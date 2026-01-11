The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has decided to prepare a periodic list of non-compliant contractors in projects, and those who are struggling will be prohibited from participating in new tenders for the ministry as part of organizing the contracting market and encouraging adherence to the established standards.



The aim of this step is to enhance the efficiency of delivering municipal projects, improve the quality of execution, and ensure contracting with competent contractors, which contributes to achieving added value for public spending, increasing the reliability of projects, and creating a more disciplined execution environment through specialized committees that review and audit the data received from the bid examination committees in the municipalities. An updated list will be issued semi-annually, enhancing the opportunities for competent contractors and limiting the assignment of projects to unqualified contractors.



The ministry indicated that this step relies on a clear mechanism for grievances and requests to reduce the duration of inclusion in the list. These requests will be studied by the relevant committees according to specific criteria, including previous performance evaluation, credit rating, and the level of commitment to executing government projects.



According to the ministry, this step, named the "Contractor Coding Initiative," is one of the regulatory tools supporting the municipalities, enabling them to make more accurate decisions in selecting execution contractors, ensuring the delivery of infrastructure projects with high quality and according to the approved timelines.



