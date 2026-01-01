As part of its ongoing support to enhance development across various Yemeni governorates, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen is implementing developmental projects and initiatives in the governorate of "Abyan," reflecting the features of sustainable development, from health and education to water, agriculture, fisheries, and development programs, aimed at improving the level of basic services, enhancing infrastructure efficiency, creating job opportunities, and achieving sustainable developmental impact in the governorate and throughout Yemen.

The developmental interventions cover the water sector through renewable energy projects to contribute to water security, including the renewable energy project in the Ahwar district, the renewable energy project in the Khanfar district, the renewable energy project in the Zinjibar district, and the renewable energy project in the Lawdar district, which contribute to improving the continuity of water availability for beneficiaries in these districts, alongside a project to enhance drinking water transport services to provide clean and safe water for residents, reduce the burden on families, and enhance beneficiaries' ability to meet daily water needs.

In the education sector, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has implemented the project to establish and equip the Alawi Model School, which represents a qualitative addition to the educational infrastructure in the governorate. The construction and equipping of the model school in the city of Jaar, the center of the Khanfar district, which is the most densely populated city in Abyan governorate along with the city of Lawdar, was driven by the student density in Jaar, supporting educational and learning opportunities. This initiative is part of the program's projects and initiatives in the education sector, which have contributed to supporting education at various levels: general, higher, and technical and vocational training, in 11 Yemeni governorates including: Taiz, Aden, Socotra, Al-Mahrah, Marib, Hadramout, Hajjah, Lahij, Abyan, Shabwa, and Al-Dhale'e.

In the health sector, a project to establish a rural hospital in the Subah district stands out; aimed at providing comprehensive health services to the residents of the district and neighboring areas, bringing health services closer to the population, and alleviating pressure on central hospitals. The hospital will include facilities such as maternity and child care departments, inpatient rooms, operating rooms, emergency rooms, internal medicine clinics, dental clinics, ENT clinics, radiology rooms, and laboratories, as well as equipping the laboratory and radiology departments and sterilization, and providing equipment designated for surgical operations, contributing to the enhancement of healthcare services in Abyan governorate and various Yemeni governorates.

The health-related developmental projects and initiatives in Abyan governorate have supported medical and emergency services, enhancing the health sector's capacity to respond to urgent needs.

In the framework of enhancing food security, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has implemented projects using renewable energy technologies to support the agricultural sector in the districts of Ahwar, Khanfar, Zinjibar, and Lawdar, by operating solar-powered irrigation systems, which contributes to improving agricultural production and increasing farmers' income, thereby enhancing local communities' ability to achieve food security.

The Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has also launched an initiative to support livelihoods, aimed at economically empowering families, improving income sources, and creating sustainable job opportunities, contributing to enhancing economic and social stability in the governorate.

These developmental projects and initiatives are part of the efforts of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen aimed at implementing sustainable developmental interventions that meet basic needs, contribute to supporting the path of development and reconstruction, and improve the level of services provided to our Yemeni brothers.

It is noteworthy that the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has presented 268 developmental projects and initiatives across various Yemeni governorates in 8 essential and vital sectors, namely: education, health, water, energy, transportation, agriculture, fisheries, and the development and support of the Yemeni government's capabilities, along with developmental programs.