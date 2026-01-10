In a strange incident, a family in the Altadena neighborhood of Los Angeles had an unusual experience with a massive 550-pound black bear, which spent 37 days residing in the basement of their home, sharing the space with its owner, Ken Johnson, turning his daily life into a real nightmare, and he described it as an "unbearable companion" that ruined the Christmas atmosphere.

The Bear League stepped in to remove the animal, a group specialized in handling bear emergencies in the Lake Tahoe area, which moved to Los Angeles after hearing about the family's plight in the home occupied by the bear. Ann Bryant, the organization's executive director, stated that the team used paintballs filled with vegetable oil to drive the bear away from its den, and the animal responded in just 20 minutes. She added that this method is common in operations that remove between 6 to 8 bears daily.

Ken Johnson quickly took precautionary steps to prevent the bear from returning to his family's home, covering the crawl space with two layers of plywood and sandbags, and the league placed an electric mat that gives a mild shock when stepped on. The trick worked indeed, as the bear returned on Wednesday, and upon touching the mat, it immediately ran away, according to Johnson's description: "I said, 'Oh my God! It touched the mat and ran into the darkness.'

Meanwhile, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife had been trying to remove the bear for over a month, using scent spray and a trap filled with sardines, fried chicken, shrimp, peanut butter, and apples, but ultimately failed, as another bear wandering in the neighborhood got caught in the trap.