أثار تسريب تسجيل لمكالمة نشرتها وكالة «بلومبيرغ» بين مستشار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، ومستشار الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، غضب روسيا، التي وصفتها بأنها «محاولة لتقويض المفاوضات» و«شكل من أشكال الحرب الهجينة».


وقال مستشار بوتين في السياسة الخارجية يوري أوشاكوف في مقابلة مع صحيفة «كوميرسانت» الروسية إن محادثته مع ويتكوف لم تكن مخصصة للنشر ولا ينبغي أن تُسرب، مضيفاً: «هذا غير مقبول».


وأكد مستشار الرئيس الروسي أن الهدف من التسريب هو تعطيل المفاوضات بين روسيا والولايات المتحدة، مبيناً أن بعض محادثاته كانت تجرى عبر قنوات حكومية مشفرة، ونادراً ما يتم اعتراضها أو تسريبها، ما لم يكن أحد الأطراف هو الذي قام بذلك عمداً.


ولفت إلى أن «هناك بعض المحادثات على تطبيق واتساب يمكن لأحدهم، بطريقة ما، الاستماع إليها»، مستبعداً أن يكون أحد المشاركين في المكالمة هو من سربها.


وأشار إلى أنه سيثير المسألة مع ويتكوف.


ومن جهته زعم الرئيس التنفيذي لصندوق الاستثمار المباشر الروسي، والمبعوث الخاص لبوتين، كيريل ديميترييف أن تقرير «بلومبيرغ» بشأن مكالمة جمعته بأوشاكوف بتاريخ 29 أكتوبر، «مزيف».


بدوره، قال نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي ريابكوف إن بعض المؤسسات الإعلامية تُستخدم كجزء من حرب المعلومات الهجينة، بهدف تقويض علاقات موسكو وواشنطن.


ونشرت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» نص المكالمة التي جرت في 14 من أكتوبر الماضي، يقدم خلالها مبعوث الرئيس الأمريكي ستيف يتكوف نصائح لمستشار بوتين في السياسة الخارجية يوري أوشاكوف حول كيفية عرض خطة السلام في أوكرانيا على ترمب، موضحة أنها اطلعت على التسجيل، لكنها لم تفصح عن كيفية حصولها على المحادثة شديدة الحساسية بين كبار مسؤولي الدولتين.