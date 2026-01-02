حذرت مجلة «فورين بوليسي» الأمريكية من تجاهل الجرائم المرتكبة في السودان، وتكريس ثقافة الإفلات من العقاب، في ظل صراع ينهش جسد البلاد للعام الثالث على التوالي. وصنفت الأزمة السودانية كأكبر كارثة إنسانية يشهدها العالم خلال العام الحالي.
خسائر بشرية فادحة
وأفادت في تقريرها السنوي، أن السودان يعيش مأساة بشرية تفوق الوصف، إذ تسببت الحرب في خسائر بشرية فادحة وحالات نزوح جماعي واسعة النطاق، مما ترك قطاعات عريضة من الشعب السوداني تواجه خطر الجوع الحاد. وتحدثت عن فظائع ميدانية بلغت حداً أصبحت معه المقابر الجماعية وآثار الدمار مرئية بوضوح عبر صور الأقمار الاصطناعية من الفضاء.
وسلطت المجلة الضوء على الاتهامات الدولية الموجهة لقوات الدعم السريع بارتكاب جرائم إبادة جماعية، خصوصا في أعقاب سقوط مدينة الفاشر بدارفور، وما تلا ذلك من عمليات استهداف ممنهجة للمدنيين.
حالة اللامبالاة الدولية
وانتقد التقرير حالة «اللامبالاة الدولية» تجاه ما يحدث في السودان مقارنة بأزمات عالمية أخرى، لافتاً إلى أن الصراع لا يزال يصنف كـ«حرب منسية».
ورصدت «فورين بوليسي» تحولاً في مواقف القوى المدنية ونشطاء الديمقراطية الذين أبدوا دعماً متزايداً للجيش السوداني، معتبرة انخراطهم في هذا المسار ضرورة ملحة لمواجهة التهديدات التي تمس سيادة الدولة ووجودها.
وشددت على ضرورة ممارسة ضغوط حقيقية على الأطراف الإقليمية الداعمة للصراع، ووقف خطوط الإمداد التي تغذي آلة الحرب.
ودعت إلى تفعيل أدوات التوثيق الجنائي عبر التكنولوجيات الحديثة والاستخبارات مفتوحة المصدر، مؤكدة أن وقف العنف يمثل أولوية قصوى، إلا أن توثيق الأدلة لضمان تقديم الجناة للعدالة الدولية يظل الخطوة الأساسية لضمان عدم تكرار هذه الفظائع ولإنهاء عهد الإفلات من العقاب في القارة الإفريقية.
دعوة للمصالحة الوطنية
وكان رئيس مجلس السيادة في السودان عبدالفتاح البرهان، جدد دعوته إلى المصالحة الوطنية، مؤكداً أن أبوابها مازالت مفتوحة وأن الوطن يسع الجميع.
وقال في كلمة وجهها إلى الشعب السوداني بمناسبة الذكرى السبعين لعيد الاستقلال، إن المعركة التي يخوضها السودان تمثل معركة وجودية، وقال: «نطمئن أهلنا في كل السودان بأن النصر قادم، وسيكون حليف الشعب السوداني». وجدد التأكيد على التزام القوات المسلحة والقوات المساندة بالوقوف إلى جانب الشعب السوداني وتحقيق تطلعاته في الحرية والسلام والعدالة.
The American magazine "Foreign Policy" warned against ignoring the crimes committed in Sudan and the entrenchment of a culture of impunity amid a conflict that has been ravaging the country for the third consecutive year. It classified the Sudanese crisis as the largest humanitarian disaster the world is witnessing this year.
Severe Human Losses
In its annual report, it stated that Sudan is experiencing a humanitarian tragedy beyond description, as the war has caused severe human losses and widespread mass displacement, leaving large segments of the Sudanese population facing the threat of acute hunger. It spoke of field atrocities that have reached a point where mass graves and signs of destruction are clearly visible through satellite images from space.
The magazine highlighted international accusations against the Rapid Support Forces for committing acts of genocide, particularly following the fall of the city of El Fasher in Darfur, and the subsequent systematic targeting of civilians.
The State of International Indifference
The report criticized the state of "international indifference" towards what is happening in Sudan compared to other global crises, noting that the conflict is still classified as a "forgotten war."
"Foreign Policy" observed a shift in the positions of civil forces and democracy activists who have shown increasing support for the Sudanese army, considering their engagement in this path a pressing necessity to confront threats to the state's sovereignty and existence.
It emphasized the need to exert real pressure on the regional parties supporting the conflict and to halt the supply lines that feed the war machine.
It called for activating forensic documentation tools through modern technologies and open-source intelligence, asserting that stopping the violence is a top priority, but documenting evidence to ensure that perpetrators are brought to international justice remains the fundamental step to guarantee that these atrocities are not repeated and to end the era of impunity on the African continent.
Call for National Reconciliation
Sudan’s Sovereign Council President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan renewed his call for national reconciliation, affirming that its doors remain open and that the homeland accommodates everyone.
In a speech addressed to the Sudanese people on the occasion of the seventieth anniversary of Independence Day, he stated that the battle Sudan is fighting represents an existential battle, saying: "We assure our people throughout Sudan that victory is coming, and it will be the ally of the Sudanese people." He reiterated the commitment of the armed forces and supporting forces to stand by the Sudanese people and achieve their aspirations for freedom, peace, and justice.