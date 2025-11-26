The leak of a recording of a call published by Bloomberg between U.S. President Donald Trump's advisor and Russian President Vladimir Putin's advisor has angered Russia, which described it as an "attempt to undermine negotiations" and "a form of hybrid warfare."



Russian Foreign Policy Advisor Yuri Ushakov said in an interview with the Russian newspaper Kommersant that his conversation with Witkoff was not intended for publication and should not have been leaked, adding: "This is unacceptable."



The Russian president's advisor confirmed that the goal of the leak is to disrupt negotiations between Russia and the United States, noting that some of his conversations were conducted through encrypted government channels, which are rarely intercepted or leaked unless one of the parties did so intentionally.



He pointed out that "there are some conversations on WhatsApp that someone can, somehow, listen to," ruling out the possibility that one of the participants in the call was the one who leaked it.



He mentioned that he would raise the issue with Witkoff.



For his part, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Putin's special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, claimed that Bloomberg's report regarding a call he had with Ushakov on October 29 is "fake."



Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that some media outlets are being used as part of a hybrid information war aimed at undermining Moscow-Washington relations.



Bloomberg published the transcript of the call that took place on October 14, during which U.S. President's envoy Steve Witkoff offered advice to Russian Foreign Policy Advisor Yuri Ushakov on how to present the peace plan for Ukraine to Trump, clarifying that it had access to the recording but did not disclose how it obtained the highly sensitive conversation between senior officials of the two countries.