بعد أن تاجر عيدروس الزبيدي بالقضية الجنوبية العادلة وزايد عليها ووظفها لمطامح شخصية وأطماع خارجية، ثم استخدم شعارها زيفاً لبدء تصعيد خطير في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، وبعد أن غدر برفاقه في المجلس بعد تأكيده لهم أنه سيرافقهم إلى الرياض في رحلة البحث عن الحلول ثم فرّ في جنح الظلام، استنهضت قيادات المجلس الانتقالي وطنيتها واستشعرت مسؤوليتها التأريخية واتخذت قراراً شجاعاً بحل المجلس بكافة هيئاته وأجهزته الرئيسية والفرعية، وإلغاء جميع مكاتبه داخل اليمن وخارجه، ليكون هذا القرار تحولاً مهماً للقضية الجنوبية يعيدها إلى مسارها الطبيعي بعد أن أضرّ بها الزبيدي ضرراً فادحاً، بإضعاف المكتسبات التي تحققت لها سابقاً عبر مخرجات الحوار الوطني الشامل (2014)، واتفاق الرياض (2019)، وقرار نقل السلطة (2022). ليس هذا فحسب، بل إنه بمغامرته المتهورة الأخيرة كاد أن يدفع باليمن كله إلى خطر أكبر وأشد، يهدد أمنه وأمن جواره والمنطقة كلها.
المؤكد أن القضية الجنوبية ستتخذ مساراً إيجابياً بعد إعلان الرياض تشكيل لجنة تحضيرية بالتشاور مع الشخصيات الجنوبية للإعداد لمؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي، الذي ستشارك فيه شخصيات جنوبية من كافة محافظات الجنوب «دون إقصاء أو تمييز»، وتأكيد المملكة دعمها لمخرجات المؤتمر لتُطرح على طاولة حوار الحل السياسي الشامل في اليمن. والمؤكد أيضاً أن التوافق والالتزام والتفاهم والانسجام سوف تسود الحوار القادم؛ لأن المتحاورين كانوا يبحثون فعلاً عن حل، وهم الذين طلبوا ذلك من الرئيس رشاد العليمي، ووافقت المملكة بترحاب على استضافة الحوار ودعمه بكل الوسائل والإمكانات كي يحقق غايته وأهدافه.
لقد اتخذ أعضاء المجلس الانتقالي قراراً مفصلياً بحله، عندما تأكد لهم أنه كان يختطف القضية الجنوبية بأحادية القرار، وانحراف المسار، وفساد الأهداف لرئيسه السابق الهارب، وهم بقرارهم هذا يؤكدون ثقتهم المطلقة بالمملكة، التي تؤكد في كل خطاباتها على عدالة القضية الجنوبية ومشروعيتها وضرورة الوصول إلى حل مستدام لها بالحوار بين كل الشخصيات والقيادات التي تمثل الجنوب.
إن قضية الجنوب، مهما طالت وتأزمت، يمكن إيجاد حلول لها عندما يخرج منها المتاجرون بها كعيدروس الزبيدي ورهطه، ويتصدى لها الوطنيون المخلصون كالذين سيجتمعون في مؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي الشامل، وترعاها دولة صادقةٌ في نواياها الخيّرة تجاه اليمن كالمملكة.
After Aidroos Al-Zubaidi exploited the just southern cause and used it for personal ambitions and external interests, then falsely used its slogan to initiate a dangerous escalation in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra, and after betraying his companions in the council after assuring them that he would accompany them to Riyadh in search of solutions, then fleeing in the dead of night, the leaders of the Transitional Council awakened their national spirit and felt their historical responsibility and made a courageous decision to dissolve the council with all its main and subsidiary bodies, and to cancel all its offices inside and outside Yemen. This decision marks an important turning point for the southern cause, returning it to its natural course after Al-Zubaidi inflicted severe damage on it by weakening the gains achieved previously through the outputs of the National Dialogue Conference (2014), the Riyadh Agreement (2019), and the power transfer decision (2022). Not only that, but with his reckless recent adventure, he nearly pushed all of Yemen into a greater and more severe danger, threatening its security and that of its neighbors and the entire region.
It is certain that the southern cause will take a positive path after the announcement in Riyadh to form a preparatory committee in consultation with southern figures to prepare for the Southern Dialogue Conference, which will include southern figures from all southern governorates "without exclusion or discrimination," and the Kingdom's confirmation of its support for the outputs of the conference to be presented at the table for a comprehensive political solution in Yemen. It is also certain that consensus, commitment, understanding, and harmony will prevail in the upcoming dialogue; because the negotiators were genuinely seeking a solution, and they were the ones who requested it from President Rashad Al-Alimi, and the Kingdom welcomed the hosting of the dialogue and supporting it by all means and resources to achieve its goals and objectives.
The members of the Transitional Council made a pivotal decision to dissolve it when they confirmed that it was hijacking the southern cause with unilateral decision-making, deviation from the path, and corrupt objectives of its former fleeing president. With this decision, they affirm their absolute trust in the Kingdom, which emphasizes in all its speeches the justice of the southern cause, its legitimacy, and the necessity of reaching a sustainable solution through dialogue among all figures and leaders representing the south.
The southern cause, no matter how prolonged and complicated, can find solutions when those who exploit it, like Aidroos Al-Zubaidi and his group, step aside, and it is addressed by sincere nationalists like those who will gather at the Comprehensive Southern Dialogue Conference, supported by a state that is sincere in its good intentions towards Yemen, like the Kingdom.