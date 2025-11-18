The Lebanese President, General Joseph Aoun, welcomed the Saudi delegation participating for the first time in a Lebanese event of this level at the opening of the "Beirut 1" conference today (Tuesday), affirming that the time the brothers were absent was enough for Beirut to miss them and for them to miss Beirut. He greeted the presence of the American ambassador, Michel Aissa, considering his presence an important step from President Donald Trump towards Lebanon.



Aoun linked the conference, held under the title "Beirut Rises Again," to the opening of a new chapter in Lebanon's revival, characterized by trust, partnership, and opportunities. He pointed out that the reform process has begun through the approval of laws that enhance transparency and accountability, and by taking steps to rebuild state institutions on foundations that prioritize efficiency over favoritism and the law over discretion.



The Lebanese President emphasized the activation of oversight and accountability bodies to ensure a state capable of protecting both investors and citizens, asserting that establishing internal security is a cornerstone, as investors must be assured that their protection is firmly rooted in the law, not in political whims. He stressed the need to strive for sustainable stability rather than temporary calm.



Aoun reiterated Lebanon's openness to its Arab and international surroundings and its pursuit of regaining its natural role as an economic and cultural player and a bridge between East and West, noting a tangible direction towards new partnerships that enhance Lebanon's position on the regional and international business map.



He addressed investors and potential partners by saying: "Lebanon does not seek sympathy but trust; it does not wait for charity but offers opportunities. Your presence here today is an investment in stability and in young talents."