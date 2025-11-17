A court in Bangladesh today (Monday) sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death after convicting her of crimes against humanity during the uprising of 2024, concluding a trial that lasted for months.



The court found that Hasina ordered a violent crackdown on a student uprising that erupted last year.



Strengthening Security Measures



The interim government has strengthened security measures in the capital and other areas in preparation for the verdict against Hasina, who faces charges of committing "crimes against humanity" that resulted in the deaths of hundreds and ended her 15-year rule, according to the Associated Press.



Border guard and police forces were deployed in Dhaka and several other regions of the country, and Hasina's Awami League party called for a general strike in protest against the ruling, describing the court as "a sham."



Police reported that several homemade bombs exploded in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, on Sunday, increasing tensions ahead of the verdict.



In Absentia Trial



Hasina (78 years old) was tried in absentia on charges of crimes against humanity, as she is suspected of having ordered a crackdown on student protests in mid-2024, which led to casualties. Sheikh Hasina denies any wrongdoing and has been in India since fleeing there after being ousted in August of last year.



Local media reported that the police commissioner of the capital instructed security forces to shoot anyone involved in setting fires or actions that could cause death by throwing homemade bombs.



Rapid Response Battalion



Security measures have been tightened throughout the capital and in Jobaigang, Hasina's ancestral home and the stronghold of her party, as well as in two neighboring areas, with border guard personnel deployed to support local authorities.



Police teams and the rapid response battalion were stationed around key government buildings and major intersections, resulting in an unusual calm in parts of the capital.



In the days leading up to the verdict, authorities recorded more than 30 explosions from homemade bombs and set fire to dozens of buses in Dhaka and other areas.



Arrest of Awami Activists



Authorities have arrested dozens of Awami League activists in recent days on suspicion of involvement in bombings and acts of vandalism.



Since the fall of Hasina's government, there has been a sense of optimism in Bangladesh, as a transitional government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been formed, pledging comprehensive democratic reforms and the pursuit of justice.