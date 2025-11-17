وسط خلافات بين واشنطن وتل أبيب حول مشروع القرار الأمريكي الخاص بتشكيل القوة الدولية في قطاع غزة، يصوّت مجلس الأمن الدولي، اليوم (الإثنين) على هذا المشروع الذي يتضمن 11 بنداً.


مشروع القوة الدولية


أعدت الولايات المتحدة مشروع القرار الخاص بالقوة الدولية المؤلف من 11 فقرة، استناداً إلى خطة الرئيس دونالد ترمب المكونة من 20 بنداً لوقف الحرب في غزة، ويفترض بهذه القوة أن تحل محل الجيش الإسرائيلي فور دخولها القطاع المنكوب.


ونصّ مشروع القرار على السماح بنشر قوة استقرار دولية في القطاع الفلسطيني، وعلى منح «لجنة سلام» يفترض أن يترأسها ترمب تفويضاً بإدارة غزة مؤقتاً حتى نهاية ديسمبر 2027.


وتضمن تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار، وشدد البند الأول على ضرورة الحفاظ على الاتفاق من قبل الدول الموقّعة عليه.


إقامة دولة فلسطينية


وتضمّن البند الثاني تعديلاً لافتاً، إذ نصّ على أنه بعد انتهاء عملية الإصلاح داخل السلطة الفلسطينية والتقدّم في إعادة تطوير غزة، قد تتوافر الشروط اللازمة لبلورة مسار موثوق نحو تقرير المصير الفلسطيني وقيام دولة فلسطينية.


وأفاد بأن واشنطن ستنشئ مسار حوار بين إسرائيل والفلسطينيين للاتفاق على أفق سياسي يضمن التعايش السلمي والمزدهر. وشهد هذا البند تعديلاً آخر، إذ جرى التأكيد على أن مجلس السلام سيكون بمثابة إدارة انتقالية، وليس حكومة انتقالية.


المنظمات الإنسانية


وحذفت من البند الثالث الفقرة التي كانت تنص على أن أي منظمة يثبت إساءة استخدامها للمساعدات تعتبر غير مؤهلة لتقديم أي دعم مستقبلي أو مستمر. وأضيفت كلمة انتقالية في وصف السلطة المشرفة، إذ نصت المسودة على أن الكيانات التشغيلية للقطاع ستعمل تحت سلطة وإشراف مجلس السلام الانتقالي، على أن يتم تمويلها من خلال المساهمات الطوعية من المانحين وآليات التمويل التابعة لمجلس السلام والحكومات.


انسحاب قوات الاحتلال


وجرى إدخال تعديلات على البند السابع الذي يتعلق بالانسحاب الإسرائيلي من غزة، بحيث أشار إلى أن الانسحاب سيبدأ مع تحقيق القوة الدولية السيطرة والاستقرار. بعدما نص سابقاً على أن «القوات الإسرائيلية ستنسحب وفق معايير ومراحل وجداول زمنية مرتبطة بعملية نزع السلاح، يجري الاتفاق عليها بين الجيش الإسرائيلي والقوة الدولية والضامنين والولايات المتحدة، مع الإبقاء على وجود أمني محيط إلى حين التأكد من زوال أي تهديد إرهابي متجدد».


تمرير المشروع الأمريكي


واعتبرت «صحيفة يديعوت أحرونوت» أن المقترح الأمريكي الجديد يتضمن بنوداً «غير مواتية لإسرائيل»، مثل الحديث عن مسار للدولة الفلسطينية، وبند يحرمها من حق الاعتراض على الدول التي سترسل قوات حفظ السلام،. وقال مسؤول أمني إسرائيلي: «لن ننسحب من غزة قبل أن نتأكد أن لا بندقية واحدة يمكن أن تُوجَّه مجدداً نحو إسرائيل».


يذكر أن تمرير المشروع يتطلب الحصول على تأييد 9 أصوات وعدم استخدام أي من الأعضاء الدائمين في مجلس الأمن (روسيا، الصين، فرنسا، بريطانيا والولايات المتحدة) حق النقض «الفيتو». ومن شأن قرار مجلس الأمن أن يمثل فعلياً انتقالاً للمرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق المدعوم من الولايات المتحدة، الذي تم التوصل إليه في أكتوبر الماضي، وأدى إلى وقف إطلاق النار بعد عامين من الحرب.