Lebanese President Joseph Aoun addressed the Lebanese people on the anniversary of independence this evening (Friday), presenting the Lebanese state's position on the border situation and the path to establishing sovereignty.

He announced that he chose the timing and location of the speech to express, "in accordance with his national conscience and responsibility for the country and the people," a series of steps that the state will take regarding border and sovereignty matters.

President Aoun confirmed the readiness of the Lebanese army to take control of the occupied points along the southern border, noting the state's preparedness to present a clear and specific timetable for the handover to the five-member committee immediately. He emphasized the readiness of the Lebanese armed forces to take over these points as soon as violations and assaults cease and the Israeli army withdraws from all positions.

Aoun announced that he has tasked the five-member committee with ensuring that the Lebanese armed forces alone control the area south of the Litani River and establish their authority through their own capabilities, as part of reinforcing the state's presence across all Lebanese territory.

He also stressed that the Lebanese state is ready to negotiate, under the auspices of the United Nations, the United States, or a joint international effort, regarding an agreement that solidifies a permanent cessation of cross-border assaults. He indicated that brotherly and friendly countries are invited to set clear dates for an international mechanism to support the Lebanese army and assist Lebanon in rebuilding what the war has destroyed, ensuring the achievement of the steadfast national goal: to confine all weapons outside the state and across its entire territory.

President Aoun pointed out that his visit to the south comes from the belief that the region is "the land that encapsulates the entire history of Lebanon: resilience, absence, and return," affirming that the path to independence begins with the presence and sovereignty of the state, not with its absence or any duality in decision-making. He added that this is the first independence anniversary in which he addresses the Lebanese as president after years of vacancy, confirming that this vacancy has been overcome, and that the state will not allow it to recur, especially in a delicate situation "that cannot tolerate half-truths."