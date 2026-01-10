كشف مصدر مسؤول في الخطوط الجوية اليمنية لـ«عكاظ» ترتيبات لاستئناف الرحلات الجوية بدءا من الأسبوع القادم بين جدة وعدد من المطارات اليمنية بينهم مطار المخا في غرب تعز، ومطار سقطرى.


وقال المصدر: «ستكون هناك رحلتان أسبوعيتان من وإلى مطاري سقطرى والمخا، وذلك في إطار الترتيبات لتسهيل سفر اليمنيين إلى بلدهم والإسهام في تعزيز التنمية والاستقرار بالبلاد، موضحاً أن الترتيبات جارية لذلك».


وأشار إلى أن مطار سيئون سيبدأ تشغيله اليوم من قبل الهيئة اليمنية للطيران المدني والإرصاد، وذلك بعد أن تم استكمال كافة الأعمال الفنية الخاصة بإعادة التأهيل في عدد من مرافق المطار، بما يضمن الجاهزية التشغيلية، ورفع مستوى السلامة والخدمات المقدّمة للمسافرين وشركات الطيران، مبيناً إلى أن المطار سيستقبل رحلات دولية ابتداء من الأسبوع القادم لكل من السعودية والقاهرة.


وأشار إلى أنه سيتم استئناف تشغيل مطار الغيضة في المهرة، وسيستقبل رحلات دولية وداخلية خصوصاً الرحلات بين المهرة وسقطرى.


ولفت المصدر إلى أن مطار المخا سيتم تشغيله لأول مرة أمام الرحلات المدنية وسيسهل على أبناء محافظتي تعز والحديدة معاناة السفر خصوصاً المرضى منهم، مؤكداً أن الجهود التي تقودها السعودية أسهمت في عودة الحياة إلى كل المطارات اليمنية وهناك خطة وبدعم سعودي لتفعيل كافة المطارات وإعادة الحياة إلى كل المحافظات ورفع المعاناة عن الشعب اليمني.


وفيما يتعلق بالسياح العالقين في محافظة سقطرى، أوضح المصدر أنه ستصل اليوم آخر رحلة للسياح الأجانب في سقطرى ويكون بذلك قد تم إخراج نحو 600 سائح كانو متواجدين في الجزيرة.


في غضون ذلك، تواصل القوات الحكومية في عدن (قوات درع الوطن، والعمالقة، والأجهزة الأمنية) فرض تأمين كافة المؤسسات، وإجراء ترتيبات في المطار والموانئ والمرافق والبدء بإلغاء كافة الشعارات العنصرية التي تتعارض مع أهداف الدولة الجامعة لكل اليمنيين.


وأكدت مصادر أمنية وعسكرية لـ«عكاظ» إلغاء قرار حظر التجول في عدن بعد استقرار الأوضاع فيها، وعودة الحياة إلى طبيعتها وسط انتشار القوات الحكومية خصوصاً درع الوطن بالتنسيق مع قوات العمالقة في كافة الشوارع والأحياء وحماية المؤسسات.


وقال سكان محليون في عدن لـ«عكاظ»: «اليوم شعرنا بوجود الدولة رغم أننا عشنا سنوات بعد تحرير عدن، لقد أعادت وجود القوات وفرض الأمن الحياة من جديد بعد أسابيع من الرعب والخوف من القادم، معربين عن شكرهم للقيادة السعودية على هذه المواقف وانتزاع محافظتهم من الفوضى والعبث الذي كان يصنعه عيدروس الزبيدي ومجاميعه».


ويتواصل وصول قوات درع الوطن إلى عدن بينهم لواء الشرطة العسكرية والفرقة الأولى، واللواء الرابع، واللواء الخامس، كما من المتوقع وصول قوات أخرى في الساعات القادمة وانتشارها إلى جانب قوات العمالقة.