قررت وزارة البلديات والإسكان إعداد قائمة دورية بالمقاولين المخالفين في المشاريع، ويُمنع إدراج المتعثرين في المنافسات الجديدة للوزارة في إطار تنظيم سوق المقاولات وتحفيز الالتزام بالمعايير المعتمدة.


وتهدف الخطوة إلى رفع كفاءة تسليم المشاريع البلدية، وتعزيز جودة التنفيذ، وضمان التعاقد مع المقاولين ذوي الكفاءة، بما يسهم في تحقيق قيمة مضافة للإنفاق العام، ورفع موثوقية المشاريع، وإيجاد بيئة تنفيذية أكثر انضباطاً عبر لجان مختصة تتولى مراجعة وتدقيق البيانات الواردة من لجان فحص العروض في الأمانات، على أن يتم إصدار قائمة محدثة بشكل نصف سنوي، بما يعزز فرص المقاولين الأكفاء، ويحد من إسناد المشاريع لمقاولين غير مؤهلين.


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن الخطوة تعتمد على آلية واضحة للتظلم، وطلبات تخفيف مدة الإدراج في القائمة، وتخضع هذه الطلبات للدراسة من قبل اللجان المعنية وفق معايير محددة، تشمل تقييم الأداء السابق، والتصنيف الائتماني، ومستوى الالتزام في تنفيذ المشاريع الحكومية.


وطبقاً للوزارة، فإن الخطوة التي تحمل اسم مبادرة «ترميز المقاولين» تُعد إحدى الأدوات التنظيمية الداعمة للأمانات، لتمكينها من اتخاذ قرارات أكثر دقة في اختيار مقاولي التنفيذ، بما يضمن تسليم مشاريع البنية التحتية بجودة عالية ووفق الجداول الزمنية المعتمدة.


- تنظيم سوق المقاولات وتحفيز الالتزام بالمعايير المعتمدة


- تمكين الأمانات من اتخاذ قرارات أكثر دقة في الاختيار