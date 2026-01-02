فيما انطلقت العملية العسكرية السلمية في محافظة حضرموت لتسلم المعسكرات والمواقع العسكرية في المحافظة الواقعة شرق اليمن، دحض محافظ حضرموت سالم الخنبشي ادعاءات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي بأن قوات «درع الوطن» مزيج من الإخوان والقاعدة والحوثي، مؤكدا أنها مزاعم «مثيرة للسخرية»، وتظهر «نيته للتصعيد بدل حقن الدماء» وتسليم المواقع سلميا ..
وأعلن الخنبشي أن ضربات جوية استهدفت معتدين على قوات «درع الوطن» التي كانت تقدمت في وقت سابق اليوم من أجل تسلم المواقع.
ولفت المحافظ في تصريحات، اليوم (الجمعة)، إلى أن هجمات وكمائن استهدفت التحرك السلمي لقوات درع الوطن، ما استدعى توجيه ضربات جوية استهدفت القوات المهاجمة وعناصر الكمائن.
ووجه نداءً إلى أهالي حضرموت بعدم التعرض أو وضع كمائن لقوات درع الوطن في تحركها السلمي، مؤكداً أن قوات درع الوطن هي من أبناء اليمن، ولا علاقة لها بأي مكونات، ولا صحة لما يتداوله «الانتقالي» بأنها قوة إخوانية.
ولفت إلى أن القوات ستواصل تقدمها وتستلم كافة المعسكرات وتفرض الأمن بكامل المحافظة.
وانطلقت «قوات درع الوطن» اليوم (الجمعة) في عملية أطلق عليها «استلام المعسكرات».
وأكدت مصادر ميدانية لـ«عكاظ» أن قوات درع الوطن تسلمت كافة النقاط العسكرية المحيطة باللواء 37 بالخشعة في هذه اللحظات وفرار قائد اللواء الخامس مختار النوبي إلى سيئون.
من جهته، أكد مجلس حضرموت الوطني دعمه الكامل للسلطة المحلية بحضرموت بقيادة الخنبشي. وشدد في بيان على تأييده ودعمه للقوات العسكرية والأمنية الحضرمية، وثمن إجراءات «عملية استلام المعسكرات وملء الفراغ الأمني» في المحافظة.
ودعا المجلس أبناء حضرموت للاصطفاف والتكاتف للدفاع عن أمن محافظتهم.
As the peaceful military operation commenced in Hadhramaut Governorate to take over the camps and military sites in the province located in eastern Yemen, Hadhramaut Governor Salem Al-Khanbashi refuted the claims of the Southern Transitional Council that the "National Shield" forces are a mix of the Brotherhood, Al-Qaeda, and the Houthis, asserting that these allegations are "ridiculous" and demonstrate "an intention to escalate instead of stopping the bloodshed" and to hand over the sites peacefully..
Al-Khanbashi announced that airstrikes targeted aggressors against the "National Shield" forces, which had advanced earlier today to take over the sites.
The governor pointed out in statements today (Friday) that attacks and ambushes targeted the peaceful movement of the National Shield forces, which necessitated directing airstrikes against the attacking forces and ambush elements.
He called on the people of Hadhramaut not to confront or set ambushes for the National Shield forces during their peaceful movement, emphasizing that the National Shield forces are from the sons of Yemen and have no connection to any factions, and that the claims circulated by the "Transitional" that they are an Islamist force are unfounded.
He noted that the forces will continue their advance, take over all camps, and impose security throughout the governorate.
The "National Shield" forces launched today (Friday) an operation dubbed "Taking Over the Camps."
Field sources confirmed to "Okaz" that the National Shield forces have taken over all military points surrounding Brigade 37 in Al-Khasha'a at this moment, with the commander of the Fifth Brigade, Mukhtar Al-Nubi, fleeing to Sayoun.
For its part, the Hadhramaut National Council confirmed its full support for the local authority in Hadhramaut led by Al-Khanbashi. It emphasized in a statement its endorsement and support for the Hadhrami military and security forces, and praised the measures of the "Operation to Take Over the Camps and Fill the Security Void" in the province.
The council called on the people of Hadhramaut to unite and cooperate to defend the security of their governorate.