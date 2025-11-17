روسيا تكشف محفظة عملاقة لتصدير أسلحة للشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا

في خطوة تعكس تعزيزاً دراماتيكياً لنفوذ موسكو في المنطقة، أعلن مدير الهيئة الفدرالية الروسية للتعاون العسكري والتقني دميتري شوغاييف امتلاك روسيا محفظة عقود تصدير أسلحة هائلة مع دول الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا، تصل قيمتها إلى «عشرات المليارات من الدولارات».
وجاء إعلان المسؤول الروسي على هامش معرض «دبي إيرشو 2025» الدولي للطيران والفضاء، إذ أكد شوغايف أن إجمالي محفظة طلبات التصدير العسكري الروسية العالمية تراوح حالياً بين 50 و60 مليار دولار، مع تركيز خاص على الشراكات الاستراتيجية في المنطقة.
وأوضح شوغايف أن روسيا تجري مفاوضات مكثفة مع ممثلي دول الشرق الأوسط حول التطوير والإنتاج المشترك للمعدات الجوية، بما في ذلك طائرات الجيل الخامس وأسلحة جو-جو الحديثة، موضحاً أن «هذه الشراكات ليست مجرد بيع، بل بناء صناعات دفاعية مشتركة تضمن الاستقلالية والصيانة المحلية».
وأضاف أن روسيا تقدم حلولاً متكاملة تشمل تدريباً ونقل تكنولوجيا، مما يجعلها شريكاً مفضلاً في ظل التوترات الإقليمية المتزايدة.
صفقات روسية جديدة
يأتي هذا الإعلان في سياق صفقات حديثة مذهلة، إذ وقعت روسيا عقوداً بقيمة 4.5 مليار دولار مع 15 دولة «حليفة» في بداية 2025 وحدها، وفقاً لشركة «روس أوبورون إكسبورت»، المسؤولة عن التصدير العسكري.
ومن أبرز الأمثلة مشروع مشترك مع الإمارات العربية المتحدة لتوريد وصيانة معدات جوية حديثة، إضافة إلى 20 مشروعاً تعاونياً مع 10 دول في الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا لإنتاج طائرات دون طيار وذخائر دقيقة وأسلحة خفيفة ومركبات مدرعة.
كما يُتوقع توقيع عقود إضافية في مجال الدفاع الجوي، مثل نظام «بانتسير-إس إم دي-إي» المضاد للطائرات المسيرة، الذي عرضته روسيا في المعرض حلّاً للتهديدات الحديثة.
ارتفاع الطلب على السلاح الروسي
ويأتي هذه التطورات وسط ارتفاع الطلب الإقليمي على الأسلحة الروسية، التي تتميز بتكلفتها المنخفضة مقارنة بالبدائل الغربية، وكفاءتها في الظروف القاسية.
وبدأت روسيا في تعزيز تصدير أسلحتها إلى الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا بشكل ملحوظ منذ أوائل العقد الثاني من القرن الحادي والعشرين، بعد فترة تراجع عقب انهيار الاتحاد السوفيتي، ووفقاً لمعهد ستوكهولم الدولي لأبحاث السلام، كانت المنطقة تمثل نحو 30-40% من صادرات الأسلحة الروسية في 2020-2024، مع دول رئيسية مثل الجزائر أكبر مستورد، بنسبة تصل إلى 19% من وارداتها العسكرية، ومصر، والإمارات، والسعودية.
وفي 2024، بلغت قيمة الصادرات الروسية العالمية 13.75 مليار دولار، مما جعل موسكو الثانية عالمياً بعد الولايات المتحدة، رغم انخفاض بنسبة 64% بسبب الحرب في أوكرانيا – لكنها تعافت جزئياً عبر التركيز على «الدول الحليفة».
In a move that dramatically reflects the strengthening of Moscow's influence in the region, Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, announced that Russia possesses a massive portfolio of arms export contracts with countries in the Middle East and North Africa, valued at "tens of billions of dollars."
The Russian official's announcement came on the sidelines of the "Dubai Airshow 2025" international aerospace exhibition, where Shugayev confirmed that the total portfolio of global Russian military export orders currently ranges between $50 and $60 billion, with a special focus on strategic partnerships in the region.
Shugayev explained that Russia is engaged in intensive negotiations with representatives of Middle Eastern countries regarding the development and joint production of aerial equipment, including fifth-generation aircraft and modern air-to-air weapons, clarifying that "these partnerships are not just about sales, but about building joint defense industries that ensure autonomy and local maintenance."
He added that Russia provides integrated solutions that include training and technology transfer, making it a preferred partner amid increasing regional tensions.
New Russian Deals
This announcement comes in the context of remarkable recent deals, as Russia signed contracts worth $4.5 billion with 15 "friendly" countries in early 2025 alone, according to "Rosoboronexport," the agency responsible for military exports.
Among the most notable examples is a joint project with the United Arab Emirates to supply and maintain modern aerial equipment, in addition to 20 collaborative projects with 10 countries in the Middle East and North Africa to produce drones, precision munitions, light weapons, and armored vehicles.
Additional contracts in the field of air defense are also expected to be signed, such as the "Pantsir-SMDE" system designed to counter drone threats, which Russia showcased at the exhibition as a solution to modern threats.
Rising Demand for Russian Weapons
These developments come amid a rising regional demand for Russian weapons, which are characterized by their lower cost compared to Western alternatives and their efficiency in harsh conditions.
Russia has notably increased its arms exports to the Middle East and North Africa since the early 2010s, following a period of decline after the collapse of the Soviet Union. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the region accounted for about 30-40% of Russian arms exports in 2020-2024, with key countries such as Algeria being the largest importer, accounting for up to 19% of its military imports, along with Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.
In 2024, the value of global Russian exports reached $13.75 billion, making Moscow the second largest globally after the United States, despite a 64% decline due to the war in Ukraine – but it has partially recovered by focusing on "friendly countries."