A responsible source in Yemenia Airlines revealed to "Okaz" arrangements to resume flights starting next week between Jeddah and several Yemeni airports, including Al-Mokha Airport in western Taiz and Socotra Airport.



The source said: "There will be two weekly flights to and from Socotra and Al-Mokha airports, as part of the arrangements to facilitate Yemenis' travel to their country and contribute to enhancing development and stability in the country, clarifying that the arrangements are ongoing for that."



The source indicated that Sayun Airport will start operating today by the Yemeni Civil Aviation and Meteorology Authority, after completing all technical works related to the rehabilitation of several airport facilities, ensuring operational readiness, and raising the level of safety and services provided to travelers and airlines, noting that the airport will receive international flights starting next week to Saudi Arabia and Cairo.



He pointed out that Al-Ghaydah Airport in Al-Mahrah will resume operations and will receive international and domestic flights, especially flights between Al-Mahrah and Socotra.



The source noted that Al-Mokha Airport will be opened for civilian flights for the first time, facilitating travel for the people of Taiz and Al-Hudaydah governorates, especially for those who are sick, confirming that the efforts led by Saudi Arabia have contributed to bringing life back to all Yemeni airports, and there is a plan, supported by Saudi Arabia, to activate all airports and restore life to all governorates and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.



Regarding the stranded tourists in Socotra governorate, the source clarified that the last flight for foreign tourists will arrive today in Socotra, thus evacuating about 600 tourists who were present on the island.



Meanwhile, government forces in Aden (National Shield Forces, Giants, and security agencies) continue to secure all institutions, make arrangements at the airport and ports, and begin to remove all racist slogans that contradict the goals of the state, which unites all Yemenis.



Security and military sources confirmed to "Okaz" the cancellation of the curfew in Aden after the situation stabilized, and life returned to normal amid the deployment of government forces, especially the National Shield in coordination with the Giants Forces in all streets and neighborhoods, protecting institutions.



Local residents in Aden told "Okaz": "Today we felt the presence of the state, even though we have lived for years after the liberation of Aden. The return of the forces and the enforcement of security have revived life again after weeks of terror and fear of what was to come, expressing their gratitude to the Saudi leadership for these positions and for rescuing their governorate from the chaos and disorder that was created by Aidarus al-Zoubaidi and his groups."



The arrival of National Shield Forces to Aden continues, including the Military Police Brigade, the First Division, the Fourth Brigade, and the Fifth Brigade, with the expectation of the arrival of other forces in the coming hours and their deployment alongside the Giants Forces.