerning situation that cannot be accepted to continue.
The source confirmed that membership in the Presidential Leadership Council is a high constitutional responsibility, based on strict adherence to the declaration of power transfer and the regulations governing the council's work. It cannot be reduced to political or geographical representation, nor can it be suspended or interrupted due to individual positions or calculations outside the state's framework.
In this context, the source called on Abu Dhabi to allow council member Faraj Al-Bahsani to leave its territory for Riyadh to work with the council's leadership and participate in the ongoing efforts sponsored by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to address the situations in the country, thereby removing any existing ambiguity or confusion.
The source emphasized that the Presidency of the Presidential Leadership Council remains keen on prioritizing institutional solutions, recognizing the sensitivity of the phase and its commitment to unity and sovereign decision-making, affirming the state's determination to reinforce the authority of its institutions and prevent any disruption of their work.
It was pointed out that the current phase requires clarity and full commitment to the governing references of the transitional phase, ensuring unity and mobilizing all energies for the battle to restore state institutions and end the humanitarian suffering caused by the Houthi group.