حذرت مجلة «فورين بوليسي» الأمريكية من تجاهل الجرائم المرتكبة في السودان، وتكريس ثقافة الإفلات من العقاب، في ظل صراع ينهش جسد البلاد للعام الثالث على التوالي. وصنفت الأزمة السودانية كأكبر كارثة إنسانية يشهدها العالم خلال العام الحالي.


خسائر بشرية فادحة


وأفادت في تقريرها السنوي، أن السودان يعيش مأساة بشرية تفوق الوصف، إذ تسببت الحرب في خسائر بشرية فادحة وحالات نزوح جماعي واسعة النطاق، مما ترك قطاعات عريضة من الشعب السوداني تواجه خطر الجوع الحاد. وتحدثت عن فظائع ميدانية بلغت حداً أصبحت معه المقابر الجماعية وآثار الدمار مرئية بوضوح عبر صور الأقمار الاصطناعية من الفضاء.


وسلطت المجلة الضوء على الاتهامات الدولية الموجهة لقوات الدعم السريع بارتكاب جرائم إبادة جماعية، خصوصا في أعقاب سقوط مدينة الفاشر بدارفور، وما تلا ذلك من عمليات استهداف ممنهجة للمدنيين.


حالة اللامبالاة الدولية


وانتقد التقرير حالة «اللامبالاة الدولية» تجاه ما يحدث في السودان مقارنة بأزمات عالمية أخرى، لافتاً إلى أن الصراع لا يزال يصنف كـ«حرب منسية».


ورصدت «فورين بوليسي» تحولاً في مواقف القوى المدنية ونشطاء الديمقراطية الذين أبدوا دعماً متزايداً للجيش السوداني، معتبرة انخراطهم في هذا المسار ضرورة ملحة لمواجهة التهديدات التي تمس سيادة الدولة ووجودها.


وشددت على ضرورة ممارسة ضغوط حقيقية على الأطراف الإقليمية الداعمة للصراع، ووقف خطوط الإمداد التي تغذي آلة الحرب.


ودعت إلى تفعيل أدوات التوثيق الجنائي عبر التكنولوجيات الحديثة والاستخبارات مفتوحة المصدر، مؤكدة أن وقف العنف يمثل أولوية قصوى، إلا أن توثيق الأدلة لضمان تقديم الجناة للعدالة الدولية يظل الخطوة الأساسية لضمان عدم تكرار هذه الفظائع ولإنهاء عهد الإفلات من العقاب في القارة الإفريقية.


دعوة للمصالحة الوطنية


وكان رئيس مجلس السيادة في السودان عبدالفتاح البرهان، جدد دعوته إلى المصالحة الوطنية، مؤكداً أن أبوابها مازالت مفتوحة وأن الوطن يسع الجميع.


وقال في كلمة وجهها إلى الشعب السوداني بمناسبة الذكرى السبعين لعيد الاستقلال، إن المعركة التي يخوضها السودان تمثل معركة وجودية، وقال: «نطمئن أهلنا في كل السودان بأن النصر قادم، وسيكون حليف الشعب السوداني». وجدد التأكيد على التزام القوات المسلحة والقوات المساندة بالوقوف إلى جانب الشعب السوداني وتحقيق تطلعاته في الحرية والسلام والعدالة.