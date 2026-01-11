قررت وزارة البلديات والإسكان إعداد قائمة دورية بالمقاولين المخالفين في المشاريع، ويُمنع إدراج المتعثرين في المنافسات الجديدة للوزارة في إطار تنظيم سوق المقاولات وتحفيز الالتزام بالمعايير المعتمدة.
وتهدف الخطوة إلى رفع كفاءة تسليم المشاريع البلدية، وتعزيز جودة التنفيذ، وضمان التعاقد مع المقاولين ذوي الكفاءة، بما يسهم في تحقيق قيمة مضافة للإنفاق العام، ورفع موثوقية المشاريع، وإيجاد بيئة تنفيذية أكثر انضباطاً عبر لجان مختصة تتولى مراجعة وتدقيق البيانات الواردة من لجان فحص العروض في الأمانات، على أن يتم إصدار قائمة محدثة بشكل نصف سنوي، بما يعزز فرص المقاولين الأكفاء، ويحد من إسناد المشاريع لمقاولين غير مؤهلين.
وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن الخطوة تعتمد على آلية واضحة للتظلم، وطلبات تخفيف مدة الإدراج في القائمة، وتخضع هذه الطلبات للدراسة من قبل اللجان المعنية وفق معايير محددة، تشمل تقييم الأداء السابق، والتصنيف الائتماني، ومستوى الالتزام في تنفيذ المشاريع الحكومية.
وطبقاً للوزارة، فإن الخطوة التي تحمل اسم مبادرة «ترميز المقاولين» تُعد إحدى الأدوات التنظيمية الداعمة للأمانات، لتمكينها من اتخاذ قرارات أكثر دقة في اختيار مقاولي التنفيذ، بما يضمن تسليم مشاريع البنية التحتية بجودة عالية ووفق الجداول الزمنية المعتمدة.
- تنظيم سوق المقاولات وتحفيز الالتزام بالمعايير المعتمدة
- تمكين الأمانات من اتخاذ قرارات أكثر دقة في الاختيار
The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has decided to prepare a periodic list of non-compliant contractors in projects, and those who are struggling will be prohibited from participating in new tenders for the ministry as part of organizing the contracting market and encouraging adherence to the established standards.
The aim of this step is to enhance the efficiency of delivering municipal projects, improve the quality of execution, and ensure contracting with competent contractors, which contributes to achieving added value for public spending, increasing the reliability of projects, and creating a more disciplined execution environment through specialized committees that review and audit the data received from the bid examination committees in the municipalities. An updated list will be issued semi-annually, enhancing the opportunities for competent contractors and limiting the assignment of projects to unqualified contractors.
The ministry indicated that this step relies on a clear mechanism for grievances and requests to reduce the duration of inclusion in the list. These requests will be studied by the relevant committees according to specific criteria, including previous performance evaluation, credit rating, and the level of commitment to executing government projects.
According to the ministry, this step, named the "Contractor Coding Initiative," is one of the regulatory tools supporting the municipalities, enabling them to make more accurate decisions in selecting execution contractors, ensuring the delivery of infrastructure projects with high quality and according to the approved timelines.
- Organizing the contracting market and encouraging adherence to the established standards
- Enabling municipalities to make more accurate decisions in selection