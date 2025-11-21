وجّه الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون كلمة إلى اللبنانيين في ذكرى الاستقلال، مساء اليوم (الجمعة)، عرض فيها موقف الدولة اللبنانية من الوضع الحدودي ومسار تثبيت السيادة.

وأعلن أنّه اختار توقيت ومكان الكلمة ليعبّر، «بموجب ضميره الوطني ومسؤوليته عن بلد وشعب»، عن مجموعة خطوات ستتخذها الدولة على المستوى الحدودي والسيادي.

وأكد الرئيس عون جهوزية الجيش اللبناني لتسلّم النقاط المحتلة على الحدود الجنوبية، مشيراً إلى استعداد الدولة للتقدم من اللجنة الخماسية فوراً بجدول زمني واضح ومحدد لعملية التسلم. وشدد على استعداد القوى المسلحة اللبنانية لتسلّم هذه النقاط فور وقف الخروقات والاعتداءات وانسحاب الجيش الاسرائيلي من كل المواقع.

وأعلن عون أنّه كلّف اللجنة الخماسية بالتأكد من سيطرة القوى المسلحة اللبنانية وحدها في منطقة جنوب الليطاني وبسط سلطتها بقواها الذاتية، في سياق تثبيت حضور الدولة على كامل الأراضي اللبنانية.

كما شدد على أنّ الدولة اللبنانية جاهزة للتفاوض، برعاية أممية أو أمريكية أو دولية مشتركة، حول اتفاق يرسّخ وقفاً نهائياً للاعتداءات عبر الحدود. وأشار إلى أنّ الدول الشقيقة والصديقة مدعوة إلى تحديد مواعيد واضحة لآلية دولية لدعم الجيش اللبناني ولمساعدة لبنان في إعادة إعمار ما هدمته الحرب، بما يضمن تحقيق الهدف الوطني الثابت: حصر كل سلاح خارج الدولة وعلى كامل أراضيها.

ولفت الرئيس عون إلى أنّ زيارته إلى الجنوب تأتي انطلاقاً من اعتبار المنطقة «الأرض التي تختصر تاريخ لبنان كله: صموداً وغياباً وعودة»، مؤكداً أنّ درب الاستقلال يبدأ من حضور الدولة وسيادتها، لا من غيابها ولا من أي ازدواجية في القرار. وأضاف أنّ هذه هي أول ذكرى استقلال يخاطب فيها اللبنانيين كرئيس بعد سنوات من الفراغ، مؤكداً أنّ هذا الفراغ تَمَّ تجاوزه، وأن الدولة لن تسمح بتكراره، خصوصاً في ظرف دقيق «لا يحتمل أنصاف الحقائق».