بدأت إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب عملية سحب ضخمة من احتياطي النفط الإستراتيجي الأمريكي، من خلال إصدار طلب لتبادل 86 مليون برميل من النفط الخام.


وأكدت وزارة الطاقة الأمريكية في بيان: «أن شحنات النفط من الاحتياطي البترولي الإستراتيجي، والتي تمثل جزءاً من عملية إفراج أكبر تبلغ 172 مليون برميل أُعلن عنها يوم (الأربعاء) الماضي، من المتوقع أن تبدأ بالوصول إلى الأسواق بحلول نهاية الأسبوع القادم».


ومن المتوقع أن تستغرق عملية السحب نحو 4 أشهر لاستكمالها، وهي جزء من جهد أوسع يبلغ 400 مليون برميل يجري تنسيقه مع دول أخرى بهدف خفض أسعار النفط الخام والبنزين والديزل ووقود الطائرات، التي ارتفعت بشكل حاد منذ الحرب الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية على إيران.


وقد أدت الحرب إلى توقف شبه كامل لحركة الشحن عبر مضيق هرمز، الذي يمر عبره نحو خُمس النفط العالمي.


كما زادت الأزمة من الضغوط السياسية على الرئيس دونالد ترمب لمعالجة ارتفاع تكاليف الوقود قبل انتخابات التجديد النصفي في شهر نوفمبر.


وبموجب شروط عملية التبادل، ستقوم الشركات بإعادة النفط الذي اقترضته إلى وزارة الطاقة مع إضافة كميات إضافية كعلاوة، وقالت الوزارة: «إن آخر موعد لتقديم العطاءات منتصف يوم 17 مارس».