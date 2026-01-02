فيما انطلقت العملية العسكرية السلمية في محافظة حضرموت لتسلم المعسكرات والمواقع العسكرية في المحافظة الواقعة شرق اليمن، دحض محافظ حضرموت سالم الخنبشي ادعاءات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي بأن قوات «درع الوطن» مزيج من الإخوان والقاعدة والحوثي، مؤكدا أنها مزاعم «مثيرة للسخرية»، وتظهر «نيته للتصعيد بدل حقن الدماء» وتسليم المواقع سلميا ..

وأعلن الخنبشي أن ضربات جوية استهدفت معتدين على قوات «درع الوطن» التي كانت تقدمت في وقت سابق اليوم من أجل تسلم المواقع.

ولفت المحافظ في تصريحات، اليوم (الجمعة)، إلى أن هجمات وكمائن استهدفت التحرك السلمي لقوات درع الوطن، ما استدعى توجيه ضربات جوية استهدفت القوات المهاجمة وعناصر الكمائن.

ووجه نداءً إلى أهالي حضرموت بعدم التعرض أو وضع كمائن لقوات درع الوطن في تحركها السلمي، مؤكداً أن قوات درع الوطن هي من أبناء اليمن، ولا علاقة لها بأي مكونات، ولا صحة لما يتداوله «الانتقالي» بأنها قوة إخوانية.

ولفت إلى أن القوات ستواصل تقدمها وتستلم كافة المعسكرات وتفرض الأمن بكامل المحافظة.

وانطلقت «قوات درع الوطن» اليوم (الجمعة) في عملية أطلق عليها «استلام المعسكرات».

وأكدت مصادر ميدانية لـ«عكاظ» أن قوات درع الوطن تسلمت كافة النقاط العسكرية المحيطة باللواء 37 بالخشعة في هذه اللحظات وفرار قائد اللواء الخامس مختار النوبي إلى سيئون.

من جهته، أكد مجلس حضرموت الوطني دعمه الكامل للسلطة المحلية بحضرموت بقيادة الخنبشي. وشدد في بيان على تأييده ودعمه للقوات العسكرية والأمنية الحضرمية، وثمن إجراءات «عملية استلام المعسكرات وملء الفراغ الأمني» في المحافظة.

ودعا المجلس أبناء حضرموت للاصطفاف والتكاتف للدفاع عن أمن محافظتهم.