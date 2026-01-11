أفصحت مصادر مطلعة أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمر قادة قواته الخاصة بوضع خطة لغزو الجزيرة التابعة للدانمارك، إلا أن كبار المسؤولين العسكريين عارضوا هذا التوجه.


الصقور يتحركون بسرعة


وحسب المصادر، فإن «الصقور» المقربين من ترمب بقيادة مستشاره السياسي ستيفن ميلر، ازدادوا جرأةً بعد نجاح عملية اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، لدرجة أنهم باتوا يريدون التحرك سريعًا للاستيلاء على الجزيرة قبل أن تُقدم روسيا أو الصين على أي خطوة.


ونقلت صحيفة «ديلي ميل» عن دبلوماسيين بريطانيين أن يكون دافع ترمب هو رغبته في صرف انتباه الناخبين الأمريكيين عن أداء الاقتصاد الأمريكي قبل انتخابات التجديد النصفي المقررة هذا العام، والتي قد يفقد بعدها سيطرته على الكونغرس لصالح الديمقراطيين.


وصعدت واشنطن لهجتها في الفترة الأخيرة بشأن السيطرة على غرينلاند، ما أثار قلقا بالغا لدى حلفاء واشنطن في أوروبا، في وقت من المقرر فيه إجراء محادثات هذا الأسبوع بين وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو ومسؤولين من الدنمارك.


مواد خام وأهمية إستراتيجية


وتعد الجزيرة جزءا من مملكة الدنمارك، لكنها تتمتع بحكم ذاتي واسع، وليست عضوا في الاتحاد الأوروبي، لكنها تكتسب أهمية إستراتيجية بسبب ثرواتها من المواد الخام، وبوصفها قاعدة للسيطرة العسكرية على منطقة القطب الشمالي.


وكانت غرينلاند ضمن اهتمامات ترمب منذ ولايته الأولى، لكنه كثف أخيرا من حديثه عنها. وشدد على أن بلاده تحتاجها لأسباب تتعلق بالأمن القومي، لافتا إلى تزايد وجود السفن الصينية والروسية في منطقة القطب الشمالي بوصفه تهديداً.


ويعتبر موقع غرينلاند بالغ الأهمية من الناحية الإستراتيجية، إذ تقع على أقصر مسار محتمل للصواريخ بين روسيا والولايات المتحدة، ما يجعلها جزءا محوريا من الدرع الأمريكية المضادة للصواريخ.


الحرب العالمية الثانية


يذكر أنه في نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية، كانت الولايات المتحدة تمتلك 15 قاعدة عسكرية في غرينلاند. ولم يتبق منها اليوم، سوى قاعدة واحدة، هي قاعدة بيتوفيك الجوية على الساحل الشمالي الغربي للجزيرة.


ومنذ عام 1951، منح هذا الاتفاق الذي جرى تعديله في 2004 – الولايات المتحدة حق القيام فعلا بما تشاء على أراضي الجزيرة، شريطة إبلاغ الدنمارك وغرينلاند مسبقا.


وتبلغ مساحة الجزيرة 2.2 مليون كيلومتر مربع (849,424 ميلا مربعاً)، أي ما يعادل نحو 20% من مساحة القارة الأوروبية. وتقع في نصف الكرة الغربي، وتبلغ مساحتها مساحة ألاسكا، أكبر ولاية أمريكية، ويقطنها نحو 57 ألف نسمة فقط. ومن شأن ضمها أن يدفع أمريكا لتصبح ثالث أكبر دولة من حيث المساحة بعد روسيا وكندا. تضم غرينلاند رواسب غير مستغلة من المعادن النادرة، وقد تصبح لاعبا حيويا مع ذوبان الجليد القطبي - نتيجة تغير المناخ - وفتح طرق شحن جديدة.