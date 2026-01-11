رعى النائب العام الشيخ سعود بن عبدالله المعجب حفل جائزة التميز النيابي، الذي نظمه مجلس النيابة العامة في نيابة منطقة جازان، بحضور أصحاب الفضيلة الوكلاء المساعدين، ورؤساء نيابات المناطق في المملكة، وعدد من قيادات النيابة العامة ومنسوبيها، ومسؤولي عدد من القطاعات الحكومية في منطقة جازان.

وأكد النائب العام في كلمته أن جائزة التميز النيابي تُعد إحدى المبادرات المحفّزة لتطوير منظومة العمل النيابي، لما تمثله من دور فاعل في رفع كفاءة الأداء المؤسسي، وتحسين جودة الممارسات المهنية، مشيرًا إلى ما يحظى به القطاع العدلي من دعمٍ كريم ورعايةٍ مستمرة من القيادة الرشيدة، بما يعزز كفاءة المنظومة القضائية ويُرسّخ مبادئ العدالة.

وأوضح النائب العام أن الجائزة تسهم في تعزيز ثقافة الابتكار والالتزام الوظيفي، وترسيخ مفاهيم التميز المؤسسي، من خلال آليات تقييم تستند إلى معايير موضوعية ومؤشرات أداء دقيقة، بما يدعم التنافس الإيجابي ويعزز مبادئ الشفافية.

وتُعد جائزة «التميز النيابي» جائزة سنوية أطلقها مجلس النيابة العامة، وتهدف إلى تكريم الكفاءات المتميزة في مختلف مناطق المملكة، وفق منهجية تقييم تتواءم مع متطلبات التطوير المهني، وتسهم في بناء بيئة عمل احترافية ومستدامة.