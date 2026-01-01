في إطار دعمه المستمر لتعزيز التنمية في شتى المحافظات اليمنية، يقدم البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن مشاريع ومبادرات تنموية في محافظة «أبين»، تعكس ملامح التنمية المستدامة، من الصحة والتعليم إلى المياه والزراعة والثروة السمكية والبرامج التنموية، لتحسين مستوى الخدمات الأساسية ورفع كفاءة البنى التحتية، وإيجاد فرص العمل، وإحداث أثر تنموي مستدام في المحافظة وفي أنحاء اليمن.
وتغطّي التدخلات التنموية قطاع المياه عبر مشاريع استخدام الطاقة المتجددة للإسهام في الأمن المائي، من بينها مشروع استخدام الطاقة المتجددة في مديرية أحور، ومشروع استخدام الطاقة المتجددة في مديرية خنفر، ومشروع استخدام الطاقة المتجددة في مديرية زنجبار، ومشروع استخدام الطاقة المتجددة في مديرية لودر، بما يسهم في تحسين استمرارية توافر المياه للمستفيدين في هذه المديريات، إلى جانب مشروع تعزيز خدمات نقل مياه الشرب لتوفير المياه النظيفة والآمنة للسكان، وتخفيف الجهد على الأسر، وتعزيز قدرة المستفيدين على تلبية الاحتياجات اليومية من المياه.
وفي قطاع التعليم، نفذ البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن مشروع إنشاء وتجهيز مدرسة علوي النموذجية، التي تمثل إضافة نوعية للبنية التحتية التعليمية في المحافظة، حيث جاء بناء وتجهيز المدرسة النموذجية في مدينة جعار مركز مديرية خنفر أكبر المدن كثافة سكانية على مستوى محافظة أبين مع مدينة لودر، نظرًا للكثافة الطلابية في مدينة جعار، وذلك دعمًا لفرص التعليم والتعلم، كما جاءت ضمن مشاريع ومبادرات البرنامج في قطاع التعليم التي أسهمت في دعم التعليم بمختلف مستوياته: العام والعالي والتدريب الفني والمهني، في 11 محافظة يمنية شملت: تعز، عدن، سقطرى، المهرة، مأرب، حضرموت، حجة، لحج، أبين، شبوة، الضالع.
ويبرز في القطاع الصحي، مشروع إنشاء مستشفى ريفي بمديرية سباح؛ بهدف تقديم خدمات صحية متكاملة لسكان المديرية والمناطق المجاورة، وتقريب الخدمة الصحية من السكان، وتخفيف الضغط على المستشفيات المركزية، وسيضم مرافق تشمل أقسام النساء والولادة ورعاية الأمومة والطفولة، وغرف التنويم والعمليات والطوارئ، وعيادات الباطنة والأسنان والأذن والأنف والحنجرة، وغرف الأشعة والمختبرات، وتجهيز المختبر والأشعة والتعقيم، وتوفير الأجهزة المخصصة للعمليات الجراحية، للإسهام في الارتقاء بخدمات الرعاية الصحية في محافظة أبين ومختلف المحافظات اليمنية.
ودعمت المشاريع والمبادرات التنموية الصحية في محافظة أبين الخدمات الطبية والإسعافية، بما يعزز قدرة القطاع الصحي على الاستجابة للاحتياجات الطارئة.
وفي إطار تعزيز الأمن الغذائي، نفذ البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن مشاريع باستخدام تقنيات الطاقة المتجددة لدعم القطاع الزراعي في مديريات أحور وخنفر وزنجبار ولودر، من خلال تشغيل أنظمة الري بالطاقة الشمسية، ما يسهم في تحسين الإنتاج الزراعي وزيادة دخل المزارعين، وبما يعزز من قدرة المجتمعات المحلية على تحقيق الأمن الغذائي.
كما قدم البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن مبادرة دعم سبل العيش والمعيشة، التي تستهدف تمكين الأسر اقتصاديًا وتحسين مصادر الدخل، وخلق فرص عمل مستدامة، بما يسهم في تعزيز الاستقرار الاقتصادي والاجتماعي في المحافظة.
