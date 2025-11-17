Amid disagreements between Washington and Tel Aviv regarding the American draft resolution for the formation of an international force in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations Security Council will vote today (Monday) on this draft, which includes 11 items.



The International Force Project



The United States has prepared the draft resolution for the international force, consisting of 11 paragraphs, based on President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza. This force is supposed to replace the Israeli army as soon as it enters the devastated territory.



The draft resolution stipulates the deployment of an international stabilization force in the Palestinian territory and grants a "Peace Committee," which is expected to be chaired by Trump, a mandate to temporarily manage Gaza until the end of December 2027.



It includes the establishment of a ceasefire and emphasizes in the first item the necessity for the signing countries to maintain the agreement.



Establishment of a Palestinian State



The second item includes a notable amendment, stating that after the reform process within the Palestinian Authority and progress in the redevelopment of Gaza, the necessary conditions may be met to formulate a reliable path towards Palestinian self-determination and the establishment of a Palestinian state.



It indicated that Washington will create a dialogue pathway between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon that ensures peaceful and prosperous coexistence. This item saw another amendment, emphasizing that the Peace Council will act as a transitional administration, not a transitional government.



Humanitarian Organizations



The third item saw the removal of the paragraph that stated any organization proven to have misused aid would be deemed ineligible to provide any future or ongoing support. The term "transitional" was added in describing the supervising authority, as the draft stipulates that the operational entities in the sector will work under the authority and oversight of the transitional Peace Council, to be funded through voluntary contributions from donors and funding mechanisms associated with the Peace Council and governments.



Withdrawal of Occupation Forces



Amendments were made to the seventh item concerning the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, indicating that the withdrawal will begin once the international force achieves control and stability. Previously, it stated that "Israeli forces will withdraw according to criteria, phases, and timelines related to the disarmament process, agreed upon between the Israeli army, the international force, the guarantors, and the United States, while maintaining a surrounding security presence until it is confirmed that any renewed terrorist threat has been eliminated."



Passing the American Project



The "Yedioth Ahronoth" newspaper considered that the new American proposal includes "unfavorable terms for Israel," such as discussing a path for the Palestinian state and a clause that deprives it of the right to object to the countries that will send peacekeeping forces. An Israeli security official stated, "We will not withdraw from Gaza until we are sure that not a single gun can be directed again towards Israel."



It is noted that passing the project requires obtaining 9 votes in favor and not having any of the permanent members of the Security Council (Russia, China, France, Britain, and the United States) use their veto power. A Security Council decision would effectively represent a transition to the second phase of the U.S.-backed agreement reached last October, which led to a ceasefire after two years of war.