Today, the Saudi-Canadian Business and Investment Forum was held under the umbrella of "Invest in Saudi Arabia," with the presence of the Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, the Canadian Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, officials from both countries, and participation from major companies and representatives of the public and private sectors in both countries.

The forum discussed aspects of investment partnership in the fields of digital transformation, infrastructure, defense, and various sectors of mutual interest, as well as ways to enhance them and opportunities to increase investments from Saudi and Canadian companies in both countries.

The forum also addressed investment opportunities and the advancement of investment relations between the two countries, enhancing efforts to develop economic and investment ties between the Kingdom and Canada, fostering quality investments, and enabling the private sector to benefit from investment opportunities in both countries.

The forum witnessed the signing of 6 memorandums of understanding in the fields of telecommunications, information technology, cybersecurity, education, and manufacturing, in addition to holding bilateral workshops for the private sector in both countries to discuss and exchange experiences with investors from both the public and private sectors to explore avenues for mutual cooperation.