Informed sources revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his special forces leaders to devise a plan to invade the island belonging to Denmark, but senior military officials opposed this direction.



The Hawks Move Quickly



According to the sources, the "hawks" close to Trump, led by his political advisor Stephen Miller, have become bolder following the successful arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, to the extent that they now want to move quickly to seize the island before Russia or China take any action.



The Daily Mail reported that British diplomats believe Trump's motivation is his desire to divert American voters' attention from the performance of the U.S. economy ahead of the midterm elections scheduled for this year, after which he may lose control of Congress to the Democrats.



Washington has recently escalated its rhetoric regarding control over Greenland, raising serious concerns among Washington's allies in Europe, at a time when talks are scheduled this week between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and officials from Denmark.



Raw Materials and Strategic Importance



The island is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, but it enjoys extensive self-governance and is not a member of the European Union. However, it gains strategic importance due to its wealth of raw materials and as a base for military control over the Arctic region.



Greenland has been of interest to Trump since his first term, but he has recently intensified his discussions about it. He emphasized that his country needs it for national security reasons, pointing to the increasing presence of Chinese and Russian ships in the Arctic region as a threat.



Greenland's location is of utmost strategic importance, as it lies on the shortest potential missile path between Russia and the United States, making it a pivotal part of the U.S. missile defense shield.



World War II



It is noted that at the end of World War II, the United States had 15 military bases in Greenland. Today, only one remains, which is the Thule Air Base on the northwestern coast of the island.



Since 1951, this agreement, which was amended in 2004, has granted the United States the right to do whatever it wishes on the island's territory, provided it informs Denmark and Greenland in advance.



The island covers an area of 2.2 million square kilometers (849,424 square miles), which is approximately 20% of the area of the European continent. It is located in the Western Hemisphere, and its size is comparable to that of Alaska, the largest U.S. state, with a population of only about 57,000 people. Its annexation would make the U.S. the third-largest country by area after Russia and Canada. Greenland contains untapped deposits of rare minerals and could become a vital player with the melting of polar ice—due to climate change—and the opening of new shipping routes.