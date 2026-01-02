كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن أسباب الكدمات الظاهرة على يديه والتي أثارت تساؤلات جديدة حول صحته، وقال إنه يتناول جرعة أعلى من الأسبرين مما أوصى به أطباؤه.

وقال ترمب، البالغ من العمر 79 عامًا، في مقابلة نشرتها صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، الخميس، مُبررًا سبب تناوله جرعة أكبر: «يقولون إن الأسبرين يُساعد على سيولة الدم، وأنا لا أريد أن يتدفق دم كثيف عبر قلبي، أريد أن يتدفق دم رقيق وسليم عبر قلبي، هل هذا منطقي؟»، وأضاف: «أنا مُؤمن بالخرافات بعض الشيء»، مُشيرًا إلى أنه يتناول الأسبرين منذ 25 عامًا.

وتحدث ترمب في الحوار كثيراً حول صحته. وذكر طبيب ترمب الدكتور شون باربابيلا، أن الرئيس الأمريكي يتناول 325 ملليجرامًا من الأسبرين يوميًا. ووفقًا لمستشفى مايو كلينك، تتراوح الجرعة المنخفضة من الأسبرين، التي «تساعد في الوقاية من النوبات القلبية أو السكتات الدماغية»، بين 75 و100 ملليجرام، ويُوصى عادةً بجرعة 81 ملليجرامًا.

الأسبرين يمنع تكون الجلطات

وتشير مايو كلينك أيضًا إلى أن الجرعة اليومية من الأسبرين تتراوح عادةً بين 75 و325 ملليجرامًا.

ويساعد الأسبرين على تمييع الدم، ما قد يمنع تكون الجلطات، ولكنه ينطوي أيضًا على خطر النزيف المفرط.

وفي السنوات الأخيرة، توقفت الإرشادات الطبية عن التوصية بتناول الأسبرين يوميًا للعديد من البالغين نظرًا لأن المخاطر تفوق الفوائد، بل إن بعضها يقترح إيقاف العلاج بالأسبرين تمامًا عندما يبلغ المرضى السبعين من العمر.

وخلال سلسلة من الفعاليات التي جرت الأسبوع الماضي، ظهر ترمب - الذي أصبح العام الماضي أكبر رئيس يؤدي اليمين الدستورية - بكدمات خفيفة أو تغير في لون ظهر يده اليسرى، بالإضافة إلى الكدمة الأكثر وضوحًا على يده اليمنى والتي ظلت ظاهرة لعدة أشهر.

وسبق أن أوضح البيت الأبيض أن الكدمات على يده اليمنى ناتجة عن المصافحة المتكررة، إلى جانب تناوله الأسبرين بانتظام، ما قد يزيد من شيوع هذا التغير في اللون.

هل تخفي كدمات يدي ترمب قصة صحية؟ الرئيس الأمريكي يكشف الأسباب!

حالة ترمب لاتدعو للقلق

وأكد خبراء طبيون أنه لا يوجد ما يدعو للقلق، إلا أن الكدمات أثارت تساؤلات حول تردد البيت الأبيض في مزيد من الشفافية بشأن صحة الرئيس الأمريكي.

وفي المقابلة، ناقش ترمب أيضًا فحصًا خضع له في أكتوبر، والذي وصفه سابقًا للصحفيين بأنه تصوير بالرنين المغناطيسي، وحينها، لم يُدلِ بتفاصيل كثيرة حول الإجراء أو ما كان الأطباء يسعون لفحصه، مُشيرًا للصحفيين إلى ضرورة سؤال أطبائه.

وعندما سألته صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن الفحص، قال ترمب إنه لم يكن تصويرًا بالرنين المغناطيسي، بل كان تصويرًا مقطعيًا. وأوضح باربابيلا للصحيفة أنه أُجري «للتأكد من عدم وجود أي مشاكل في القلب والأوعية الدموية».

وفي الشهر الماضي، أصدر باربابيلا مذكرةً ذكر فيها أن التصوير الطبي الذي أُجري في أكتوبر كان للجهازين القلبي الوعائي والبطني لترمب، وأن نتائجهما كانت «طبيعية تمامًا».

وتطرق ترمب أيضًا إلى الخطوات التي اتخذها لعلاج حالات أخرى، بما في ذلك تورم في أسفل ساقيه، والذي أعلن البيت الأبيض في يوليو، أنه ناجم عن قصور وريدي مزمن، وهي حالة شائعة لدى كبار السن.

وأوضح ترمب أنه جرب جوارب ضاغطة لكنه «لم يُعجب بها»، كما أشار إلى أنه غير مهتم بممارسة الرياضة بانتظام، وقال: «أنا ببساطة لا أحبها. إنها مملة. المشي أو الجري على جهاز المشي لساعات طويلة كما يفعل البعض، ليس هذا ما يناسبني».

غفوة في المناسبات العامة

كما سألته صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن ظهوره وكأنه يغفو في مناسبات عامة أخيرًا، وعن جلسة استماع، دافع ترمب عن نفسه في كلا الأمرين، فخلال اجتماع لمجلس الوزراء الشهر الماضي، أغمض ترمب عينيه لعدة ثوانٍ في كل مرة.

وبالمثل، خلال فعالية أقيمت في السادس من نوفمبر في المكتب البيضاوي، بدا وكأنه يغمض عينيه أو يكافح لإبقائهما مفتوحتين، لكن ترمب أخبر الصحيفة أنه لم ينم في الواقع.