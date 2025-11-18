رحب الرئيس اللبناني العماد جوزيف عون، في افتتاح مؤتمر «بيروت1»، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بالوفد السعودي المشارك للمرة الأولى في مناسبة لبنانية بهذا المستوى، مؤكداً أن المدة التي غاب فيها الأشقاء كانت كافية لتشتاق بيروت إليهم ويشتاقوا إليها. وحيّا حضور السفير الامريكي ميشال عيسى، معتبراً وجوده خطوة مهمة من الرئيس دونالد ترمب تجاه لبنان.

المشاركون في مؤتمر "بيروت تنهض من جديد".(عكاظ)
وربط عون بين المؤتمر الذي يعقد تحت عنوان «بيروت تنهض من جديد» وفتح فصل جديد من نهضة لبنان، عنوانه الثقة والشراكة والفرص، لافتاً إلى أن مسار الإصلاحات انطلق عبر إقرار قوانين تعزز الشفافية والمساءلة، واتخاذ خطوات لإعادة بناء مؤسسات الدولة على أسس تجعل الكفاءة فوق المحسوبيات والقانون فوق الاستنساب.


وشدد الرئيس اللبناني على تفعيل هيئات الرقابة والمحاسبة لضمان دولة قادرة على حماية المستثمر والمواطن معاً، مؤكداً أن تثبيت الأمن الداخلي يشكل حجر أساس، إذ يجب أن يكون المستثمر مطمئناً أن حمايته راسخة بثبات القانون لا بمزاج السياسة. وشدد على ضرورة السعي إلى استقرار مستدام لا تهدئة ظرفية.


وجدد عون تأكيد انفتاح لبنان على محيطه العربي والدولي، وسعيه لاستعادة دوره الطبيعي لاعباً اقتصادياً وثقافياً وجسراً بين الشرق والغرب، لافتاً إلى توجه فعلي نحو شراكات جديدة تعزز موقع لبنان على خريطة الأعمال الإقليمية والدولية.


وخاطب عون المستثمرين والشركاء المحتملين بقوله: «لبنان لا يطلب تعاطفاً بل ثقة، لا ينتظر صدقة بل يقدم فرصة. وجودكم هنا اليوم هو استثمار في الاستقرار وفي الطاقات الشابة».