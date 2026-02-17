The youth team has etched its name in golden letters in the record of Gulf championships, after achieving the largest result in the history of its Gulf participations, by defeating Tadamun Hadramout with a wide margin of 13 goals to none, in the match that took place at the club's stadium as part of the second group of the Gulf Champions League. This was recorded as the highest scoring tally in the tournament since its inception in Kuwait in 1982, in an exceptional football night that brought back memories of the lions' glory and their historical dominance. The goals for the youth team were scored by English player Josh Brownhill with a "hat-trick" in the minutes (4, 13, and 43 from a penalty), Belgian Yannick Carrasco with a "hat-trick" in the minutes (11, 19, and 32), Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah with two "hat-tricks" in the minutes (34, 58, 62, 65, 68, and 89), and Jordanian Ali Al-Azayzeh in the minute (76). With this result, the youth team reached the semi-finals of the competition.