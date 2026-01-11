رعى النائب العام الشيخ سعود بن عبدالله المعجب حفل جائزة التميز النيابي، الذي نظمه مجلس النيابة العامة في نيابة منطقة جازان، بحضور أصحاب الفضيلة الوكلاء المساعدين، ورؤساء نيابات المناطق في المملكة، وعدد من قيادات النيابة العامة ومنسوبيها، ومسؤولي عدد من القطاعات الحكومية في منطقة جازان.
وأكد النائب العام في كلمته أن جائزة التميز النيابي تُعد إحدى المبادرات المحفّزة لتطوير منظومة العمل النيابي، لما تمثله من دور فاعل في رفع كفاءة الأداء المؤسسي، وتحسين جودة الممارسات المهنية، مشيرًا إلى ما يحظى به القطاع العدلي من دعمٍ كريم ورعايةٍ مستمرة من القيادة الرشيدة، بما يعزز كفاءة المنظومة القضائية ويُرسّخ مبادئ العدالة.
وأوضح النائب العام أن الجائزة تسهم في تعزيز ثقافة الابتكار والالتزام الوظيفي، وترسيخ مفاهيم التميز المؤسسي، من خلال آليات تقييم تستند إلى معايير موضوعية ومؤشرات أداء دقيقة، بما يدعم التنافس الإيجابي ويعزز مبادئ الشفافية.
وتُعد جائزة «التميز النيابي» جائزة سنوية أطلقها مجلس النيابة العامة، وتهدف إلى تكريم الكفاءات المتميزة في مختلف مناطق المملكة، وفق منهجية تقييم تتواءم مع متطلبات التطوير المهني، وتسهم في بناء بيئة عمل احترافية ومستدامة.
The Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Muajab sponsored the ceremony for the Parliamentary Excellence Award, organized by the Public Prosecution Council in the Jazan region, with the presence of esteemed assistant prosecutors, heads of regional prosecutions in the Kingdom, a number of leaders and staff of the Public Prosecution, and officials from several government sectors in the Jazan region.
The Attorney General emphasized in his speech that the Parliamentary Excellence Award is one of the motivating initiatives to develop the parliamentary work system, as it plays an active role in enhancing institutional performance efficiency and improving the quality of professional practices. He pointed out the generous support and continuous care that the judicial sector receives from the wise leadership, which enhances the efficiency of the judicial system and reinforces the principles of justice.
The Attorney General explained that the award contributes to promoting a culture of innovation and job commitment, and to establishing concepts of institutional excellence, through evaluation mechanisms based on objective criteria and precise performance indicators, which supports positive competition and enhances the principles of transparency.
The "Parliamentary Excellence" Award is an annual award launched by the Public Prosecution Council, aimed at honoring outstanding competencies in various regions of the Kingdom, according to an evaluation methodology that aligns with professional development requirements, and contributes to building a professional and sustainable work environment.