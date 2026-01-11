After Aidroos Al-Zubaidi exploited the just southern cause and used it for personal ambitions and external interests, then falsely used its slogan to initiate a dangerous escalation in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra, and after betraying his companions in the council after assuring them that he would accompany them to Riyadh in search of solutions, then fleeing in the dead of night, the leaders of the Transitional Council awakened their national spirit and felt their historical responsibility and made a courageous decision to dissolve the council with all its main and subsidiary bodies, and to cancel all its offices inside and outside Yemen. This decision marks an important turning point for the southern cause, returning it to its natural course after Al-Zubaidi inflicted severe damage on it by weakening the gains achieved previously through the outputs of the National Dialogue Conference (2014), the Riyadh Agreement (2019), and the power transfer decision (2022). Not only that, but with his reckless recent adventure, he nearly pushed all of Yemen into a greater and more severe danger, threatening its security and that of its neighbors and the entire region.

It is certain that the southern cause will take a positive path after the announcement in Riyadh to form a preparatory committee in consultation with southern figures to prepare for the Southern Dialogue Conference, which will include southern figures from all southern governorates "without exclusion or discrimination," and the Kingdom's confirmation of its support for the outputs of the conference to be presented at the table for a comprehensive political solution in Yemen. It is also certain that consensus, commitment, understanding, and harmony will prevail in the upcoming dialogue; because the negotiators were genuinely seeking a solution, and they were the ones who requested it from President Rashad Al-Alimi, and the Kingdom welcomed the hosting of the dialogue and supporting it by all means and resources to achieve its goals and objectives.

The members of the Transitional Council made a pivotal decision to dissolve it when they confirmed that it was hijacking the southern cause with unilateral decision-making, deviation from the path, and corrupt objectives of its former fleeing president. With this decision, they affirm their absolute trust in the Kingdom, which emphasizes in all its speeches the justice of the southern cause, its legitimacy, and the necessity of reaching a sustainable solution through dialogue among all figures and leaders representing the south.

The southern cause, no matter how prolonged and complicated, can find solutions when those who exploit it, like Aidroos Al-Zubaidi and his group, step aside, and it is addressed by sincere nationalists like those who will gather at the Comprehensive Southern Dialogue Conference, supported by a state that is sincere in its good intentions towards Yemen, like the Kingdom.