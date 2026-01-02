The American magazine "Foreign Policy" warned against ignoring the crimes committed in Sudan and the entrenchment of a culture of impunity amid a conflict that has been ravaging the country for the third consecutive year. It classified the Sudanese crisis as the largest humanitarian disaster the world is witnessing this year.



Severe Human Losses



In its annual report, it stated that Sudan is experiencing a humanitarian tragedy beyond description, as the war has caused severe human losses and widespread mass displacement, leaving large segments of the Sudanese population facing the threat of acute hunger. It spoke of field atrocities that have reached a point where mass graves and signs of destruction are clearly visible through satellite images from space.



The magazine highlighted international accusations against the Rapid Support Forces for committing acts of genocide, particularly following the fall of the city of El Fasher in Darfur, and the subsequent systematic targeting of civilians.



The State of International Indifference



The report criticized the state of "international indifference" towards what is happening in Sudan compared to other global crises, noting that the conflict is still classified as a "forgotten war."



"Foreign Policy" observed a shift in the positions of civil forces and democracy activists who have shown increasing support for the Sudanese army, considering their engagement in this path a pressing necessity to confront threats to the state's sovereignty and existence.



It emphasized the need to exert real pressure on the regional parties supporting the conflict and to halt the supply lines that feed the war machine.



It called for activating forensic documentation tools through modern technologies and open-source intelligence, asserting that stopping the violence is a top priority, but documenting evidence to ensure that perpetrators are brought to international justice remains the fundamental step to guarantee that these atrocities are not repeated and to end the era of impunity on the African continent.



Call for National Reconciliation



Sudan’s Sovereign Council President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan renewed his call for national reconciliation, affirming that its doors remain open and that the homeland accommodates everyone.



In a speech addressed to the Sudanese people on the occasion of the seventieth anniversary of Independence Day, he stated that the battle Sudan is fighting represents an existential battle, saying: "We assure our people throughout Sudan that victory is coming, and it will be the ally of the Sudanese people." He reiterated the commitment of the armed forces and supporting forces to stand by the Sudanese people and achieve their aspirations for freedom, peace, and justice.