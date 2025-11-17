روسيا تكشف محفظة عملاقة لتصدير أسلحة للشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا

In a move that dramatically reflects the strengthening of Moscow's influence in the region, Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, announced that Russia possesses a massive portfolio of arms export contracts with countries in the Middle East and North Africa, valued at "tens of billions of dollars."

The Russian official's announcement came on the sidelines of the "Dubai Airshow 2025" international aerospace exhibition, where Shugayev confirmed that the total portfolio of global Russian military export orders currently ranges between $50 and $60 billion, with a special focus on strategic partnerships in the region.

Shugayev explained that Russia is engaged in intensive negotiations with representatives of Middle Eastern countries regarding the development and joint production of aerial equipment, including fifth-generation aircraft and modern air-to-air weapons, clarifying that "these partnerships are not just about sales, but about building joint defense industries that ensure autonomy and local maintenance."

He added that Russia provides integrated solutions that include training and technology transfer, making it a preferred partner amid increasing regional tensions.

New Russian Deals

This announcement comes in the context of remarkable recent deals, as Russia signed contracts worth $4.5 billion with 15 "friendly" countries in early 2025 alone, according to "Rosoboronexport," the agency responsible for military exports.

Among the most notable examples is a joint project with the United Arab Emirates to supply and maintain modern aerial equipment, in addition to 20 collaborative projects with 10 countries in the Middle East and North Africa to produce drones, precision munitions, light weapons, and armored vehicles.

Additional contracts in the field of air defense are also expected to be signed, such as the "Pantsir-SMDE" system designed to counter drone threats, which Russia showcased at the exhibition as a solution to modern threats.

Rising Demand for Russian Weapons

These developments come amid a rising regional demand for Russian weapons, which are characterized by their lower cost compared to Western alternatives and their efficiency in harsh conditions.

Russia has notably increased its arms exports to the Middle East and North Africa since the early 2010s, following a period of decline after the collapse of the Soviet Union. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the region accounted for about 30-40% of Russian arms exports in 2020-2024, with key countries such as Algeria being the largest importer, accounting for up to 19% of its military imports, along with Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

In 2024, the value of global Russian exports reached $13.75 billion, making Moscow the second largest globally after the United States, despite a 64% decline due to the war in Ukraine – but it has partially recovered by focusing on "friendly countries."