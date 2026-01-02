As the peaceful military operation commenced in Hadhramaut Governorate to take over the camps and military sites in the province located in eastern Yemen, Hadhramaut Governor Salem Al-Khanbashi refuted the claims of the Southern Transitional Council that the "National Shield" forces are a mix of the Brotherhood, Al-Qaeda, and the Houthis, asserting that these allegations are "ridiculous" and demonstrate "an intention to escalate instead of stopping the bloodshed" and to hand over the sites peacefully..

Al-Khanbashi announced that airstrikes targeted aggressors against the "National Shield" forces, which had advanced earlier today to take over the sites.

The governor pointed out in statements today (Friday) that attacks and ambushes targeted the peaceful movement of the National Shield forces, which necessitated directing airstrikes against the attacking forces and ambush elements.

He called on the people of Hadhramaut not to confront or set ambushes for the National Shield forces during their peaceful movement, emphasizing that the National Shield forces are from the sons of Yemen and have no connection to any factions, and that the claims circulated by the "Transitional" that they are an Islamist force are unfounded.

He noted that the forces will continue their advance, take over all camps, and impose security throughout the governorate.

The "National Shield" forces launched today (Friday) an operation dubbed "Taking Over the Camps."

Field sources confirmed to "Okaz" that the National Shield forces have taken over all military points surrounding Brigade 37 in Al-Khasha'a at this moment, with the commander of the Fifth Brigade, Mukhtar Al-Nubi, fleeing to Sayoun.

For its part, the Hadhramaut National Council confirmed its full support for the local authority in Hadhramaut led by Al-Khanbashi. It emphasized in a statement its endorsement and support for the Hadhrami military and security forces, and praised the measures of the "Operation to Take Over the Camps and Fill the Security Void" in the province.

The council called on the people of Hadhramaut to unite and cooperate to defend the security of their governorate.