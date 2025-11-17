قضت محكمة في بنغلاديش، اليوم (الإثنين)، بالإعدام على رئيسة الوزراء السابقة الشيخة حسينة، بعد إدانتها بتهم ارتكاب جرائم ضد الإنسانية خلال انتفاضة عام 2024، مختتمة بذلك محاكمة استمرت لأشهر.


وخلصت المحكمة إلى أن حسينة أصدرت أوامر بقمع عنيف لانتفاضة طلابية اندلعت العام الماضي.


تعزيز الإجراءات الأمنية


وكانت الحكومة المؤقتة، عززت الإجراءات الأمنية في العاصمة وغيرها من المناطق، استعداداً لصدور الحكم على حسينة التي تواجه اتهامات بارتكاب «جرائم ضد الإنسانية» أودت بحياة المئات وأنهت حكمها الذي دام 15 عاماً، حسبما أفادت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس».


ونُشرت قوات حرس الحدود شبه العسكرية والشرطة في دكا ومناطق أخرى عدة من البلاد، ودعا حزب «رابطة عوامي» بزعامة حسينة إلى إغلاق عام احتجاجاً على الحكم، فيما وصف المحكمة بأنها «صورية».


وقالت الشرطة إن قنابل عدة بدائية الصنع انفجرت في داكا عاصمة بنغلاديش، الأحد، ما زاد من حدة التوتر قبل صدور الحكم.

متظاهرون يوقفون سيارة إسعاف.


محاكمة غيابيا


وجرت محاكمة حسينة (78 عاماً) غيابياً بتهمة ارتكاب جرائم ضد الإنسانية، إذ يشتبه في أنها أمرت بشن حملة قمع ضد الاحتجاجات الطلابية في منتصف 2024، أدت إلى سقوط ضحايا. وتنفي الشيخة حسينة ارتكاب أي مخالفات وهي في الهند منذ فرارها إلى هناك بعد الإطاحة بها في أغسطس العام الماضي.


وأفادت وسائل إعلام محلية بأن مفوض شرطة العاصمة أصدر تعليمات لقوات الأمن بإطلاق النار على أي شخص يتورط في إشعال حرائق أو أفعال قد تسبب الموت بإلقاء قنابل بدائية.


كتيبة تدخل سريع


وتم تشديد الإجراءات الأمنية في أنحاء العاصمة وفي جوبالجانج، موطن أجداد حسينة ومعقل حزبها، وفي منطقتين مجاورتين مع نشر أفراد من حرس الحدود لتعزيز السلطات المحلية.


وتمركزت فرق الشرطة وكتيبة التدخل السريع حول المباني الحكومية الرئيسية والتقاطعات الرئيسية، ليسود الهدوء أجزاء من العاصمة على غير العادة.


وفي الأيام التي سبقت صدور الحكم، سجلت السلطات أكثر من 30 انفجاراً بقنابل بدائية الصنع وإضرام حرائق في عشرات الحافلات في داكا ومناطق أخرى.


القبض على نشطاء «عوامي»


وقبضت السلطات على العشرات من نشطاء حزب رابطة عوامي في الأيام الماضية للاشتباه بتورطهم في تفجيرات وأعمال تخريب.


ومنذ سقوط حكومة حسينة، سادت حالة من التفاؤل في بنغلاديش، إذ تم تشكيل حكومة انتقالية بقيادة الحائز على جائزة نوبل محمد يونس، تعهّدت بإصلاحات ديمقراطية شاملة، وتحقيق العدالة.