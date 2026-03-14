The administration of President Donald Trump has begun a massive withdrawal from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve by issuing a request to exchange 86 million barrels of crude oil.



The U.S. Department of Energy confirmed in a statement: "Shipments of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which are part of a larger release of 172 million barrels announced last Wednesday, are expected to start reaching the markets by the end of next week."



The withdrawal process is expected to take about 4 months to complete and is part of a broader effort of 400 million barrels being coordinated with other countries to lower crude oil, gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel prices, which have risen sharply since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.



The war has led to a near-complete halt of shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of the world's oil passes.



The crisis has also increased political pressure on President Donald Trump to address rising fuel costs ahead of the midterm elections in November.



Under the terms of the exchange process, companies will return the oil they borrowed to the Department of Energy with additional quantities as a premium, and the department stated: "The deadline for submitting bids is noon on March 17."