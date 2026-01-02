U.S. President Donald Trump has once again placed his health under the media microscope, denying any rumors about his suffering or succumbing to sleep during public events, and justifying the strange bruises on his right hand by his daily intake of aspirin.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump (79 years old) confirmed that his health is "excellent," expressing his displeasure with the media focus on his health condition. He added that he recently underwent a CT scan to ensure the health of his heart and blood vessels, denying that he had undergone an MRI as previously reported.

While dark bruises appear on his hand, often covered by a layer of makeup or bandages, Trump pointed out that some of them are the result of a funny incident when his hand collided with the ring of Attorney General Pam Bondi during a handshake. He confirmed that the other bruises are caused by the aspirin he takes daily to prevent blood clots.

Regarding the photos that showed signs of fatigue or him occasionally closing his eyes during public meetings, Trump denied any submission to sleep, considering it merely "natural moments of relaxation." He said with a wry smile, "I just close my eyes, it relaxes me."

Trump has long built part of his public image on his vitality and energy, whether through his continuous interaction with the media or his posts on social media, and even through AI-generated images depicting him as a superhero. Nevertheless, his repeated appearances with bruises and the ambiguity surrounding his health condition raise questions about the American president's ability to continue in public life at nearly 80 years old, compared to his predecessor Joe Biden, who left office at the age of 82.

Despite his known lifestyle, which includes fast food and little exercise, Trump continues to assert that he is in good health, and that any speculation about his weakness or illness is "greatly exaggerated."