دون الشباب اسمه بأحرف من ذهب في سجل البطولات الخليجية، بعدما حقق أكبر نتيجة في تاريخ مشاركاته الخليجية، إثر تغلبه على تضامن حضرموت بنتيجة عريضة بلغت 13 هدفاً دون رد، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب النادي ضمن منافسات المجموعة الثانية من بطولة دوري أبطال الخليج، وسُجلت كأكبر حصيلة تهديفية بالبطولة منذ انطلاقتها بالكويت ١٩٨٢، في ليلة كروية استثنائية أعادت للأذهان أمجاد الليوث وهيمنتهم التاريخية، وتعاقب على تسجيل أهداف الشباب، الإنجليزي جوش براونهيل «هاتريك» في الدقائق (4 و13 و43 من ركلة جزاء) والبلجيكي يانيك كاراسكو «هاتريك» في الدقائق (11 و19 و32) والمغربي عبدالرزاق حمدالله «هاتريك» مرتين في الدقائق (34 و58 و62 و65 و68 و89) والأردني علي العزايزة في الدقيقة (76)، وبهذه النتيجة بلغ الشباب نصف نهائي المسابقة.