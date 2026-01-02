وضع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب صحته تحت مجهر الإعلام من جديد، نافياً أي شائعات عن معاناته أو استسلامه للنوم خلال المناسبات العامة، ومبرراً ظهور كدمات غريبة على يده اليمنى بتناوله اليومي للأسبيرين.

وفي مقابلة مع صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، أكد ترمب (79 عاماً) أن صحته «ممتازة»، معبراً عن استيائه من التركيز الإعلامي على حالته الصحية. وأضاف أنه خضع مؤخراً لفحص بالأشعة المقطعية للتأكد من صحة قلبه وأوعيته الدموية، نافياً أن يكون قد أجرى فحص الرنين المغناطيسي كما ورد سابقاً.

وبينما تظهر على يده كدمات داكنة، غالباً ما تغطيها طبقة من المكياج أو ضمادات، لفت ترمب إلى أن بعضها ناجم عن حادثة طريفة، حين اصطدمت يده بخاتم وزيرة العدل بام بوندي أثناء مصافحة. وأكد أن الكدمات الأخرى سببها الأسبرين الذي يتناوله يومياً لتجنب تجلط الدم.

وعن الصور التي أظهرت عليه علامات إرهاق أو إغلاق العينين أحياناً في الاجتماعات العامة، نفى ترمب أي خضوع للنوم، واعتبر الأمر مجرد «لحظات استرخاء طبيعية». وقال بابتسامة ساخرة: «أغلق عيني فقط، هذا يريحني».

لطالما بنى ترمب جزءاً من صورته العامة على حيويته ونشاطه، سواءً عبر تفاعله المستمر مع الإعلام أو منشوراته على وسائل التواصل، وحتى عبر صور مولَّدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي تُظهره كبطل خارق. ومع ذلك، يثير ظهوره المتكرر بكدمات وغموض حول حالته الصحية تساؤلات حول قدرة الرئيس الأمريكي على الاستمرار في الحياة العامة في عمر يقارب 80 عاماً، مقارنة بسلفه جو بايدن الذي غادر منصبه عن عمر يناهز 82 عاماً.

وعلى الرغم من أسلوب حياته المعروف، الذي يتضمن تناول الوجبات السريعة وقلة ممارسة الرياضة، واصل ترمب التأكيد على أنه يتمتع بصحة جيدة، وأن أي تكهنات حول ضعفه أو مرضه «مبالغ فيها بشكل كبير».