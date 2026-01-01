تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، اليوم، من أمير دولة قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين وسبل تعزيزها وتنميتها، إضافة إلى بحث تطورات الأحداث الإقليمية والدولية.