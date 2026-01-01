في إطار دعمه المستمر لتعزيز التنمية في شتى المحافظات اليمنية، يقدم البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن مشاريع ومبادرات تنموية في محافظة «أبين»، تعكس ملامح التنمية المستدامة، من الصحة والتعليم إلى المياه والزراعة والثروة السمكية والبرامج التنموية، لتحسين مستوى الخدمات الأساسية ورفع كفاءة البنى التحتية، وإيجاد فرص العمل، وإحداث أثر تنموي مستدام في المحافظة وفي أنحاء اليمن.

وتغطّي التدخلات التنموية قطاع المياه عبر مشاريع استخدام الطاقة المتجددة للإسهام في الأمن المائي، من بينها مشروع استخدام الطاقة المتجددة في مديرية أحور، ومشروع استخدام الطاقة المتجددة في مديرية خنفر، ومشروع استخدام الطاقة المتجددة في مديرية زنجبار، ومشروع استخدام الطاقة المتجددة في مديرية لودر، بما يسهم في تحسين استمرارية توافر المياه للمستفيدين في هذه المديريات، إلى جانب مشروع تعزيز خدمات نقل مياه الشرب لتوفير المياه النظيفة والآمنة للسكان، وتخفيف الجهد على الأسر، وتعزيز قدرة المستفيدين على تلبية الاحتياجات اليومية من المياه.

وفي قطاع التعليم، نفذ البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن مشروع إنشاء وتجهيز مدرسة علوي النموذجية، التي تمثل إضافة نوعية للبنية التحتية التعليمية في المحافظة، حيث جاء بناء وتجهيز المدرسة النموذجية في مدينة جعار مركز مديرية خنفر أكبر المدن كثافة سكانية على مستوى محافظة أبين مع مدينة لودر، نظرًا للكثافة الطلابية في مدينة جعار، وذلك دعمًا لفرص التعليم والتعلم، كما جاءت ضمن مشاريع ومبادرات البرنامج في قطاع التعليم التي أسهمت في دعم التعليم بمختلف مستوياته: العام والعالي والتدريب الفني والمهني، في 11 محافظة يمنية شملت: تعز، عدن، سقطرى، المهرة، مأرب، حضرموت، حجة، لحج، أبين، شبوة، الضالع.

ويبرز في القطاع الصحي، مشروع إنشاء مستشفى ريفي بمديرية سباح؛ بهدف تقديم خدمات صحية متكاملة لسكان المديرية والمناطق المجاورة، وتقريب الخدمة الصحية من السكان، وتخفيف الضغط على المستشفيات المركزية، وسيضم مرافق تشمل أقسام النساء والولادة ورعاية الأمومة والطفولة، وغرف التنويم والعمليات والطوارئ، وعيادات الباطنة والأسنان والأذن والأنف والحنجرة، وغرف الأشعة والمختبرات، وتجهيز المختبر والأشعة والتعقيم، وتوفير الأجهزة المخصصة للعمليات الجراحية، للإسهام في الارتقاء بخدمات الرعاية الصحية في محافظة أبين ومختلف المحافظات اليمنية.

ودعمت المشاريع والمبادرات التنموية الصحية في محافظة أبين الخدمات الطبية والإسعافية، بما يعزز قدرة القطاع الصحي على الاستجابة للاحتياجات الطارئة.

وفي إطار تعزيز الأمن الغذائي، نفذ البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن مشاريع باستخدام تقنيات الطاقة المتجددة لدعم القطاع الزراعي في مديريات أحور وخنفر وزنجبار ولودر، من خلال تشغيل أنظمة الري بالطاقة الشمسية، ما يسهم في تحسين الإنتاج الزراعي وزيادة دخل المزارعين، وبما يعزز من قدرة المجتمعات المحلية على تحقيق الأمن الغذائي.

كما قدم البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن مبادرة دعم سبل العيش والمعيشة، التي تستهدف تمكين الأسر اقتصاديًا وتحسين مصادر الدخل، وخلق فرص عمل مستدامة، بما يسهم في تعزيز الاستقرار الاقتصادي والاجتماعي في المحافظة.

وتأتي هذه المشاريع والمبادرات التنموية ضمن جهود البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن الرامية إلى تنفيذ تدخلات تنموية مستدامة تلبي الاحتياجات الأساسية، وتسهم في دعم مسار التنمية والإعمار، وتحسين مستوى الخدمات المقدمة للأشقاء اليمنيين.

يشار إلى أن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن قدم 268 مشروعًا ومبادرة تنموية بمختلف المحافظات اليمنية في 8 قطاعات أساسية وحيوية، وهي: التعليم، الصحة، المياه، الطاقة، النقل، الزراعة، الثروة السمكية، تنمية ودعم قدرات الحكومة اليمنية، والبرامج التنموية.