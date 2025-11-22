On this year's Independence Day, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun did not settle for traditional words; he chose the south as a platform to challenge the national reality, a place that is not only on the map but also a cornerstone for enforcing the state and its sovereignty on the ground.



The Depth of National Challenges



Here, all lines of conflict converge: a history of mandates, administrative fragility, regional pressures, and internal divisions. Choosing this location is a practical political statement: true independence is measured by the ability to implement it, not just by words.



The speech revealed the depth of national challenges: Lebanon has not failed to establish its independence, but rather in managing this independence in a way that ensures its continuity and protects it from internal and external interventions. The anniversary of independence is no longer just a historical event, but an opportunity to assess the state's ability to enforce the law, maintain balances, and extend its authority over all territories.



The message is clear: independence is a daily responsibility that no party can achieve alone; it requires the state and all citizens to actively participate in protecting the state and solidifying its institutions.



Sovereignty is Not Just Slogans



In the south, the vision has turned into practical reality. The announcement of the army's readiness to take over the occupied points and the establishment of a specific timeline for the handover confirms that sovereignty is no longer just slogans, but actionable steps on the ground. The army has become the sole reference for security and stability, and the state is present in a tangible way. The message is directed both internally and externally: any violation of authority, any attempts to exclude a party or impose an external agenda, will not go unchallenged. This approach redefines the meaning of the state in Lebanon as an entity capable of controlling the land and the balance of power internally, before any external intervention.



Lebanon as an Initiative and Active Player



On the international front, Aoun has established Lebanon's position as an independent initiative and active player. Stopping aggressions, the withdrawal of occupation, supporting the army, a reconstruction plan, and clear implementation mechanisms all transform Lebanon from a spectator to a maker of its national conditions. The speech links internal politics with regional transformations in a precise manner, affirming that Lebanon will not be hostage to any party, yet remains committed to the unified Arab stance, preserving its independent decision and regional role. These messages are clear to anyone dealing with Lebanon on a political, military, or economic level, laying the foundations for reviewing any power balances that seek to exploit the state’s vacuum or lure it into weakness.



Measuring the State's Capability



In this sense, the anniversary of independence has become a measure of the state's ability to reassert its practical sovereignty. The state is the reference, the army is the guarantor, and the Lebanese are partners under a single roof of law and national interest. Therefore, independence is no longer an event to be recalled with words, but a daily process that requires continuous commitment, tangible actions, and clear and resolute management of all internal and external challenges. The president's speech redrew the borders of Lebanon and the borders of truth, placing all parties, both internally and externally, before their direct responsibilities, as sovereignty is not an option, but a reality that is practiced and enforced rationally and with an integrated policy.