في حادثة غريبة، عاشت أسرة في حي ألتادينا بلوس أنجلوس تجربة غير اعتيادية مع دب أسود ضخم يزن 550 رطلاً، قضى 37 يوماً مقيما في قبو أسفل المنزل، مشاركًا المساحة مع مالكه كين جونسون، ما حوّل حياته اليومية إلى كابوس حقيقي، ووصفه بأنه «رفيق لا يُحتمل» أفسد أجواء عيد الميلاد.

ودخلت رابطة الدببة على الخط لإخراج الحيوان، وهي مجموعة متخصصة في التعامل مع حالات الطوارئ للدببة في منطقة بحيرة تاهو، انتقلت إلى لوس أنجلوس بعد سماعها بمعاناة العائلة المقيمة في المنزل الذي احتله الدب. وقالت المؤسسة والمديرة التنفيذية للرابطة آن براينت إن الفريق استخدم كرات طلاء مملوءة بزيت نباتي لإبعاد الدب عن عشه، واستجاب الحيوان خلال 20 دقيقة فقط. وأضافت أن هذه الطريقة شائعة في عمليات إخراج بين 6 إلى 8 دببة يومياً.

وسرعان ما اتخذ كين جونسون خطوات وقائية لمنع عودة الدب إلى منزل عائلته، فغطى مساحة الزحف بطبقتين من الخشب الرقائقي وأكياس الرمل، كما وضعت الرابطة حصيرة كهربائية تعطي صدمة خفيفة عند الضغط عليها. ونجحت الخدعة بالفعل، إذ عاد الدب يوم الأربعاء، وعند لمس الحصيرة، هرب على الفور، بحسب وصف جونسون: «قلت يا إلهي! لقد لمس الحصيرة وفرّ إلى الظلام».

من جانبها، كانت إدارة الأسماك والحياة البرية في كاليفورنيا تحاول إخراج الدب لأكثر من شهر، باستخدام رذاذ الروائح وفخ مليء بالسردين والدجاج المقلي والروبيان وزبدة الفول السوداني والتفاح، لكنها أخفقت في النهاية، إذ وقع في الفخ دب آخر كان يتجول في الحي.