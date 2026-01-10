A responsible source at the Yemeni Presidential Office announced today (Saturday) that there has been a near-complete communication breakdown over the past few weeks with Presidential Leadership Council member Faraj Al-Bahsani.



The source stated that the state leadership is closely monitoring the significant disruptions in the principle of collective responsibility within the council during an exceptionally sensitive period that required the highest levels of discipline and institutional cohesion. It was noted that the Secretariat of the Presidential Leadership Council recorded a near-complete communication breakdown with council member Faraj Salmeen Al-Bahsani over the past few weeks, as well as his continuous absence from performing his constitutional duties without providing reasons, despite repeated attempts to contact him during a time when the state was engaged in intensive efforts to contain a serious escalation in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahrah, and to protect civilians and public peace in the country.



The source added: “We noticed through his tweets on his account on the platform (X) a language that encourages escalation in the two governorates outside the state's framework. He also showed conflicting positions regarding the Kingdom's invitation to attend in Riyadh for consultations. Initially, he agreed to respond to the invitation in mid-December last year, but he did not attend, claiming he was prevented from boarding the plane. He then endorsed the proposed steps from the Kingdom to convene a conference on the southern issue, and then disappeared, making communication with him impossible until now.”



The source indicated that the presidency dealt with this situation with the utmost wisdom, allowing sufficient time for responsible handling and avoiding any steps that could be interpreted as outside its institutional context. However, the continued absence, support for unilateral actions outside the state's framework, and the disruption of council meetings have become a concerning situation that cannot be accepted to continue.



The source confirmed that membership in the Presidential Leadership Council is a high constitutional responsibility, based on strict adherence to the declaration of power transfer and the regulations governing the council's work. It cannot be reduced to political or geographical representation, nor can it be suspended or interrupted due to individual positions or calculations outside the state's framework.



In this context, the source called on Abu Dhabi to allow council member Faraj Al-Bahsani to leave its territory for Riyadh to work with the council's leadership and participate in the ongoing efforts sponsored by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to address the situations in the country, thereby removing any existing ambiguity or confusion.



The source emphasized that the Presidency of the Presidential Leadership Council remains keen on prioritizing institutional solutions, recognizing the sensitivity of the phase and its commitment to unity and sovereign decision-making, affirming the state's determination to reinforce the authority of its institutions and prevent any disruption of their work.



It was pointed out that the current phase requires clarity and full commitment to the governing references of the transitional phase, ensuring unity and mobilizing all energies for the battle to restore state institutions and end the humanitarian suffering caused by the Houthi group.