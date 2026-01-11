The Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Muajab sponsored the ceremony for the Parliamentary Excellence Award, organized by the Public Prosecution Council in the Jazan region, with the presence of esteemed assistant prosecutors, heads of regional prosecutions in the Kingdom, a number of leaders and staff of the Public Prosecution, and officials from several government sectors in the Jazan region.

The Attorney General emphasized in his speech that the Parliamentary Excellence Award is one of the motivating initiatives to develop the parliamentary work system, as it plays an active role in enhancing institutional performance efficiency and improving the quality of professional practices. He pointed out the generous support and continuous care that the judicial sector receives from the wise leadership, which enhances the efficiency of the judicial system and reinforces the principles of justice.

The Attorney General explained that the award contributes to promoting a culture of innovation and job commitment, and to establishing concepts of institutional excellence, through evaluation mechanisms based on objective criteria and precise performance indicators, which supports positive competition and enhances the principles of transparency.

The "Parliamentary Excellence" Award is an annual award launched by the Public Prosecution Council, aimed at honoring outstanding competencies in various regions of the Kingdom, according to an evaluation methodology that aligns with professional development requirements, and contributes to building a professional and sustainable work environment.