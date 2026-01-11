بعد أن تاجر عيدروس الزبيدي بالقضية الجنوبية العادلة وزايد عليها ووظفها لمطامح شخصية وأطماع خارجية، ثم استخدم شعارها زيفاً لبدء تصعيد خطير في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، وبعد أن غدر برفاقه في المجلس بعد تأكيده لهم أنه سيرافقهم إلى الرياض في رحلة البحث عن الحلول ثم فرّ في جنح الظلام، استنهضت قيادات المجلس الانتقالي وطنيتها واستشعرت مسؤوليتها التأريخية واتخذت قراراً شجاعاً بحل المجلس بكافة هيئاته وأجهزته الرئيسية والفرعية، وإلغاء جميع مكاتبه داخل اليمن وخارجه، ليكون هذا القرار تحولاً مهماً للقضية الجنوبية يعيدها إلى مسارها الطبيعي بعد أن أضرّ بها الزبيدي ضرراً فادحاً، بإضعاف المكتسبات التي تحققت لها سابقاً عبر مخرجات الحوار الوطني الشامل (2014)، واتفاق الرياض (2019)، وقرار نقل السلطة (2022). ليس هذا فحسب، بل إنه بمغامرته المتهورة الأخيرة كاد أن يدفع باليمن كله إلى خطر أكبر وأشد، يهدد أمنه وأمن جواره والمنطقة كلها.

المؤكد أن القضية الجنوبية ستتخذ مساراً إيجابياً بعد إعلان الرياض تشكيل لجنة تحضيرية بالتشاور مع الشخصيات الجنوبية للإعداد لمؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي، الذي ستشارك فيه شخصيات جنوبية من كافة محافظات الجنوب «دون إقصاء أو تمييز»، وتأكيد المملكة دعمها لمخرجات المؤتمر لتُطرح على طاولة حوار الحل السياسي الشامل في اليمن. والمؤكد أيضاً أن التوافق والالتزام والتفاهم والانسجام سوف تسود الحوار القادم؛ لأن المتحاورين كانوا يبحثون فعلاً عن حل، وهم الذين طلبوا ذلك من الرئيس رشاد العليمي، ووافقت المملكة بترحاب على استضافة الحوار ودعمه بكل الوسائل والإمكانات كي يحقق غايته وأهدافه.

لقد اتخذ أعضاء المجلس الانتقالي قراراً مفصلياً بحله، عندما تأكد لهم أنه كان يختطف القضية الجنوبية بأحادية القرار، وانحراف المسار، وفساد الأهداف لرئيسه السابق الهارب، وهم بقرارهم هذا يؤكدون ثقتهم المطلقة بالمملكة، التي تؤكد في كل خطاباتها على عدالة القضية الجنوبية ومشروعيتها وضرورة الوصول إلى حل مستدام لها بالحوار بين كل الشخصيات والقيادات التي تمثل الجنوب.

إن قضية الجنوب، مهما طالت وتأزمت، يمكن إيجاد حلول لها عندما يخرج منها المتاجرون بها كعيدروس الزبيدي ورهطه، ويتصدى لها الوطنيون المخلصون كالذين سيجتمعون في مؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي الشامل، وترعاها دولة صادقةٌ في نواياها الخيّرة تجاه اليمن كالمملكة.