تتواصل في العاصمة الأمريكية موجة الترحيب الواسعة بزيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، إذ حظي بحفاوة كبيرة من المؤسسات السياسية والإعلامية والاقتصادية الأمريكية، التي أكدت أن الزيارة تحمل ملامح شراكة سعودية أمريكية أكثر متانة وتأثيراً في ملفات الأمن والاقتصاد والتكنولوجيا.

ومن خلال قراءة موسعة لمقالات وتحليلات الصحف الكبرى ومراكز الفكر والمنصات المالية، يظهر أن الخطاب الأمريكي يميل بوضوح إلى توصيف ولي العهد بأنه «شريك لا غنى عنه» وقائد يُنظر إليه داخل واشنطن بوصفه محركاً أساسياً لبرامج الإصلاح والتحديث في المنطقة.

رسائل سياسية احتفائية

التغطيات الإعلامية في كبريات المؤسسات الأمريكية (من أسوشيتد برس إلى فوكس نيوز) أشارت إلى حفاوة الاستقبال الأمريكي لولي العهد في البيت الأبيض، واعتبرت زخم العلاقة الثنائية دلالة على:

  • ترسيخ مرحلة نضج سياسي واستراتيجي تعي فيها واشنطن أن علاقتها مع المملكة عنصر محوري في أمنها القومي.
  • الثقة المتبادلة، وهو ما عبّرت عنه مجلات تحليلية مثل «ذا ناشيونال إنترست»، التي أكدت أن الزيارة تتجاوز البروتوكول لتؤسس لتحالف أوسع تحكمه الشفافية بين الجانبين.

تغطيات اقتصادية معمقة

الاقتصاد كان العنوان الأبرز في التغطية الأمريكية، خصوصاً لدى «وول ستريت جورنال و»بلومبرغ"، اللتين وصفتا الزيارة بأنها «منعطف اقتصادي كبير» يعيد رسم مسارات الاستثمار بين البلدين.

وتناول التحليل الاقتصادي جملة من النقاط:

  • اتفاقات تاريخية في قطاعات التكنولوجيا والطاقة النووية المدنية، وُصفت بأنها «مربحة للطرفين» وتفتح مجالات تعاون متقدم.
  • تقدير أمريكي متصاعد لرؤية 2030، إذ شددت بلومبرغ على أن المملكة باتت «مركزاً صاعداً للاستثمار التكنولوجي»، مع ارتفاع شهية المستثمرين الأمريكيين تجاه المشاريع السعودية الكبرى.
  • اندفاع نحو تعزيز تعاون الذكاء الاصطناعي عبر مناقشة استثمارات ضخمة في البنى التحتية الرقمية داخل الولايات المتحدة، مما يرسخ دور السعودية فاعلاً رئيسياً في الاقتصاد الرقمي العالمي.

إشادة بحثية بدور المملكة وقائدها الإصلاحي

شاركت مراكز الفكر الأمريكية الكبرى هي الأخرى في موجة الاحتفاء، مؤكدة أن ولي العهد يمثل عنصر استقرار وإصلاح في الشرق الأوسط. فمؤسسة التراث رأت أنه يقود «قوة دافعة للتحديث الاقتصادي والاجتماعي» في إطار رؤية 2030، وأن هذا المسار يتطلب شراكة أمريكية مستمرة.

أما معهد JINSA، فأكد أن المملكة هي «الحجر الأساس للأمن الإقليمي»، فيما أشارت تحليلات «فورين بوليسي» إلى أن النقاشات حول التعاون الدفاعي، ومنها ملف طائرات F-35، تعكس قناعة واشنطن بأهمية السعودية قوة موازنة في المنطقة.

خلاصة المشهد الأمريكي

تجمع التغطيات الأمريكية على أن زيارة ولي العهد ليست حدثاً دبلوماسياً عادياً، بل محطة توضح عمق التحالف بين البلدين، وتؤكد أن الشراكة السعودية الأمريكية تمضي نحو نموذج أكثر تأثيراً وفاعلية في ملفات الأمن والطاقة والاقتصاد والتكنولوجيا.

ومع هذا الزخم الإعلامي والسياسي والاقتصادي، تبدو واشنطن وقد فتحت الباب واسعاً لمرحلة جديدة من التعاون مع الرياض، عنوانها الثقة والمصالح المشتركة وصناعة مستقبل أكثر استقراراً وازدهاراً للمنطقة والعالم.