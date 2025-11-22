في ذكرى الاستقلال هذا العام، لم يكتفِ الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون بالكلمات التقليدية، لقد اختار الجنوب منصة لتحدي الواقع الوطني، مكان ليس على الخريطة فحسب، بل مرتكز لفرض الدولة وسيادتها على الأرض.


عمق التحديات الوطنية


هنا تتلاقى كل خطوط الصراع: تاريخ من الوصايات، هشاشة الإدارة، الضغوط الإقليمية، والانقسامات الداخلية. اختيار هذا الموقع هو تصريح سياسي عملي: الاستقلال الحقيقي يُقاس بالقدرة على التطبيق، لا بالكلام.


الخطاب كشف عمق التحديات الوطنية: لبنان لم يفشل في تأسيس استقلاله، بل في إدارة هذا الاستقلال بما يضمن استمراريته وحمايته من التدخلات الداخلية والخارجية. ذكرى الاستقلال لم تعد حدثاً تاريخياً فقط، بل فرصة لتقييم قدرة الدولة على فرض القانون، ضبط التوازنات، وبسط سلطتها على كامل الأراضي.


الرسالة واضحة: الاستقلال مسؤولية يومية، لا ينجزه أي طرف بمفرده، بل يحتاج الدولة وكل المواطنين للمشاركة الفعلية في حماية الدولة وترسيخ مؤسساتها.


السيادة ليست شعارات


في الجنوب، تحولت الرؤية إلى واقع عملي. إعلان جهوزية الجيش لتسلم النقاط المحتلة، ووضع جدول زمني محدد للتسلم، يؤكد أن السيادة لم تعد شعارات، بل خطوات قابلة للتنفيذ على الأرض. الجيش أصبح المرجعية الوحيدة للأمن والاستقرار، والدولة حاضرة بشكل ملموس. الرسالة موجهة داخلياً وخارجياً: أي تجاوز للسلطة، أي محاولات لإقصاء جهة أو فرض أجندة خارجية، لن تمر دون مواجهة واضحة. هذا التوجه يعيد تعريف معنى الدولة في لبنان، ككيان قادر على ضبط الأرض وموازين القوى داخلياً، قبل أي تدخل خارجي.

عون بين قادة عسكريين في الجنوب.(عكاظ)


لبنان مبادر وفاعل


على الصعيد الدولي، كرّس عون موقع لبنان كمبادر وفاعل مستقل. وقف الاعتداءات، انسحاب الاحتلال، دعم الجيش، خطة إعادة الإعمار، وآليات تنفيذ واضحة، كلها تحول لبنان من متفرج إلى صانع شروطه الوطنية. الخطاب يربط بين السياسة الداخلية والتحولات الإقليمية بطريقة دقيقة، مؤكداً أن لبنان لن يكون رهينة لأي جهة، لكنه يظل ملتزماً بالموقف العربي الجامع، محافظاً على استقلال قراره ودوره الإقليمي. هذه الرسائل واضحة لكل من يتعامل مع لبنان على المستوى السياسي، العسكري أو الاقتصادي، وتضع الأسس لمراجعة أي موازين قوى تحاول استغلال فراغ الدولة أو استدراجها للضعف.


مقياس قدرة الدولة


بهذا المعنى، أصبحت ذكرى الاستقلال مقياساً لقدرة الدولة على إعادة فرض سيادتها العملية. الدولة هي المرجع، الجيش الضامن، واللبنانيون شركاء في سقف واحد من القانون والمصلحة الوطنية. وبالتالي فإن الاستقلال لم يعد حدثاً يستعاد بالكلمات، بل عملية يومية تتطلب التزاماً مستمراً، إجراءات ملموسة، وضبط كل التحديات الداخلية والخارجية بوضوح وحزم. خطاب الرئيس أعاد رسم حدود لبنان وحدود الحقيقة، ووضع كل الأطراف داخلياً وخارجياً أمام مسؤولياتها المباشرة، فالسيادة ليست خياراً، بل واقع يُمارس ويُفرض بعقلانية وسياسة متكاملة.