وتأتي هذه المشاريع والمبادرات التنموية ضمن جهود البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن الرامية إلى تنفيذ تدخلات تنموية مستدامة تلبي الاحتياجات الأساسية، وتسهم في دعم مسار التنمية والإعمار، وتحسين مستوى الخدمات المقدمة للأشقاء اليمنيين.
يشار إلى أن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن قدم 268 مشروعًا ومبادرة تنموية بمختلف المحافظات اليمنية في 8 قطاعات أساسية وحيوية، وهي: التعليم، الصحة، المياه، الطاقة، النقل، الزراعة، الثروة السمكية، تنمية ودعم قدرات الحكومة اليمنية، والبرامج التنموية.
As part of its ongoing support to enhance development across various Yemeni governorates, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen is implementing developmental projects and initiatives in the governorate of "Abyan," reflecting the features of sustainable development, from health and education to water, agriculture, fisheries, and development programs, aimed at improving the level of basic services, enhancing infrastructure efficiency, creating job opportunities, and achieving sustainable developmental impact in the governorate and throughout Yemen.
The developmental interventions cover the water sector through renewable energy projects to contribute to water security, including the renewable energy project in the Ahwar district, the renewable energy project in the Khanfar district, the renewable energy project in the Zinjibar district, and the renewable energy project in the Lawdar district, which contribute to improving the continuity of water availability for beneficiaries in these districts, alongside a project to enhance drinking water transport services to provide clean and safe water for residents, reduce the burden on families, and enhance beneficiaries' ability to meet daily water needs.
In the education sector, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has implemented the project to establish and equip the Alawi Model School, which represents a qualitative addition to the educational infrastructure in the governorate. The construction and equipping of the model school in the city of Jaar, the center of the Khanfar district, which is the most densely populated city in Abyan governorate along with the city of Lawdar, was driven by the student density in Jaar, supporting educational and learning opportunities. This initiative is part of the program's projects and initiatives in the education sector, which have contributed to supporting education at various levels: general, higher, and technical and vocational training, in 11 Yemeni governorates including: Taiz, Aden, Socotra, Al-Mahrah, Marib, Hadramout, Hajjah, Lahij, Abyan, Shabwa, and Al-Dhale'e.
In the health sector, a project to establish a rural hospital in the Subah district stands out; aimed at providing comprehensive health services to the residents of the district and neighboring areas, bringing health services closer to the population, and alleviating pressure on central hospitals. The hospital will include facilities such as maternity and child care departments, inpatient rooms, operating rooms, emergency rooms, internal medicine clinics, dental clinics, ENT clinics, radiology rooms, and laboratories, as well as equipping the laboratory and radiology departments and sterilization, and providing equipment designated for surgical operations, contributing to the enhancement of healthcare services in Abyan governorate and various Yemeni governorates.
The health-related developmental projects and initiatives in Abyan governorate have supported medical and emergency services, enhancing the health sector's capacity to respond to urgent needs.
In the framework of enhancing food security, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has implemented projects using renewable energy technologies to support the agricultural sector in the districts of Ahwar, Khanfar, Zinjibar, and Lawdar, by operating solar-powered irrigation systems, which contributes to improving agricultural production and increasing farmers' income, thereby enhancing local communities' ability to achieve food security.
The Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has also launched an initiative to support livelihoods, aimed at economically empowering families, improving income sources, and creating sustainable job opportunities, contributing to enhancing economic and social stability in the governorate.
These developmental projects and initiatives are part of the efforts of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen aimed at implementing sustainable developmental interventions that meet basic needs, contribute to supporting the path of development and reconstruction, and improve the level of services provided to our Yemeni brothers.
It is noteworthy that the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has presented 268 developmental projects and initiatives across various Yemeni governorates in 8 essential and vital sectors, namely: education, health, water, energy, transportation, agriculture, fisheries, and the development and support of the Yemeni government's capabilities, along with developmental programs.