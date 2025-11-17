في خطوة تعكس تعزيزاً دراماتيكياً لنفوذ موسكو في المنطقة، أعلن مدير الهيئة الفدرالية الروسية للتعاون العسكري والتقني دميتري شوغاييف امتلاك روسيا محفظة عقود تصدير أسلحة هائلة مع دول الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا، تصل قيمتها إلى «عشرات المليارات من الدولارات».

وجاء إعلان المسؤول الروسي على هامش معرض «دبي إيرشو 2025» الدولي للطيران والفضاء، إذ أكد شوغايف أن إجمالي محفظة طلبات التصدير العسكري الروسية العالمية تراوح حالياً بين 50 و60 مليار دولار، مع تركيز خاص على الشراكات الاستراتيجية في المنطقة.

وأوضح شوغايف أن روسيا تجري مفاوضات مكثفة مع ممثلي دول الشرق الأوسط حول التطوير والإنتاج المشترك للمعدات الجوية، بما في ذلك طائرات الجيل الخامس وأسلحة جو-جو الحديثة، موضحاً أن «هذه الشراكات ليست مجرد بيع، بل بناء صناعات دفاعية مشتركة تضمن الاستقلالية والصيانة المحلية».

وأضاف أن روسيا تقدم حلولاً متكاملة تشمل تدريباً ونقل تكنولوجيا، مما يجعلها شريكاً مفضلاً في ظل التوترات الإقليمية المتزايدة.

صفقات روسية جديدة

يأتي هذا الإعلان في سياق صفقات حديثة مذهلة، إذ وقعت روسيا عقوداً بقيمة 4.5 مليار دولار مع 15 دولة «حليفة» في بداية 2025 وحدها، وفقاً لشركة «روس أوبورون إكسبورت»، المسؤولة عن التصدير العسكري.

ومن أبرز الأمثلة مشروع مشترك مع الإمارات العربية المتحدة لتوريد وصيانة معدات جوية حديثة، إضافة إلى 20 مشروعاً تعاونياً مع 10 دول في الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا لإنتاج طائرات دون طيار وذخائر دقيقة وأسلحة خفيفة ومركبات مدرعة.

كما يُتوقع توقيع عقود إضافية في مجال الدفاع الجوي، مثل نظام «بانتسير-إس إم دي-إي» المضاد للطائرات المسيرة، الذي عرضته روسيا في المعرض حلّاً للتهديدات الحديثة.

روسيا تكشف محفظة عملاقة لتصدير أسلحة للشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا

ارتفاع الطلب على السلاح الروسي

ويأتي هذه التطورات وسط ارتفاع الطلب الإقليمي على الأسلحة الروسية، التي تتميز بتكلفتها المنخفضة مقارنة بالبدائل الغربية، وكفاءتها في الظروف القاسية.

وبدأت روسيا في تعزيز تصدير أسلحتها إلى الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا بشكل ملحوظ منذ أوائل العقد الثاني من القرن الحادي والعشرين، بعد فترة تراجع عقب انهيار الاتحاد السوفيتي، ووفقاً لمعهد ستوكهولم الدولي لأبحاث السلام، كانت المنطقة تمثل نحو 30-40% من صادرات الأسلحة الروسية في 2020-2024، مع دول رئيسية مثل الجزائر أكبر مستورد، بنسبة تصل إلى 19% من وارداتها العسكرية، ومصر، والإمارات، والسعودية.

وفي 2024، بلغت قيمة الصادرات الروسية العالمية 13.75 مليار دولار، مما جعل موسكو الثانية عالمياً بعد الولايات المتحدة، رغم انخفاض بنسبة 64% بسبب الحرب في أوكرانيا – لكنها تعافت جزئياً عبر التركيز على «الدول الحليفة».