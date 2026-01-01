تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، اليوم، من أمير دولة قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين وسبل تعزيزها وتنميتها، إضافة إلى بحث تطورات الأحداث الإقليمية والدولية.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call today from the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
During the call, they reviewed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to discussing developments in regional and international events.