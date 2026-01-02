هل تخفي كدمات يدي ترمب قصة صحية؟ الرئيس الأمريكي يكشف الأسباب!

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed the reasons behind the visible bruises on his hands, which raised new questions about his health, stating that he takes a higher dose of aspirin than what his doctors recommended.

Trump, who is 79 years old, explained in an interview published by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday why he takes a larger dose: "They say that aspirin helps with blood thinning, and I don't want thick blood flowing through my heart; I want thin and healthy blood flowing through my heart. Does that make sense?" He added, "I believe in superstitions a little," noting that he has been taking aspirin for 25 years.

In the interview, Trump spoke extensively about his health. Trump's doctor, Dr. Sean Barbabella, mentioned that the U.S. president takes 325 milligrams of aspirin daily. According to the Mayo Clinic, the low dose of aspirin, which "helps prevent heart attacks or strokes," ranges from 75 to 100 milligrams, with a typical recommendation of 81 milligrams.

Aspirin Prevents Clots

The Mayo Clinic also indicates that the daily aspirin dosage usually ranges from 75 to 325 milligrams.

Aspirin helps thin the blood, which may prevent clot formation, but it also carries the risk of excessive bleeding.

In recent years, medical guidelines have stopped recommending daily aspirin use for many adults, as the risks outweigh the benefits, with some even suggesting that patients stop aspirin therapy altogether when they reach seventy years of age.

During a series of events last week, Trump—who became the oldest president to take the oath of office last year—appeared with minor bruises or discoloration on the back of his left hand, in addition to the more noticeable bruise on his right hand that has been visible for several months.

The White House previously clarified that the bruises on his right hand are due to frequent handshakes, along with his regular aspirin intake, which may increase the likelihood of this discoloration.

Trump's Condition Is Not Worrisome

Medical experts confirmed that there is no cause for concern; however, the bruises raised questions about the White House's reluctance for more transparency regarding the U.S. president's health.

In the interview, Trump also discussed a test he underwent in October, which he previously described to reporters as an MRI. At that time, he did not provide many details about the procedure or what the doctors were looking to examine, indicating to reporters that they should ask his doctors.

When The Wall Street Journal asked him about the test, Trump said it was not an MRI but a CT scan. Barbabella explained to the newspaper that it was conducted "to ensure there are no issues with the cardiovascular system."

Last month, Barbabella issued a memo stating that the medical imaging conducted in October was for Trump's cardiovascular and abdominal systems, and that the results were "completely normal."

Trump also addressed the steps he has taken to treat other conditions, including swelling in his lower legs, which the White House announced in July was due to chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in older adults.

Trump explained that he tried compression socks but "didn't like them," and noted that he is not interested in exercising regularly, saying: "I just don't like it. It's boring. Walking or running on a treadmill for long hours like some do, that's not for me."

Napping at Public Events

The Wall Street Journal also asked him about his recent appearances where he seemed to doze off at public events, and regarding a hearing, Trump defended himself in both cases. During a Cabinet meeting last month, Trump closed his eyes for several seconds each time.

Similarly, during an event held on November 6 in the Oval Office, he appeared to be closing his eyes or struggling to keep them open, but Trump told the newspaper that he wasn't actually sleeping.