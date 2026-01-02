هل تخفي كدمات يدي ترمب قصة صحية؟ الرئيس الأمريكي يكشف الأسباب!

كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن أسباب الكدمات الظاهرة على يديه والتي أثارت تساؤلات جديدة حول صحته، وقال إنه يتناول جرعة أعلى من الأسبرين مما أوصى به أطباؤه.
وقال ترمب، البالغ من العمر 79 عامًا، في مقابلة نشرتها صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، الخميس، مُبررًا سبب تناوله جرعة أكبر: «يقولون إن الأسبرين يُساعد على سيولة الدم، وأنا لا أريد أن يتدفق دم كثيف عبر قلبي، أريد أن يتدفق دم رقيق وسليم عبر قلبي، هل هذا منطقي؟»، وأضاف: «أنا مُؤمن بالخرافات بعض الشيء»، مُشيرًا إلى أنه يتناول الأسبرين منذ 25 عامًا.
وتحدث ترمب في الحوار كثيراً حول صحته. وذكر طبيب ترمب الدكتور شون باربابيلا، أن الرئيس الأمريكي يتناول 325 ملليجرامًا من الأسبرين يوميًا. ووفقًا لمستشفى مايو كلينك، تتراوح الجرعة المنخفضة من الأسبرين، التي «تساعد في الوقاية من النوبات القلبية أو السكتات الدماغية»، بين 75 و100 ملليجرام، ويُوصى عادةً بجرعة 81 ملليجرامًا.
الأسبرين يمنع تكون الجلطات
وتشير مايو كلينك أيضًا إلى أن الجرعة اليومية من الأسبرين تتراوح عادةً بين 75 و325 ملليجرامًا.
ويساعد الأسبرين على تمييع الدم، ما قد يمنع تكون الجلطات، ولكنه ينطوي أيضًا على خطر النزيف المفرط.
وفي السنوات الأخيرة، توقفت الإرشادات الطبية عن التوصية بتناول الأسبرين يوميًا للعديد من البالغين نظرًا لأن المخاطر تفوق الفوائد، بل إن بعضها يقترح إيقاف العلاج بالأسبرين تمامًا عندما يبلغ المرضى السبعين من العمر.
وخلال سلسلة من الفعاليات التي جرت الأسبوع الماضي، ظهر ترمب - الذي أصبح العام الماضي أكبر رئيس يؤدي اليمين الدستورية - بكدمات خفيفة أو تغير في لون ظهر يده اليسرى، بالإضافة إلى الكدمة الأكثر وضوحًا على يده اليمنى والتي ظلت ظاهرة لعدة أشهر.
وسبق أن أوضح البيت الأبيض أن الكدمات على يده اليمنى ناتجة عن المصافحة المتكررة، إلى جانب تناوله الأسبرين بانتظام، ما قد يزيد من شيوع هذا التغير في اللون.
حالة ترمب لاتدعو للقلق
وأكد خبراء طبيون أنه لا يوجد ما يدعو للقلق، إلا أن الكدمات أثارت تساؤلات حول تردد البيت الأبيض في مزيد من الشفافية بشأن صحة الرئيس الأمريكي.
وفي المقابلة، ناقش ترمب أيضًا فحصًا خضع له في أكتوبر، والذي وصفه سابقًا للصحفيين بأنه تصوير بالرنين المغناطيسي، وحينها، لم يُدلِ بتفاصيل كثيرة حول الإجراء أو ما كان الأطباء يسعون لفحصه، مُشيرًا للصحفيين إلى ضرورة سؤال أطبائه.
وعندما سألته صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن الفحص، قال ترمب إنه لم يكن تصويرًا بالرنين المغناطيسي، بل كان تصويرًا مقطعيًا. وأوضح باربابيلا للصحيفة أنه أُجري «للتأكد من عدم وجود أي مشاكل في القلب والأوعية الدموية».
وفي الشهر الماضي، أصدر باربابيلا مذكرةً ذكر فيها أن التصوير الطبي الذي أُجري في أكتوبر كان للجهازين القلبي الوعائي والبطني لترمب، وأن نتائجهما كانت «طبيعية تمامًا».
وتطرق ترمب أيضًا إلى الخطوات التي اتخذها لعلاج حالات أخرى، بما في ذلك تورم في أسفل ساقيه، والذي أعلن البيت الأبيض في يوليو، أنه ناجم عن قصور وريدي مزمن، وهي حالة شائعة لدى كبار السن.
وأوضح ترمب أنه جرب جوارب ضاغطة لكنه «لم يُعجب بها»، كما أشار إلى أنه غير مهتم بممارسة الرياضة بانتظام، وقال: «أنا ببساطة لا أحبها. إنها مملة. المشي أو الجري على جهاز المشي لساعات طويلة كما يفعل البعض، ليس هذا ما يناسبني».
غفوة في المناسبات العامة
كما سألته صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن ظهوره وكأنه يغفو في مناسبات عامة أخيرًا، وعن جلسة استماع، دافع ترمب عن نفسه في كلا الأمرين، فخلال اجتماع لمجلس الوزراء الشهر الماضي، أغمض ترمب عينيه لعدة ثوانٍ في كل مرة.
وبالمثل، خلال فعالية أقيمت في السادس من نوفمبر في المكتب البيضاوي، بدا وكأنه يغمض عينيه أو يكافح لإبقائهما مفتوحتين، لكن ترمب أخبر الصحيفة أنه لم ينم في الواقع.
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed the reasons behind the visible bruises on his hands, which raised new questions about his health, stating that he takes a higher dose of aspirin than what his doctors recommended.
Trump, who is 79 years old, explained in an interview published by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday why he takes a larger dose: "They say that aspirin helps with blood thinning, and I don't want thick blood flowing through my heart; I want thin and healthy blood flowing through my heart. Does that make sense?" He added, "I believe in superstitions a little," noting that he has been taking aspirin for 25 years.
In the interview, Trump spoke extensively about his health. Trump's doctor, Dr. Sean Barbabella, mentioned that the U.S. president takes 325 milligrams of aspirin daily. According to the Mayo Clinic, the low dose of aspirin, which "helps prevent heart attacks or strokes," ranges from 75 to 100 milligrams, with a typical recommendation of 81 milligrams.
Aspirin Prevents Clots
The Mayo Clinic also indicates that the daily aspirin dosage usually ranges from 75 to 325 milligrams.
Aspirin helps thin the blood, which may prevent clot formation, but it also carries the risk of excessive bleeding.
In recent years, medical guidelines have stopped recommending daily aspirin use for many adults, as the risks outweigh the benefits, with some even suggesting that patients stop aspirin therapy altogether when they reach seventy years of age.
During a series of events last week, Trump—who became the oldest president to take the oath of office last year—appeared with minor bruises or discoloration on the back of his left hand, in addition to the more noticeable bruise on his right hand that has been visible for several months.
The White House previously clarified that the bruises on his right hand are due to frequent handshakes, along with his regular aspirin intake, which may increase the likelihood of this discoloration.
Trump's Condition Is Not Worrisome
Medical experts confirmed that there is no cause for concern; however, the bruises raised questions about the White House's reluctance for more transparency regarding the U.S. president's health.
In the interview, Trump also discussed a test he underwent in October, which he previously described to reporters as an MRI. At that time, he did not provide many details about the procedure or what the doctors were looking to examine, indicating to reporters that they should ask his doctors.
When The Wall Street Journal asked him about the test, Trump said it was not an MRI but a CT scan. Barbabella explained to the newspaper that it was conducted "to ensure there are no issues with the cardiovascular system."
Last month, Barbabella issued a memo stating that the medical imaging conducted in October was for Trump's cardiovascular and abdominal systems, and that the results were "completely normal."
Trump also addressed the steps he has taken to treat other conditions, including swelling in his lower legs, which the White House announced in July was due to chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in older adults.
Trump explained that he tried compression socks but "didn't like them," and noted that he is not interested in exercising regularly, saying: "I just don't like it. It's boring. Walking or running on a treadmill for long hours like some do, that's not for me."
Napping at Public Events
The Wall Street Journal also asked him about his recent appearances where he seemed to doze off at public events, and regarding a hearing, Trump defended himself in both cases. During a Cabinet meeting last month, Trump closed his eyes for several seconds each time.
Similarly, during an event held on November 6 in the Oval Office, he appeared to be closing his eyes or struggling to keep them open, but Trump told the newspaper that he wasn't actually sleeping.